ERG COO buys more than 3,300 shares of common stock

(Alliance News) - ERG Spa announced Wednesday that the company's Chief Operating Officer, Renato Alessandro Sturani, has purchased 3,376 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR26.7103, for a total value of EUR90,173.97.

ERG's stock is down 0.5 percent at EUR26.56 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

