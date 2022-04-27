Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T : 2022 3 Months Interim Report

EREĞLİ DEMİR VE ÇELİK FABRİKALARI T.A.Ş.
For the Period 1 January - 31 March 2022
Condensed Board of Directors' Activity Report
EREĞLİ DEMİR VE ÇELİK FABRİKALARI T.A.Ş.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ACTIVITY REPORT PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE
WITH THE COMMUNIQUÉ SERIAL:II, NO:14.1
A - GENERAL INFORMATION
Authorized Capital
: TRY 7.000.000 thousand
Paid-in Capital
: TRY 3.500.000 thousand
Shareholders
Shares ( Thousand TRY)
%
Ataer Holding A.Ş.
1.724.982
49,29
Publicly Held
1.667.181
47,63
3,08
100,00
Erdemir's Own Shares
Total
107.837 3.500.000
No change has occurred in shareholding and capital structure in the period.
4. Board of Directors, Executive Management and Number of Personnel
According to the Turkish Commercial Code and related regulations, the election of the Board of Directors is executed by the General Assembly within the framework of the Articles of Association. Should there be an opening in the Board of Directors Membership within the respective period; an election for the available positions is made according to the provisions of Turkish Commercial Code and Company's Articles of Association and the results are submitted to the next general assembly to be approved. The Company's 2021 Regular
General Assembly has been executed on 17 March 2022.
At the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting held on March 17, 2022, election was made due to the expiry of term of independent board memberships, 3 independent board members were elected to serve for 1year period in accordance with the 10th and 11th articles of Articles of Association within the framework of Turkish Commercial Code and Capital Market Law.
The active members of the Board of Directors as of reporting period:
Board of Directors
Title
Effectivefrom
|
OYTAŞ İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş.
(Represented by: Süleyman Savaş ERDEM)
Chairman
27.05.2013 (*)
OMSAN Lojistik A.Ş. (Represented by: Aslıhan DÖĞER)
Deputy Chairman-Executive Director
11.09.2012 (*)
OYAK Pazarlama Hizmet ve Turizm A.Ş.
(Represented by: Gürtan DAMAR)
Executive Director
13.09.2012 (*)
Republic of Turkey Ministry of Treasury and Finance Privatization Administration (Represented by: Bekir Emre HAYKIR)
Board Member
20.09.2012 (*)
OYKA Kağıt Ambalaj Sanayii ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Represented by: Baran ÇELİK)
Board Member
12.09.2012 (*)
OYAK Denizcilik ve Liman İşletmeleri A.Ş. (Represented by: Güliz KAYA)
Board Member
12.09.2012 (*)
Ali FİDAN
Independent Board Member
31.03.2017
Kurtuluş Bedri VAROĞLU
Independent Board Member
31.03.2017
Emre GÖLTEPE
|
Independent Board Member
17.03.2022
(*) Inauguration date of the legal entity.
Changes in the Executive Board within the Period
At the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting held on 17 March 2022, Emre GÖLTEPE, Ali
FİDAN and Kurtuluş Bedri VAROĞLU have been elected as independent board members for serving 1 year period.
Powers and Duties of the Members of the Board of Directors'
The Chairman and the members of the Board of Directors possess duties and authorities set out in the Turkish Trade Act's relevant clauses and in the Articles of Association.
Executive Management
Executive Management
Title
Effective from
Education
Experience
Aslıhan DÖĞER
Deputy Chairman and
Executive Director
23.02.2021
Middle East Technical University - Industrial
Engineering
24 Years
Gürtan DAMAR
Executive Director
23.02.2021
Yıldız Technical
University - Mechanical Engineering
27 Years
Salih Cem ORAL
General Manager
6.06.2018
İstanbul Technical
University - Metallurgy Engineering
29 Years
İsmail Kürşad
KORKMAZ
Procurement Group
Vice President
21.02.2017
Middle East Technical University - Political Science and Public
Administration
26 Years
Mustafa Serdar
BAŞOĞLU
Financial Management and Financial Affairs Group Vice President
24.09.2020
Karadeniz Technical University - Public
Finance
18 Years
Fatih ÇITAK
Marketing and Sales Group Vice President
18.01.2020
İstanbul Technical
University - Industrial
Engineering
23 Years
Can ÖRÜNG
Information Technologies Group
Vice President
21.02.2017
İstanbul Technical
University - Business
Administration Engineering
21 Years
Ercan KAYA
Enterprise Architecture and Human Resources Group Vice
President
21.07.2020
National Defence University - Business
Administartion
34 Years
Sinan BOZKURT
Operations Deputy General Manager
27.09.2021
Middle East Technical
University -
Metallurgy and Materials Engineering
25 Years
5. The Transactions of Board Members made on its behalf or on behalf of other and the activities as part of prohibition of competition
At the Ordinary General Assembly held on 17 March 2022, it is consented to give the authority for transactions for 2022 according to article 395 and 396 of Turkish Commercial Code (TCC) to the Members of the Board.
No transaction had been realized in this context.
6. Collective Labor Agreement Applications and the Benefits
28th Period Collective Labor Agreement, which will be valid between 01.09.2020-31.08.2022, has been signed on 23 December 2020 between Turkish Employers' Association of Metal
Industries (MESS) on behalf of our company and Turkish Metal Union as the collective bargaining agency.
27th Period Collective Labor Agreement which will be valid between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2022, has been signed on 24 May 2021 between Iron, Steel, Metal and Metallic
Products Worker's Union and İskenderun Demir ve Çelik A.Ş.
In the scope of collective agreement applications, the rights and benefits of the employees are classified under bonuses, social benefits, and vacations. Bonuses and social benefits are; bonuses, holy day allowance, heating allowance, paid annual leave allowance, marriage allowance, birth allowance, bereavement allowance (worker's death, worker's spouse's, children's, mother's, father's or sibling's death, in the case of a death as a result of a work accident it will pass onto the worker's heir at law), military service allowance, children allowance, educational allowance (play school, primary school, secondary school, high school, higher education), meal allowance and transportation. Vacations are; paid annual leaves, accompaniment leaves for medical purposes, accompaniment leaves (handicapped child) excused absences, unpaid leaves, and other paid leaves consisting marital leaves, bereavement leaves, pregnancy leaves, maternity leaves, nursing leaves, adoption leaves, part-time work leaves, transport leaves and leaves in case of a natural catastrophe.
Bereavement allowance (in the case the worker dies), transportation and meal allowance, derived from the social benefits, are given to all employees; the rest is given only to blue-collar workers. Paid annual leaves, leaves of absence with excuse, marital leaves, bereavement leaves, maternity leaves, and pregnancy leave, accompaniment leaves (handicapped child), adoption leaves, part-time work leaves, transport leaves, unpaid leaves and nursing leaves can be taken by all employees; the rest is taken only by blue-collar workers.
The number of the personnel employed by the Group as of reporting date:
31 March
31 December
2022
2021
Personnel
Personnel
Hourly paid
8.543
8.585
Monthly paid
4.171
4.203
12.714
12.788
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.