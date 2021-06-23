Log in
Erdene Resource Development : Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

06/23/2021 | 11:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSX: ERD | MSE: ERDN

ERDENE ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Press Release Halifax, Nova Scotia 2021.06.23

Erdene Resource Development Corporation (TSX:ERD | MSE:ERDN) ("Erdene" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held on June 23, 2021 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Details of the Meeting are provided below.

Appointment of Board and Executive

At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of Erdene management's nominees to the board of directors, with details of the proxy voting results as follows:

Votes

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Withheld

% Withheld

Peter C. Akerley

106,055,900

100.00

0

0.00

Dr. Anna G. Biolik

106,055,900

100.00

0

0.00

John P. Byrne

105,755,900

99.72

300,000

0.28

T. Layton Croft

105,755,900

99.72

300,000

0.28

Kenneth W. MacDonald

100,091,780

94.38

5,964,120

5.62

Cameron McRae

106,048,245

99.99

7,655

0.01

David V. Mosher

106,055,900

100.00

0

0.00

Hedley Widdup

106,019,900

99.97

36,000

0.03

Following the Meeting, Erdene's board of directors appointed its officers for the coming year, namely: President and Chief Executive Officer - Peter Akerley; Chairman of the Board - T. Layton Croft; Chief Financial Officer - Robert Jenkins; and Corporate Secretary - Suzan Frazer.

Auditor Re-Appointed

KPMG LLP was re-appointed Auditor of the Company to hold office until the next Meeting or until its successor is duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix the Auditor's remuneration.

www.erdene.com

info@erdene.com

TSX: ERD | MSE: ERDN

About Erdene

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company has interests in three mining licenses and two exploration licenses in Southwest Mongolia, where exploration success has led to the discovery and definition of the Khundii Gold District. Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto and the Mongolian stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.erdene.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Erdene contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Erdene believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Erdene cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Erdene currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the ability to obtain required third party approvals, market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

NO REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS RELEASE

Erdene Contact Information

Peter C. Akerley, President and CEO, or

Robert Jenkins, CFO

Phone:

(902) 423-6419

Email:

info@erdene.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/ErdeneRes

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/ErdeneResource

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/erdene-resource-development-corp-/

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCILs5s9j3SLmya9vo2-KXoA

www.erdene.com

info@erdene.com

Disclaimer

Erdene Resource Development Corporation published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 03:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
