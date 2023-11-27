ERG S.p.A.
Equities
ERG
IT0001157020
Independent Power Producers
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|25.74 EUR
|+1.10%
|+0.47%
|-11.12%
|05:12pm
|ERG : 9M23 update
|Nov. 24
|ERG with STM to supply power from renewable sources
|AN
More about the company
ERG S.p.A. specializes in electricity generation from renewable energies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electricity generation from wind energy (83.2%); - electricity generation from thermal energy (14.9%); - electricity generation from solar energy (1.9%).
SectorIndependent Power Producers
Calendar
2024-03-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
25.46EUR
Average target price
33.51EUR
Spread / Average Target
+31.63%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-11.19%
|4 135 M $
|+21.97%
|20 370 M $
|-51.45%
|17 823 M $
|-23.10%
|17 425 M $
|+14.97%
|7 337 M $
|-29.33%
|4 374 M $
|-41.31%
|4 106 M $
|-1.49%
|2 956 M $
|-.--%
|2 885 M $
|-27.76%
|2 768 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock ERG S.p.A. - Borsa Italiana
- News ERG S.p.A.
- ERG : 9M23 update