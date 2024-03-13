Stock ERG ERG S.P.A.
ERG S.p.A.

Equities

ERG

IT0001157020

Independent Power Producers

Market Closed - Borsa Italiana
 12:44:59 2024-03-13 pm EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
23.9 EUR -4.93% Intraday chart for ERG S.p.A. -8.22% -17.19%
06:55pm ERG : FY23: merchant exposure weighs Alphavalue
05:54pm Stock markets in the green; Leonardo drags Mib. AN
Company Profile

ERG S.p.A. specializes in electricity generation from renewable energies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electricity generation from wind energy (83.2%); - electricity generation from thermal energy (14.9%); - electricity generation from solar energy (1.9%).
Sector
Independent Power Producers
Calendar
2024-03-12 - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
Related indices
FTSE MIB INDEX
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for ERG S.p.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
25.14 EUR
Average target price
33.31 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+32.51%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Renewable IPPs

1st Jan change Capi.
ERG S.P.A. Stock ERG S.p.A.
-17.19% 4B
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED Stock Adani Green Energy Limited
+8.02% 36.29B
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC. Stock Huaneng Lancang River Hydropower Inc.
+9.04% 23.72B
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. Stock EDP Renováveis, S.A.
-28.85% 15.19B
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A. Stock Engie Brasil Energia S.A.
-9.93% 6.67B
NORTHLAND POWER INC. Stock Northland Power Inc.
-4.99% 4.4B
NEOEN Stock Neoen
-20.48% 4.02B
RENANTIS S.P.A Stock Renantis S.p.A
-.--% 2.89B
ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL NEW ENERGY INVESTMENT GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Zhejiang Provincial New Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd.
-4.84% 2.56B
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC. Stock Clearway Energy, Inc.
-20.90% 2.5B
Renewable IPPs
