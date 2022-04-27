Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T : 2022 3 Months Interim Report

EREĞLİ DEMİR VE ÇELİK FABRİKALARI T.A.Ş.

For the Period 1 January - 31 March 2022

Condensed Board of Directors' Activity Report

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ACTIVITY REPORT PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE

WITH THE COMMUNIQUÉ SERIAL:II, NO:14.1

A - GENERAL INFORMATION

1. Period of the Report 01.01.2022 - 31.03.2022

2. Information About the Association - Title: EREĞLİ DEMİR VE ÇELİK FABRİKALARI T.A.Ş. - Trade Registry Number: 863637 - Address: Barbaros Mah. Ardıç Sok. No: 6 Ataşehir/İSTANBUL - Website: www.erdemir.com.tr

3. Shareholding and Capital Structure

Authorized Capital : TRY 7.000.000 thousand Paid-in Capital : TRY 3.500.000 thousand Shareholders Shares ( Thousand TRY) % Ataer Holding A.Ş. 1.724.982 49,29 Publicly Held 1.667.181 47,63 3,08 100,00 Erdemir's Own Shares

Total

107.837 3.500.000

No change has occurred in shareholding and capital structure in the period.

4. Board of Directors, Executive Management and Number of Personnel

According to the Turkish Commercial Code and related regulations, the election of the Board of Directors is executed by the General Assembly within the framework of the Articles of Association. Should there be an opening in the Board of Directors Membership within the respective period; an election for the available positions is made according to the provisions of Turkish Commercial Code and Company's Articles of Association and the results are submitted to the next general assembly to be approved. The Company's 2021 Regular

General Assembly has been executed on 17 March 2022.

At the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting held on March 17, 2022, election was made due to the expiry of term of independent board memberships, 3 independent board members were elected to serve for 1year period in accordance with the 10th and 11th articles of Articles of Association within the framework of Turkish Commercial Code and Capital Market Law.

The active members of the Board of Directors as of reporting period:

Board of Directors Title Effectivefrom OYTAŞ İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş. (Represented by: Süleyman Savaş ERDEM) Chairman 27.05.2013 (*) OMSAN Lojistik A.Ş. (Represented by: Aslıhan DÖĞER) Deputy Chairman-Executive Director 11.09.2012 (*) OYAK Pazarlama Hizmet ve Turizm A.Ş. (Represented by: Gürtan DAMAR) Executive Director 13.09.2012 (*) Republic of Turkey Ministry of Treasury and Finance Privatization Administration (Represented by: Bekir Emre HAYKIR) Board Member 20.09.2012 (*) OYKA Kağıt Ambalaj Sanayii ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Represented by: Baran ÇELİK) Board Member 12.09.2012 (*) OYAK Denizcilik ve Liman İşletmeleri A.Ş. (Represented by: Güliz KAYA) Board Member 12.09.2012 (*) Ali FİDAN Independent Board Member 31.03.2017 Kurtuluş Bedri VAROĞLU Independent Board Member 31.03.2017 Emre GÖLTEPE Independent Board Member 17.03.2022

(*) Inauguration date of the legal entity.

Changes in the Executive Board within the Period

At the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting held on 17 March 2022, Emre GÖLTEPE, Ali

FİDAN and Kurtuluş Bedri VAROĞLU have been elected as independent board members for serving 1 year period.

Powers and Duties of the Members of the Board of Directors'

The Chairman and the members of the Board of Directors possess duties and authorities set out in the Turkish Trade Act's relevant clauses and in the Articles of Association.

Executive Management

Executive Management Title Effective from Education Experience Aslıhan DÖĞER Deputy Chairman and Executive Director 23.02.2021 Middle East Technical University - Industrial Engineering 24 Years Gürtan DAMAR Executive Director 23.02.2021 Yıldız Technical University - Mechanical Engineering 27 Years Salih Cem ORAL General Manager 6.06.2018 İstanbul Technical University - Metallurgy Engineering 29 Years İsmail Kürşad KORKMAZ Procurement Group Vice President 21.02.2017 Middle East Technical University - Political Science and Public Administration 26 Years Mustafa Serdar BAŞOĞLU Financial Management and Financial Affairs Group Vice President 24.09.2020 Karadeniz Technical University - Public Finance 18 Years Fatih ÇITAK Marketing and Sales Group Vice President 18.01.2020 İstanbul Technical University - Industrial Engineering 23 Years Can ÖRÜNG Information Technologies Group Vice President 21.02.2017 İstanbul Technical University - Business Administration Engineering 21 Years Ercan KAYA Enterprise Architecture and Human Resources Group Vice President 21.07.2020 National Defence University - Business Administartion 34 Years Sinan BOZKURT Operations Deputy General Manager 27.09.2021 Middle East Technical University - Metallurgy and Materials Engineering 25 Years

5. The Transactions of Board Members made on its behalf or on behalf of other and the activities as part of prohibition of competition At the Ordinary General Assembly held on 17 March 2022, it is consented to give the authority for transactions for 2022 according to article 395 and 396 of Turkish Commercial Code (TCC) to the Members of the Board. No transaction had been realized in this context.

6. Collective Labor Agreement Applications and the Benefits 28th Period Collective Labor Agreement, which will be valid between 01.09.2020-31.08.2022, has been signed on 23 December 2020 between Turkish Employers' Association of Metal Industries (MESS) on behalf of our company and Turkish Metal Union as the collective bargaining agency. 27th Period Collective Labor Agreement which will be valid between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2022, has been signed on 24 May 2021 between Iron, Steel, Metal and Metallic Products Worker's Union and İskenderun Demir ve Çelik A.Ş. In the scope of collective agreement applications, the rights and benefits of the employees are classified under bonuses, social benefits, and vacations. Bonuses and social benefits are; bonuses, holy day allowance, heating allowance, paid annual leave allowance, marriage allowance, birth allowance, bereavement allowance (worker's death, worker's spouse's, children's, mother's, father's or sibling's death, in the case of a death as a result of a work accident it will pass onto the worker's heir at law), military service allowance, children allowance, educational allowance (play school, primary school, secondary school, high school, higher education), meal allowance and transportation. Vacations are; paid annual leaves, accompaniment leaves for medical purposes, accompaniment leaves (handicapped child) excused absences, unpaid leaves, and other paid leaves consisting marital leaves, bereavement leaves, pregnancy leaves, maternity leaves, nursing leaves, adoption leaves, part-time work leaves, transport leaves and leaves in case of a natural catastrophe. Bereavement allowance (in the case the worker dies), transportation and meal allowance, derived from the social benefits, are given to all employees; the rest is given only to blue-collar workers. Paid annual leaves, leaves of absence with excuse, marital leaves, bereavement leaves, maternity leaves, and pregnancy leave, accompaniment leaves (handicapped child), adoption leaves, part-time work leaves, transport leaves, unpaid leaves and nursing leaves can be taken by all employees; the rest is taken only by blue-collar workers. The number of the personnel employed by the Group as of reporting date: