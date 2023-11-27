Stock ERG ERG S.P.A.
ERG S.p.A.

ERG S.p.A.

Equities

ERG

IT0001157020

Independent Power Producers

Real-time Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 11:35:05 2023-11-27 am EST 		Intraday chart for ERG S.p.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
25.74 EUR +1.10% +0.47% -11.12%
05:12pm ERG : 9M23 update Alphavalue
Nov. 24 ERG with STM to supply power from renewable sources AN
Latest news about ERG S.p.A.

ERG : 9M23 update Alphavalue
ERG with STM to supply power from renewable sources AN
ERG bought back own shares for nearly EUR6 million AN
Costantino Deperu sells 3,900 shares of ERG. AN
Futures up slightly on Moody's day AN
Listings in the red; down on luxury and oils AN
Mib shy in mid-session, utilities good AN
Mib at par at start, Leonardo good on DRS news AN
Futures flat after meeting between Biden and Xi AN
Europeans close higher after US data AN
Mib rises to 29,400 area; STM confirms uptrend AN
More buy orders on stock markets; ERG on top AN
Futures bullish in Europe; brakes UK inflation AN
US CPI slows; bullish Milan and Europeans AN
ERG : 9M23: Better-than-expected wind resources, FY23 guidance slightly increased Alphavalue
Italian energy firm ERG sees 'huge' jump in 2024 core profit RE
Business Square over 29,000 points; MPS good on Mib AN
Transcript : ERG S.p.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2023 CI
Mib does well but other Europeans remain flat AN
ERG, earnings and revenues down but Ebitda guidance positive AN
ERG S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
ERG has purchased treasury shares for approximately EUR4.4 million AN
ERG bought back own shares for nearly EUR5 million AN
Stock markets down; Saipem at bottom on Mib. AN
Wind Power Package Overview Alphavalue

Chart ERG S.p.A.

Chart ERG S.p.A.
Company Profile

ERG S.p.A. specializes in electricity generation from renewable energies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electricity generation from wind energy (83.2%); - electricity generation from thermal energy (14.9%); - electricity generation from solar energy (1.9%).
Sector
Independent Power Producers
Calendar
2024-03-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ERG S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
25.46EUR
Average target price
33.51EUR
Spread / Average Target
+31.63%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Renewable IPPs

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ERG S.P.A. Stock ERG S.p.A.
-11.19% 4 135 M $
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC. Stock Huaneng Lancang River Hydropower Inc.
+21.97% 20 370 M $
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED Stock Adani Green Energy Limited
-51.45% 17 823 M $
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. Stock EDP Renováveis, S.A.
-23.10% 17 425 M $
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A. Stock Engie Brasil Energia S.A.
+14.97% 7 337 M $
NEOEN Stock Neoen
-29.33% 4 374 M $
NORTHLAND POWER INC. Stock Northland Power Inc.
-41.31% 4 106 M $
AUREN ENERGIA S.A. Stock Auren Energia S.A.
-1.49% 2 956 M $
RENANTIS S.P.A Stock Renantis S.p.A
-.--% 2 885 M $
ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL NEW ENERGY INVESTMENT GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Zhejiang Provincial New Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd.
-27.76% 2 768 M $
Renewable IPPs
