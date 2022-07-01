Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Erdene Resource Development Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERD   CA29480N2068

ERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(ERD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:49 2022-06-30 pm EDT
0.2950 CAD   +3.51%
03:23aERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT : Developing the High-grade Khundii Gold District, Q3 2022
PU
06/29Erdene Resource Development CEO Provides 2022 Outlook
MT
06/29ERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT : Letter to Shareholders - June 28, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Erdene Resource Development : Developing the High-grade Khundii Gold District, Q3 2022

07/01/2022 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSX:ERD MSE:ERDN OTC:ERDCF

DEVELOPING

THE HIGH-GRADE

KHUNDII GOLD DISTRICT

Unlocking treasures - sharing benefits

Q3 2022

©️ 2022 Erdene Resource Development Corp. All rights reserved

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain forward-looking information and statements which may not be based on fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations in respect of its future financial position, business strategy, future exploration and production, mineral resource potential, exploration drilling, permitting, access to capital, events or developments that the Company expects to take place in the future. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking information and statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and statements. In addition to the forward-looking information and statements noted above, this presentation includes those that relate to: the expected results of exploration activities; the estimation of mineral resources; the ability to identify new mineral resources and convert mineral resources into mineral reserves; ability to raise additional capital and complete future financings; capital expenditures and costs, including forecasted costs; the ability of the Company to comply with environmental, safety and other regulatory requirements; future prices of precious metals; the ability of the Company to obtain all necessary approvals and permits in connection with the development of the Bayan Khundii Gold Project.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such information and statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions relate to, among other things, the continuance of the Company and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, gold prices, the accuracy of mineral resources and mineral reserve statements, and the other estimates and assumptions contained in the Bankable Feasibility Study.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that such information and statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those presented in such information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information and statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the volatility of the price of gold, uncertainty of mineral resources, exploration potential, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates, delays in exploration and development plans, insufficient capital to complete development and exploration plans, risks inherent with mineral acquisitions, delays in obtaining government approvals or permits, financing of additional capital requirements, commercial viability of mineral deposits, cost of exploration and development programs, risks associated with competition in the mining industry, risks associated with the ability to retain key executives and personnel, the impact of COVID-19, title disputes and other claims, changes in governmental and environmental regulation that results in increased costs, cost of environmental expenditures and potential environmental liabilities, accidents and labour disputes. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information and statements. Please see the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 8, 2022 available on the Company's website at www.erdene.com or on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, for details of other risks facing the Company. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

The Company has included certain non-IFRS financial measures in this presentation, such as Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Initial Capital Costs, Total Cash Cost, All-In Sustaining Cost, and Effective Cash Tax Rate which are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. As a result, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other corporations. Each of these measures used are intended to provide additional information to the user and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Peter Dalton, P.Geo. (Nova Scotia), Senior Geologist for Erdene and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this presentation. All currencies are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

DISTRICT-SCALE GOLD DISCOVERY

Investment Highlights

First mover in an unexplored portion of one of the world's most

prolific copper and gold belts

Discovered multiple high-grade,open-pitable gold deposits and prospects with district scale potential

Two high-gradegold discoveries in 2021 within 2.5 km of Bayan Khundii Gold Project

Shovel ready, high-grade (>3 g/t Au), open-pit Bayan Khundii gold project moving rapidly to First Gold

Significant free cash flow from Bayan Khundii will fund exploration and continued development

Deep-rootedin-country relationships, strong social license to operate and recognized ESG practices

3

FOCUSED ON A WORLD CLASS GOLD AND COPPER BELT

The Unexplored Trans Altai Terrane in Southwestern Mongolia

MAJOR GOLD-COPPER DEPOSITS OF THE EASTERN CENTRAL ASIAN OROGENIC BELT

N

500 km

Gold Deposit

Copper Deposit

Copper-Gold Deposit

13 Moz Au

8 Moz Au

MONGOLIA

Khundii Gold-

Ulaanbaatar

Copper District

Oyu Tolgoi

65 Moz Au

140 Moz Au

25 Moz Au

UZBEKISTAN

14 Moz Au

CHINA

KYRGYZSTAN

11% of Global Gold Production

4

THE KHUNDII MINERALS DISTRICT - MULTI-MILLION OUNCE POTENTIAL

Four Gold Discoveries, Molybdenum Copper Deposit and Multiple High-Priority Targets

Shallow, High-Grade, Gold and Polymetallic Deposits and Prospects

N

Altan Nar Gold Deposit

Landsat 8 True Colour

Discovered: 2012

Gold Polymetallic Deposit

>500koz Au Resource ~ 2g/t;

Zuun Mod Moly & Copper Deposit

Exploration in Q2

Largest undeveloped, Advanced Stage

Molybdenum-copper project in Asia;

Dark Horse Gold Discovery

>400Mlbs Molybdenum

Discovered: 2021

High-grade,Near-surface

Discovery

Ulaan SE Gold Discovery

Bayan Khundii Gold Deposit

Exploration License

Discovered: 2015

Mining License

Au

Discovered: 2021

Prospect

Blind-top Discovery

Shovel Ready High-grade, Open-

Cu

Pit gold Project; >600koz >2g/t Au

Deposit

Mo

Resource

20 km

Khundii Gold Project production and economics based on July 2020 Bankable Feasibility Study

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Erdene Resource Development Corporation published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
03:23aERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT : Developing the High-grade Khundii Gold District, Q3 2022
PU
06/29Erdene Resource Development CEO Provides 2022 Outlook
MT
06/29ERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT : Letter to Shareholders - June 28, 2022
PU
06/29Erdene Releases 2022 Shareholder Letter
AQ
06/28Erdene Resource Development Raising C$6 Million in a Private Placement of Share Units
MT
06/28ERDENE RESOURCE BRIEF : Announces Financing to Fund Exploration and Pre-Construction in th..
MT
06/28Erdene Announces Financing to Fund Exploration and Pre-Construction in the Khundii Gold..
AQ
06/28Erdene Resource Development Corporation announced that it expects to receive CAD 6 mill..
CI
06/24Erdene resources announces results of annual and special meeting of shareholders
AQ
06/23Erdene Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,57 M -4,32 M -4,32 M
Net cash 2021 6,91 M 5,37 M 5,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 86,9 M 67,4 M 67,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart ERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Erdene Resource Development Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,30 CAD
Average target price 2,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 578%
Managers and Directors
Peter C. Akerley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darryn Broderick Finance Director
Robert Jenkins Chief Financial Officer & VP-Business Strategy
Thomas Layton Croft Independent Chairman
Bayarmaa Bagabandi Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION-31.40%67
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-23.78%50 132
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-27.41%43 898
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-19.28%39 775
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.5.10%17 256
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-0.14%8 734