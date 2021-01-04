Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : -- Non-current Financial Asset Acquisition

According to the decision of our Company's Board of Directors;

- It was decided to purchase of all shares of Kümaş Manyezit Sanayi A.Ş. (and its subsidiaries) in accordance with the provisions of the Share Transfer Agreement to be signed, in cash and in lump sum, by our Company for an operating value of 340 million (three hundred forty million) USD and to transfer the shares of the company over the share price to be calculated by taking into account the net debt amount and net working capital on the date of transfer, after obtaining the relevant legal approvals.



- Regarding the acquisition of shares, it was decided to authorize the Company executives to carry out all the necessary works and transactions, including the signing of the Share Transfer Agreement, to sign contracts, to make the necessary applications to the official authorities, and to give power of attorney.



Share Transfer Agreement was signed between our Company and Yıldız Holding A.Ş. and Gözde Girişim Sermayesi Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. on 4 January 2021.



In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

