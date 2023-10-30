TSX:ERD | MSE:ERDN | OTC:ERDCF
DEVELOPING THE HIGH-GRADE
KHUNDII MINERALS DISTRICT
Corporate Update Q4 2023
Unlocking treasures - sharing benefits
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains certain forward-looking information and statements which may not be based on fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the timing and completion of the three stages of the Strategic Alliance and the future plans and objectives for Erdene Mongol LLC and the Khundii Minerals District under the Strategic Alliance, the Company's expectations in respect of its future financial position, business strategy, future exploration and production, mineral resource potential, exploration drilling, permitting, access to capital, events or developments that the Company expects to take place in the future. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking information and statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and statements. In addition to the forward-looking information and statements noted above, this presentation includes those that relate to: the expected results of exploration activities; the estimation of mineral resources; the ability to identify new mineral resources and convert mineral resources into mineral reserves; ability to raise additional capital and complete future financings; capital expenditures and costs, including forecasted costs; the ability of the Company to comply with environmental, safety and other regulatory requirements; future prices of precious metals; the ability of the Company to obtain all necessary approvals and permits in connection with the development of the Bayan Khundii Gold Project.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such information and statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and which may prove to be incorrect. These estimates and assumptions relate to, among other things, the continuance of the Company and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, gold prices, the accuracy of mineral resources and mineral reserve statements, and the other estimates and assumptions.
Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that such information and statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those presented in such information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information and statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the volatility of the price of gold, uncertainty of mineral resources, exploration potential, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates, delays in exploration and development plans, insufficient capital to complete development and exploration plans, risks inherent with mineral acquisitions, delays in obtaining government approvals or permits, financing of additional capital requirements, commercial viability of mineral deposits, cost of exploration and development programs, risks associated with competition in the mining industry, risks associated with the ability to retain key executives and personnel,title disputes and other claims, changes in governmental and environmental regulation that results in increased costs, cost of environmental expenditures and potential environmental liabilities, accidents and labour disputes. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information and statements. Please see the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 22, 2023 available on the Company's website at www.erdene.com or on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, for details of other risks facing the Company. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.
Peter Dalton, P.Geo. (Nova Scotia), Senior Geologist for Erdene and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this presentation. All currencies are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.
DEVELOPING THE HIGH-GRADE KHUNDII MINERALS DISTRICT
Investment Highlights
First Mover in an Unexplored Portion of One of the World's Great Mineral Belts - Unparalleled Discovery Potential for Large, High Grade, Gold & Copper Deposits
Strategic Alliance - Uniting Mongolia's Pre-Eminent Explorer and
Leading Miner
Bayan Khundii Gold Project - High-GradeGold Development
Moving Rapidly to First Gold
Multi-Million Ounce Potential - High-grade Gold Discoveries Adjacent to the Bayan Khundii Gold Project and Significant Exploration Potential in District
Zuun Mod Molybdenum-Copper Porphyry Complex - A Sleeping
Giant
People - A Growing Team of Mongolian Leaders,
Strong Social license to Operate and Supportive Shareholders
Capital Structure - Q4 2023 (as of Oct 26)
CAD
USD
Share price
$0.32
$0.23
52-Wk range
$0.25-$0.45
$0.19-$0.34
Market cap
$110.2M
$79.6M
Shares O/S
344M
Options
21M / Proceeds: CAD$7M
Warrants
25M / Proceeds: CAD$11M
DSU
7M
Shares F/D
397M
Supportive Shareholder Base
Cornerstone Investor - Eric Sprott
Retail
33%
Institutional & Family Office
Aegis Financial Corp
Konwave AG
30%
Lion Select Group
Donald Smith
Eric Sprott
18%
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
8%
Management & Directors
7%
Mongolian Shareholders
4%
First company to cross list on Mongolian Stock Exchange with ~6,000 Mongolian shareholders
1. Erdene was the subject of a University of British Columbia research project that investigated how exploration companies could maximize the benefits of resource
3
development for host nations and affected communities
