Erdene Resource Development : Developing the High-grade Khundii Minerals District, Q2 2023
04/05/2023 | 10:14pm EDT
TSX:ERD | MSE:ERDN | OTC:ERDCF
DEVELOPING THE HIGH-GRADE
KHUNDII MINERALS DISTRICT
Unlocking treasures - sharing benefits
Q2 2023
www.erdene.com
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains certain forward-looking information and statements which may not be based on fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the timing and completion of the three stages of the Strategic Alliance and the future plans and objectives for Erdene Mongol LLC and the Khundii Minerals District under the Strategic Alliance, the Company's expectations in respect of its future financial position, business strategy, future exploration and production, mineral resource potential, exploration drilling, permitting, access to capital, events or developments that the Company expects to take place in the future. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking information and statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and statements. In addition to the forward-looking information and statements noted above, this presentation includes those that relate to: the expected results of exploration activities; the estimation of mineral resources; the ability to identify new mineral resources and convert mineral resources into mineral reserves; ability to raise additional capital and complete future financings; capital expenditures and costs, including forecasted costs; the ability of the Company to comply with environmental, safety and other regulatory requirements; future prices of precious metals; the ability of the Company to obtain all necessary approvals and permits in connection with the development of the Bayan Khundii Gold Project.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such information and statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and which may prove to be incorrect. These estimates and assumptions relate to, among other things, the continuance of the Company and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, gold prices, the accuracy of mineral resources and mineral reserve statements, and the other estimates and assumptions.
Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that such information and statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those presented in such information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information and statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the volatility of the price of gold, uncertainty of mineral resources, exploration potential, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates, delays in exploration and development plans, insufficient capital to complete development and exploration plans, risks inherent with mineral acquisitions, delays in obtaining government approvals or permits, financing of additional capital requirements, commercial viability of mineral deposits, cost of exploration and development programs, risks associated with competition in the mining industry, risks associated with the ability to retain key executives and personnel, the impact of COVID-19, title disputes and other claims, changes in governmental and environmental regulation that results in increased costs, cost of environmental expenditures and potential environmental liabilities, accidents and labour disputes. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information and statements. Please see the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 8, 2022 available on the Company's website at www.erdene.com or on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, for details of other risks facing the Company. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.
Peter Dalton, P.Geo. (Nova Scotia), Senior Geologist for Erdene and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this presentation. All currencies are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.
DEVELOPING THE HIGH-GRADE KHUNDII MINERALS DISTRICT
Investment Highlights
First mover in an unexplored portion of the Trans Altai Terrane in one of the world's most prolificcopper-goldbelts
Strategic alliance with Mongolian Mining Corporation (MMC), Mongolia's largest independent miner to unlock the District
Shovel ready, high-grade (>3 g/t Au), open-pit Bayan Khundii gold project moving rapidly to First Gold
High-gradegold discoveries adjacent the Bayan Khundii Gold Project and significant exploration potential
Holder of one of Asia's largest undeveloped Mo-Cudeposits - Zuun Mod
Strong social license to operate, recognized ESG practices and supportive shareholders including Eric Sprott
1. Erdene was the subject of a University of British Columbia research project that investigated how exploration companies could maximize the benefits of resource development for host nations and affected communities
3
EXPOSURE TO MONGOLIAN PRECIOUS AND BASE METALS
Khundii Minerals District Holds Proven Gold, Copper and Molybdenum Resources
TSX : ERD
| MSE : ERDN
Eric Sprott (18%)
6,000 Mongolian
EBRD (8%)
shareholders
Erdene Mongol LLC
Trans Altai Terrane
Gold Focused
World Class Au-Cu Belt
50% Equity Interest - CAD $54M Cash*
District Scale Upside
Advancing towards production
5% NSR** over 700 km2 area
Anian Resources LLC
Cu-Mo Focused
100% Equity Interest
Large scale copper-molybdenum project
Bayan Khundii
Dark Horse
Altan Nar
Ulaan
Zuun Mod
Khuvyn Khar
Gold Project
Gold Project
Gold-Polymetallic Project
Gold Project
Copper-Moly
Copper Project
Project
Khundii
Nomin Tal
Ulaan
Khuvyn Khar
Mining Licence
Mining Licence
Exploration Licence
Mining Licence
Note: Upon completion of Strategic Alliance, Mongolian Mining Corporation will own 50% equity interest of Erdene Mongol LLC
* Cash
** (after initial 400,000oz Au production)
4
STRATEGIC ALLIANCE - KEY TERMS
Uniting to Create a Mongolian Mining Champion
Economic interest
50% equity interest + 5% NSR
50% equity interest
(after 400,000 oz Au)
Exploration and Development Licenses
Capital and Technical Capability
• Khundii (Bayan Khundii & Dark Horse Gold
•
US$40M cash injection
Contribution to the JV
Projects)
• Development and operating experience
• Nomin Tal (Altan Nar Gold Project)
•
ESG experience
• Ulaan (Ulaan Gold Project)
Operations of the JV
Governance
ERD appoints:
MMC appoints:
•
Chief Executive Officer
•
Chief Operating Officer
•
Chief Exploration Officer
•
Chief Financial Officer
Governed by a Board of Directors with equal representation - each party will have veto rights over key decisions, with customary deadlock resolution provisions
Transfer of ownership
Parties retain a right of first offer (ROFO) and Tag-Along rights
