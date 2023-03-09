Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T : 2022 General Assembly Announcement

ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING INVITATION

FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

EREĞLİ DEMİR VE ÇELİK FABRİKALARI T.A.Ş.

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of our Company shall be held so as to discuss and conclude the written subjects in the agenda stated below on Friday, 31 March 2023 at 14:00 in the Head Office of OYAK Maden Metalürji Conference Hall, located at the address Barbaros Mahallesi Ardıç Sokak No: 6 Ataşehir/İstanbul.(*)

Only those shareholders whose names are included in the list of attendants being prepared by the Board of Directors of our Company based on the shareholders' list received from Central Registry Agency (CRA) as per the Article 30 of Capital Market Law could participate in the General Assembly. In accordance with the Article 415 of Turkish Commercial Code, only those shareholders whose names are included in the list of attendants being prepared by the board of directors could participate in the General Assembly. "Shareholders' Schedule" in terms of shares monitored under the registry of Central Registry Agency during the preparation of the list of attendants which is received from Central Registry Agency one day before the day of the General Assembly as of 23:59 is taken as a basis. Right-holders whose names are included in that list could physically participate in the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of our Company by showing their identity cards.

As per the Article 1527 of Turkish Commercial Code, right holders who would like to participate electronically in General Assembly Meeting personally or through their proxies are obliged to convey these preferences with Electronic General Meeting System (e-GEM) via CRA / MKK system. In case a proxy participates in the general assembly meeting on behalf of the right holder, it is mandatory to register the identification information of the proxy in e-GEM. In case the proxy participates in the meeting physically, entitling could also be made in this manner.

Shareholders of our company could participate physically or electronically in the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting personally, as well as through their proxies. Participation electronically in the general assembly meetings, assignment of a proxy, making a proposal, expression of views and voting procedures shall be carried out through Electronic General Meeting System (e-GEM) provided by Central Registry Agency (CRA / MKK). Participation electronically in the General Assembly is possible only with the secure electronic signatures of shareholders or their proxies. Therefore, shareholders who will carry out a transaction in Electronic General Meeting System (e-GEM), first of all, have to register their contact information in e-MKK information portal of Central Registry Agency (CRA / MKK) as well as having to have a secure electronic signature. It is not possible for the shareholders or proxies who have not registered in e-MKK Information Portal and do not have a secure electronic signature to participate electronically in the general assembly meeting through e-GEM.

Shareholders or proxies who would like to participate electronically in the meeting are supposed to fulfill their obligations in accordance with the provisions of "Regulation on the General Assemblies in Corporates to be Held Electronically" published in the Official Gazette dated 28 August 2012 and no. 28395 and "Declaration on Electronic General Meeting System to be Implemented in the General Assemblies of Corporates" published in the Official Gazette dated 29 August 2012 and no.28396. Otherwise, they shall not be able to participate in the meetings. The detailed information about e-GEM could be accessed through the web site www.mkk.com.tr.

Shareholders who will participate in the meeting through their proxies due to that they shall not be able to attend in person, physically or electronically are obliged to prepare a power of attorney in line with the sample given below or to obtain a sample of power of attorney form from our Company's Head Office or from our Company's website www.erdemir.com.tr and to submit their proxy forms whose signatures have been authenticated by a notary or their power of attorneys to which they will add their signature declarations prepared in the presence of a notary public, as well as fulfilling the requirements stated in the "Communiqué II-30.1 on Voting by Proxy and Proxy Solicitation" of the Capital Markets Board(CMB).

As per CMB's Corporate Governance Principles and Communiqués, regarding the subjects to be discussed in the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of our company, General Assembly Meeting agenda, balance sheet of 2022, profit and loss account, dividend distribution proposal of the Board of Directors, Activity Report of the Board of Directors, Independent Audit Report and resumes of representative of Legal Entity Board Members Candidates and Independent Board Member Candidates shall be made available at the Company's Head Office located at the address Barbaros Mahallesi Ardıç Sokak No:6 Ataşehir/İSTANBUL and at our Company's Kdz Ereğli Branch located at the address Uzunkum Caddesi No:7 Kdz.Ereğli/ZONGULDAK and at our Company's website www.erdemir.com.tr and KAP for the examinations of our shareholders 3 weeks before the date of General Assembly meeting.

State of Affairs is respectfully announced to Our Esteemed Shareholders.