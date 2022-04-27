Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EREGL   TRAEREGL91G3

EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.

(EREGL)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  04-25
33.08 TRY   -4.12%
12:46pEREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T : 2022 3 Months Interim Report
PU
03/22EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/17EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T : 2021 Shareholders Ordinary General Assembly Meeting Minutes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T : 2022 3 Months Interim Report

04/27/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EREĞLİ DEMİR VE ÇELİK FABRİKALARI T.A.Ş.

For the Period 1 January - 31 March 2022

Condensed Board of Directors' Activity Report

EREĞLİ DEMİR VE ÇELİK FABRİKALARI T.A.Ş.

Page 1

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ACTIVITY REPORT PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE

WITH THE COMMUNIQUÉ SERIAL:II, NO:14.1

A - GENERAL INFORMATION

  • 1. Period of the Report

    01.01.2022 - 31.03.2022

  • 2. Information About the Association

    • - Title: EREĞLİ DEMİR VE ÇELİK FABRİKALARI T.A.Ş.

    • - Trade Registry Number: 863637

    • - Address: Barbaros Mah. Ardıç Sok. No: 6 Ataşehir/İSTANBUL

    • - Website: www.erdemir.com.tr

  • 3. Shareholding and Capital Structure

Authorized Capital

: TRY 7.000.000 thousand

Paid-in Capital

: TRY 3.500.000 thousand

Shareholders

Shares ( Thousand TRY)

%

Ataer Holding A.Ş.

1.724.982

49,29

Publicly Held

1.667.181

47,63

3,08

100,00

Erdemir's Own Shares

Total

107.837 3.500.000

No change has occurred in shareholding and capital structure in the period.

4. Board of Directors, Executive Management and Number of Personnel

According to the Turkish Commercial Code and related regulations, the election of the Board of Directors is executed by the General Assembly within the framework of the Articles of Association. Should there be an opening in the Board of Directors Membership within the respective period; an election for the available positions is made according to the provisions of Turkish Commercial Code and Company's Articles of Association and the results are submitted to the next general assembly to be approved. The Company's 2021 Regular

General Assembly has been executed on 17 March 2022.

At the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting held on March 17, 2022, election was made due to the expiry of term of independent board memberships, 3 independent board members were elected to serve for 1year period in accordance with the 10th and 11th articles of Articles of Association within the framework of Turkish Commercial Code and Capital Market Law.

EREĞLİ DEMİR VE ÇELİK FABRİKALARI T.A.Ş.

Page 2

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ACTIVITY REPORT PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE

WITH THE COMMUNIQUÉ SERIAL:II, NO:14.1

The active members of the Board of Directors as of reporting period:

Board of Directors

Title

Effectivefrom

OYTAŞ İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş.

(Represented by: Süleyman Savaş ERDEM)

Chairman

27.05.2013 (*)

OMSAN Lojistik A.Ş. (Represented by: Aslıhan DÖĞER)

Deputy Chairman-Executive Director

11.09.2012 (*)

OYAK Pazarlama Hizmet ve Turizm A.Ş.

(Represented by: Gürtan DAMAR)

Executive Director

13.09.2012 (*)

Republic of Turkey Ministry of Treasury and Finance Privatization Administration (Represented by: Bekir Emre HAYKIR)

Board Member

20.09.2012 (*)

OYKA Kağıt Ambalaj Sanayii ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Represented by: Baran ÇELİK)

Board Member

12.09.2012 (*)

OYAK Denizcilik ve Liman İşletmeleri A.Ş. (Represented by: Güliz KAYA)

Board Member

12.09.2012 (*)

Ali FİDAN

Independent Board Member

31.03.2017

Kurtuluş Bedri VAROĞLU

Independent Board Member

31.03.2017

Emre GÖLTEPE

Independent Board Member

17.03.2022

(*) Inauguration date of the legal entity.

Changes in the Executive Board within the Period

At the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting held on 17 March 2022, Emre GÖLTEPE, Ali

FİDAN and Kurtuluş Bedri VAROĞLU have been elected as independent board members for serving 1 year period.

EREĞLİ DEMİR VE ÇELİK FABRİKALARI T.A.Ş.

Page 3

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ACTIVITY REPORT PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE

WITH THE COMMUNIQUÉ SERIAL:II, NO:14.1

Powers and Duties of the Members of the Board of Directors'

The Chairman and the members of the Board of Directors possess duties and authorities set out in the Turkish Trade Act's relevant clauses and in the Articles of Association.

