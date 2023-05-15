|
ERG : 1Q 2023: Results stable yoy - 500-550m EBITDA guidance confirmed
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about ERG S.P.A.
Analyst Recommendations on ERG S.P.A.
|Sales 2023
820 M
890 M
890 M
|Net income 2023
194 M
211 M
211 M
|Net Debt 2023
1 455 M
1 580 M
1 580 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|20,9x
|Yield 2023
|3,59%
|Capitalization
4 091 M
4 443 M
4 443 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|6,77x
|EV / Sales 2024
|6,85x
|Nbr of Employees
|859
|Free-Float
|36,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ERG S.P.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|27,36 €
|Average target price
|35,13 €
|Spread / Average Target
|28,4%