FOCUSED ON A WORLD CLASS GOLD-COPPER BELT
The Underexplored Trans Altai Terrane in Southwestern Mongolia
MAJOR GOLD-COPPER DEPOSITS OF THE EASTERN CENTRAL ASIAN OROGENIC BELT
USGS Study Identifies Trans
Altai as Highest Potential for
Porphyry/Epithermal Copper-
Gold Discovery in CAOB
Notes:
- Copper = 17.8B lbs in M&I and 48.6B in Inferred, Gold = 8.5M oz in M&I and 34.4M oz in Inferred
- Source: TRQ 2021 Annual Information Forum
A WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY - MAJOR STRUCTURES AND HOST TERRANES Paleozoic Island Arcs of Southern Mongolia
OYU TOLGOI
KHUNDII MINERALS DISTRICT
MONGOLIA • Projected to be the fourth-largest copper mine globally by 2030
- Resources of 66.4Blbs copper and 43Moz gold1,2
Khundii Minerals
District
4
IMPROVED INFRASTRUCTURE IN A GROWING MINING JURISDICTION
Less than 200km from China
Trans Altai
Terrane
Khan Altai
Xinjiang Hami Naomaohu (Tianrun) wind farm
Beishan
Underground
Research
Laboratory
0250
kilometre
Bayankhongor
Shinejinst
KHUNDII
MINERALS
DISTRICT
Dongfeng
Space City
CHINA
Jiayuguan Steel making industrial centre
MONGOLIA
Ulaanbaatar
Tavan
Tolgoi
Oyu
Tsagaan
Tolgoi
Tolgoi
Legend
Jinquan
ERDENE Projects
Mines & Major Projects
Industrial centre
Major Paved Road
Unpaved Road
Baotou
Existing Railway
Steel making
industrial centre
Planned Railway
International Airport
Regional Airport
Yinchuan
City
Shijiazhuang
Taiyuan
5
KHUNDII MINERALS DISTRICT
Planned Mine and Infrastructure Development
Bayan-Undur
N
Shinejinst Coal
Shinejinst
Bayangovi
Universal Copper
ERD: Altan Nar
Gold-Silver-Lead-Zinc Deposit
ERD: Zuun Mod
Moly-Copper Deposit
Khul Morit
ERD: Bayan Khundii
Copper Silver
Gold Deposit
40 km
Mineral Deposits
Proposed State Rail
Proposed Zuun Mod Rail Spur
Existing Roads
Proposed Mine Access Roads
Provincial Boundary
Towns/ Soum Centres
STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH MONGOLIAN MINING CORPORATION
Mongolia's Largest Independent Miner
- MMC is Mongolia's largest publicly traded miner
Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange main board (HKEX: 0975)
MCS Group, a Mongolian conglomerate with operations in Engineering, Construction, Utilities and Real Estate is MMC's largest shareholder
- MMC's vision is to build a diversified mining company
Owns and operates the Ukhaa Khudag (UHG) and Baruun Naran (BN) high-quality coking coal mines in Umnugovi province
Investment in Erdene expands operations to precious and base metals
- Key Operating Statistics 14-yearoperating history Approximately 2,000 employees
Strong safety culture - 3 LTI from 6.9 million man-hours in 2022 Property, plant and equipment investments of US$1.5 billion
Major contributor to the local economy procuring US$4.6 million from provincial suppliers and almost 40% of employees hired locally
7
EXPOSURE TO MONGOLIAN PRECIOUS AND BASE METALS
Khundii Minerals District holds Gold, Copper and Molybdenum Resources
TSX : ERD
| MSE : ERDN
CAD$5M Cash
6,000 Mongolian
Eric Sprott (18%)
shareholders
EBRD (8%)
Erdene Mongol LLC
Trans Altai Terrane
Gold Focused
World Class Au-Cu Belt
50% Interest (ERD/MMC)CAD $50M Cash*
District Scale Upside
Advancing towards production
ERD 5% NSR** over 700 km2 area
Bayan Khundii
Dark Horse
Altan Nar
Ulaan
Gold Project
Gold Project
Gold-Polymetallic Project
Gold Project
Khundii
Altan Nar
Ulaan
Mining Licence
Mining Licence
Exploration Licence
Note: Upon completion of Strategic Alliance, Mongolian Mining Corporation will own 50% equity interest in Erdene Mongol LLC * Cash
Anian Resources LLC
Cu-Mo Focused
100% Equity Interest
Large scale copper-molybdenum project
Zuun Mod
Khuvyn Khar
Copper-Moly
Copper Project
Project
Khuvyn Khar
Mining Licence
8
** (after initial 400,000oz Au production)
BAYAN KHUNDII DEPOSIT - LARGE, HIGH-GRADE, EPITHERMAL GOLD SYSTEM
Multiple High-Grade Gold Targets - Over 10km of Mineralized Structures with Limited Exploration Below 150m
DARK HORSE DEPOSIT
Top Gold Intersections
Drill Hole
From
To
M
Au g/t
G*M
AAD-58
10
55
45
6.0
268
AAD-137
1.5
26
24.5
9.4
230
AAD-146
15
32
17
16.6
283
AAD-177
1
24
23
11.4
262
AAD-178
11
26
15
42.8
643
BK DEPOSIT
Top Gold Intersections
Drill Hole
From
To
M
Au g/t
G*M
BKD-292
0.9
23
22.1
20.0
442
BKD-98
39
170.5
131.5
3.9
508
BKD-261
13
125
112
5.9
661
BKD-288
11.5
17
5.5
125.9
692
BKD-231
193
207
14
158.3
2216
ULAAN Deposit
Top Gold Intersections
Drill Hole
From
To
M
Au g/t
G*M
UDH-10 (D)
99
139
40
3.8
151
UDH-14
192
226
34
5.4
185
UDH 22
85
150
65
3.1
202
UDH-21
115
192
77
3.2
246
UDH-35
187
228
41
8.1
332
2000 m
N
Gold ≥ 0.1 g/t*
Anomalous Indicator*
(±Sb, As, Qtz Veining, Alteration)
Primary Target Structure
Secondary Structure or Splay
*Based on drill result interpolation only
BAYAN KHUNDII GOLD PROJECT - RESOURCES IN FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE
Bayan Khundii & Dark Horse Mane South ~ 650,000oz Averaging over 2 g/t Au Measured and Indicated
N
Greater Dark Horse Area Including DH North and
Altan Arrow; Exploration Underway
Bayan Khundii Economic Pit
Dark Horse Mane South Pit
CIP Plant
Near Surface, High-Grade Oxide Gold
Bayan Khundii
Pit
300 m
Targeting year 0-7 development of
Targeting year 3 development of
Bayan Khundii West Resources:
>3,800,000 tonnes @ >3.5 g/t Au
>200,000 tonnes @ >6 g/t Au in
Striker West & Ulaan
open pit to <150 metres depth
shallow near surface open pit
Gold ≥ 0.1g/t*
Anomalous Indicator*
(±Sb, As, Qtz Veining, Alteration)
Altan Arrow
N
Dark Horse
Economic Pit
Mane
Bayan Khundii
Mine
*Based on drill result interpolation only
Ulaan
Economic Pit
