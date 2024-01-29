(Alliance News) - ERG Spa, through its subsidiary ERG Eolienne France SAS, finalized on Monday the acquisition from QEnergy France SAS, a leading operator in the renewable energy sector in France, of 100% of CEPE Renouvellement Haut Cabardès SAS, a company that owns a 73.2 MW wind and solar portfolio in France.

The finalization of this transaction allows ERG to consolidate its position in France, its second largest market after Italy, reaching 674 MW of installed capacity in the country, about 20 percent of which is composed of solar.

ERG closed Monday's session in the red by 0.2 percent at EUR26.96 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

