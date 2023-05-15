Advanced search
    ERG   IT0001157020

ERG S.P.A.

(ERG)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  09:17:46 2023-05-15 am EDT
27.76 EUR   +1.46%
09:06aERG : 1Q 2023: Results stable yoy - 500-550m EBITDA guidance confirmed
Alphavalue
02:20aIndices expected to rise moderately at startup
AN
05/12Europeans in the green; Leonardo tops the Mib.
AN
ERG : 1Q 2023: Results stable yoy - 500-550m EBITDA guidance confirmed

05/15/2023 | 09:06am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
05/12ERG Seeks M&A
CI
05/12Transcript : ERG S.p.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023
CI
05/12ERG closes quarter with profit down; debt improves
AN
05/12Erg S P A : The Board of Directors of ERG S.p.A. approves the consolidated results for the..
PU
05/09Telecom Italia Signs Nine-year Green Energy Deal With ERG
MT
05/09Telecom Italia expands green power supply deal with ERG
RE
05/09TIM and ERG announce nine-year agreement for green energy
AN
Financials
Sales 2023 820 M 890 M 890 M
Net income 2023 194 M 211 M 211 M
Net Debt 2023 1 455 M 1 580 M 1 580 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,9x
Yield 2023 3,59%
Capitalization 4 091 M 4 443 M 4 443 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,77x
EV / Sales 2024 6,85x
Nbr of Employees 859
Free-Float 36,9%
Technical analysis trends ERG S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 27,36 €
Average target price 35,13 €
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Luigi Merli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edoardo Garrone Manager-Planning Department
Renato Alessandro Sturani Chief Operating Officer
Mara Anna Rita Caverni Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabetta Oliveri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERG S.P.A.-5.52%4 443
NTPC LTD5.11%20 635
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD18.74%13 778
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED16.17%11 372
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED19.81%8 792
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.15.26%7 218
