MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T.A.S.

EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.

(EREGL)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : -- Non-current Financial Asset Acquisition

01/04/2021 | 04:10pm EST
According to the decision of our Company's Board of Directors;

- It was decided to purchase of all shares of Kümaş Manyezit Sanayi A.Ş. (and its subsidiaries) in accordance with the provisions of the Share Transfer Agreement to be signed, in cash and in lump sum, by our Company for an operating value of 340 million (three hundred forty million) USD and to transfer the shares of the company over the share price to be calculated by taking into account the net debt amount and net working capital on the date of transfer, after obtaining the relevant legal approvals.

- Regarding the acquisition of shares, it was decided to authorize the Company executives to carry out all the necessary works and transactions, including the signing of the Share Transfer Agreement, to sign contracts, to make the necessary applications to the official authorities, and to give power of attorney.

Share Transfer Agreement was signed between our Company and Yıldız Holding A.Ş. and Gözde Girişim Sermayesi Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. on 4 January 2021.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Financials
Sales 2020 32 186 M 4 349 M 4 349 M
Net income 2020 2 590 M 350 M 350 M
Net cash 2020 5 881 M 795 M 795 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 7,20%
Capitalization 51 800 M 7 000 M 6 999 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 11 453
Free-Float 38,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 14,35 TRY
Last Close Price 14,93 TRY
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Salih Cem Oral General Manager
Süleyman Savas Erdem Chairman
Ural Durusu Executive Vice President-Operations
Ibrahim Emrah Silav Chief Financial Officer
Eric Vitse Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.7 033
ARCELORMITTAL0.00%24 389
POSCO15.01%19 640
NUCOR0.00%16 060
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-0.53%11 848
TATA STEEL LIMITED7.65%10 130