Executive Management

Executive Management

Title

Effective from

Education

Experience

Aslıhan DÖĞER

Deputy Chairman and

Executive Director

23.02.2021

Middle East Technical University - Industrial

Engineering

24 Years

Gürtan DAMAR

Executive Director

23.02.2021

Yıldız Technical

University - Mechanical Engineering

27 Years

Salih Cem ORAL

General Manager

6.06.2018

İstanbul Technical

University - Metallurgy Engineering

29 Years

İsmail Kürşad

KORKMAZ

Procurement Group

Vice President

21.02.2017

Middle East Technical University - Political Science and Public

Administration

26 Years

Mustafa Serdar

BAŞOĞLU

Financial Management and Financial Affairs Group Vice President

24.09.2020

Karadeniz Technical University - Public

Finance

18 Years

Fatih ÇITAK

Marketing and Sales Group Vice President

18.01.2020

İstanbul Technical

University - Industrial

Engineering

23 Years

Can ÖRÜNG

Information Technologies Group

Vice President

21.02.2017

İstanbul Technical

University - Business

Administration Engineering

21 Years

Ercan KAYA

Enterprise Architecture and Human Resources Group Vice

President

21.07.2020

National Defence University - Business

Administartion

34 Years

Sinan BOZKURT

Operations Deputy General Manager

27.09.2021

Middle East Technical

University -

Metallurgy and Materials Engineering

25 Years

EREĞLİ DEMİR VE ÇELİK FABRİKALARI T.A.Ş.

Page 4

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ACTIVITY REPORT PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE

WITH THE COMMUNIQUÉ SERIAL:II, NO:14.1

  • 5. The Transactions of Board Members made on its behalf or on behalf of other and the activities as part of prohibition of competition

    At the Ordinary General Assembly held on 17 March 2022, it is consented to give the authority for transactions for 2022 according to article 395 and 396 of Turkish Commercial Code (TCC) to the Members of the Board.

    No transaction had been realized in this context.

  • 6. Collective Labor Agreement Applications and the Benefits

    28th Period Collective Labor Agreement, which will be valid between 01.09.2020-31.08.2022, has been signed on 23 December 2020 between Turkish Employers' Association of Metal

    Industries (MESS) on behalf of our company and Turkish Metal Union as the collective bargaining agency.

    27th Period Collective Labor Agreement which will be valid between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2022, has been signed on 24 May 2021 between Iron, Steel, Metal and Metallic

    Products Worker's Union and İskenderun Demir ve Çelik A.Ş.

    In the scope of collective agreement applications, the rights and benefits of the employees are classified under bonuses, social benefits, and vacations. Bonuses and social benefits are; bonuses, holy day allowance, heating allowance, paid annual leave allowance, marriage allowance, birth allowance, bereavement allowance (worker's death, worker's spouse's, children's, mother's, father's or sibling's death, in the case of a death as a result of a work accident it will pass onto the worker's heir at law), military service allowance, children allowance, educational allowance (play school, primary school, secondary school, high school, higher education), meal allowance and transportation. Vacations are; paid annual leaves, accompaniment leaves for medical purposes, accompaniment leaves (handicapped child) excused absences, unpaid leaves, and other paid leaves consisting marital leaves, bereavement leaves, pregnancy leaves, maternity leaves, nursing leaves, adoption leaves, part-time work leaves, transport leaves and leaves in case of a natural catastrophe.

    Bereavement allowance (in the case the worker dies), transportation and meal allowance, derived from the social benefits, are given to all employees; the rest is given only to blue-collar workers. Paid annual leaves, leaves of absence with excuse, marital leaves, bereavement leaves, maternity leaves, and pregnancy leave, accompaniment leaves (handicapped child), adoption leaves, part-time work leaves, transport leaves, unpaid leaves and nursing leaves can be taken by all employees; the rest is taken only by blue-collar workers.

    The number of the personnel employed by the Group as of reporting date:

31 March

31 December

2022

2021

Personnel

Personnel

Hourly paid

8.543

8.585

Monthly paid

4.171

4.203

12.714

12.788

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari TAS published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 16:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.
12:46pEREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T : 2022 3 Months Interim Report
PU
03/22EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/17EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T : 2021 Shareholders Ordinary General Assembly Meeting ..
PU
02/22EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T : 2021 Shareholders Ordinary General Assembly Meeting ..
PU
02/22EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T : 2021 General Assembly Announcement
PU
02/11TRANSCRIPT : Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 11, 2022
CI
02/10Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., Q3 2021 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2021
CI
2021Eregli Demir ve ?elik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter..
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., Q2 2021 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 114 B 7 728 M 7 728 M
Net income 2022 21 989 M 1 486 M 1 486 M
Net cash 2022 15 489 M 1 047 M 1 047 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,38x
Yield 2022 16,9%
Capitalization 116 B 7 824 M 7 824 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 12 788
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.
Duration : Period :
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 33,08 TRY
Average target price 39,59 TRY
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Salih Cem Oral General Manager
Ibrahim Emrah Silav Chief Financial Officer
Süleyman Savas Erdem Chairman
Eric Vitse Chief Technology Officer
Can Orung Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.17.47%7 824
JSW STEEL LIMITED9.94%22 628
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-11.59%21 500
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION2.12%18 950
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-19.34%12 717
TERNIUM S.A.-7.97%7 862