    ERG   IT0001157020

ERG S.P.A.

(ERG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:19:48 2023-03-29 am EDT
26.62 EUR   -0.30%
05:08aERG COO buys more than 3,300 shares of common stock
AN
03/17Futures up; Fed window use at highest since 2008
AN
03/16European stock exchanges respond well to ECB rises
AN
ERG COO buys more than 3,300 shares of common stock

03/29/2023 | 05:08am EDT
(Alliance News) - ERG Spa announced Wednesday that the company's Chief Operating Officer, Renato Alessandro Sturani, has purchased 3,376 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR26.7103, for a total value of EUR90,173.97.

ERG's stock is down 0.5 percent at EUR26.56 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 743 M 805 M 805 M
Net income 2022 215 M 234 M 234 M
Net Debt 2022 1 587 M 1 721 M 1 721 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 3,37%
Capitalization 3 993 M 4 329 M 4 329 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,51x
EV / Sales 2023 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 36,9%
Technical analysis trends ERG S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 26,70 €
Average target price 35,13 €
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Luigi Merli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edoardo Garrone Manager-Planning Department
Renato Alessandro Sturani Chief Operating Officer
Mara Anna Rita Caverni Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabetta Oliveri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERG S.P.A.-7.80%4 329
NTPC LTD3.33%20 299
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD0.00%11 742
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED4.26%10 197
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-0.93%7 436
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.6.30%6 370
