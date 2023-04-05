Advanced search
Erdene Resource Development : Developing the High-grade Khundii Minerals District, Q2 2023

04/05/2023 | 10:14pm EDT
TSX:ERD | MSE:ERDN | OTC:ERDCF

DEVELOPING THE HIGH-GRADE

KHUNDII MINERALS DISTRICT

Unlocking treasures - sharing benefits

Q2 2023

www.erdene.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain forward-looking information and statements which may not be based on fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the timing and completion of the three stages of the Strategic Alliance and the future plans and objectives for Erdene Mongol LLC and the Khundii Minerals District under the Strategic Alliance, the Company's expectations in respect of its future financial position, business strategy, future exploration and production, mineral resource potential, exploration drilling, permitting, access to capital, events or developments that the Company expects to take place in the future. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking information and statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and statements. In addition to the forward-looking information and statements noted above, this presentation includes those that relate to: the expected results of exploration activities; the estimation of mineral resources; the ability to identify new mineral resources and convert mineral resources into mineral reserves; ability to raise additional capital and complete future financings; capital expenditures and costs, including forecasted costs; the ability of the Company to comply with environmental, safety and other regulatory requirements; future prices of precious metals; the ability of the Company to obtain all necessary approvals and permits in connection with the development of the Bayan Khundii Gold Project.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such information and statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and which may prove to be incorrect. These estimates and assumptions relate to, among other things, the continuance of the Company and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, gold prices, the accuracy of mineral resources and mineral reserve statements, and the other estimates and assumptions.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that such information and statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those presented in such information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information and statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the volatility of the price of gold, uncertainty of mineral resources, exploration potential, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates, delays in exploration and development plans, insufficient capital to complete development and exploration plans, risks inherent with mineral acquisitions, delays in obtaining government approvals or permits, financing of additional capital requirements, commercial viability of mineral deposits, cost of exploration and development programs, risks associated with competition in the mining industry, risks associated with the ability to retain key executives and personnel, the impact of COVID-19, title disputes and other claims, changes in governmental and environmental regulation that results in increased costs, cost of environmental expenditures and potential environmental liabilities, accidents and labour disputes. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information and statements. Please see the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 8, 2022 available on the Company's website at www.erdene.com or on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, for details of other risks facing the Company. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

Peter Dalton, P.Geo. (Nova Scotia), Senior Geologist for Erdene and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this presentation. All currencies are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

DEVELOPING THE HIGH-GRADE KHUNDII MINERALS DISTRICT

Investment Highlights

First mover in an unexplored portion of the Trans Altai Terrane in one of the world's most prolific copper-goldbelts

Strategic alliance with Mongolian Mining Corporation (MMC), Mongolia's largest independent miner to unlock the District

Shovel ready, high-grade (>3 g/t Au), open-pit Bayan Khundii gold project moving rapidly to First Gold

High-gradegold discoveries adjacent the Bayan Khundii Gold Project and significant exploration potential

Holder of one of Asia's largest undeveloped Mo-Cudeposits - Zuun Mod

Strong social license to operate, recognized ESG practices and supportive shareholders including Eric Sprott

1. Erdene was the subject of a University of British Columbia research project that investigated how exploration companies could maximize the benefits of resource development for host nations and affected communities

3

EXPOSURE TO MONGOLIAN PRECIOUS AND BASE METALS

Khundii Minerals District Holds Proven Gold, Copper and Molybdenum Resources

TSX : ERD

| MSE : ERDN

Eric Sprott (18%)

6,000 Mongolian

EBRD (8%)

shareholders

Erdene Mongol LLC

Trans Altai Terrane

Gold Focused

World Class Au-Cu Belt

50% Equity Interest - CAD $54M Cash*

District Scale Upside

Advancing towards production

5% NSR** over 700 km2 area

Anian Resources LLC

Cu-Mo Focused

100% Equity Interest

Large scale copper-molybdenum project

Bayan Khundii

Dark Horse

Altan Nar

Ulaan

Zuun Mod

Khuvyn Khar

Gold Project

Gold Project

Gold-Polymetallic Project

Gold Project

Copper-Moly

Copper Project

Project

Khundii

Nomin Tal

Ulaan

Khuvyn Khar

Mining Licence

Mining Licence

Exploration Licence

Mining Licence

Note: Upon completion of Strategic Alliance, Mongolian Mining Corporation will own 50% equity interest of Erdene Mongol LLC

* Cash

** (after initial 400,000oz Au production)

4

STRATEGIC ALLIANCE - KEY TERMS

Uniting to Create a Mongolian Mining Champion

Economic interest

50% equity interest + 5% NSR

50% equity interest

(after 400,000 oz Au)

Exploration and Development Licenses

Capital and Technical Capability

• Khundii (Bayan Khundii & Dark Horse Gold

US$40M cash injection

Contribution to the JV

Projects)

• Development and operating experience

• Nomin Tal (Altan Nar Gold Project)

ESG experience

• Ulaan (Ulaan Gold Project)

Operations of the JV

Governance

ERD appoints:

MMC appoints:

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Operating Officer

Chief Exploration Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Governed by a Board of Directors with equal representation - each party will have veto rights over key decisions, with customary deadlock resolution provisions

Transfer of ownership

Parties retain a right of first offer (ROFO) and Tag-Along rights

5

Disclaimer

Erdene Resource Development Corporation published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 02:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
