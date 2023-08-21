Equities ERG IT0001157020
|Real-time Borsa Italiana - 11:44:59 2023-08-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|23.88 EUR
|+0.25%
|-1.57%
|-17.54%
|07:08pm
|ERG : H1 23 update: target cut by -6.8%
|Jul. 31
|Futures down; China 'helps' domestic demand
|AN
ERG : H1 23 update: target cut by -6.8%
Today at 01:08 pm
ERG S.p.A. specializes in electricity generation from renewable energies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electricity generation from wind energy (83.2%); - electricity generation from thermal energy (14.9%); - electricity generation from solar energy (1.9%).
SectorIndependent Power Producers
2023-11-12 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
23.82EUR
Average target price
34.16EUR
Spread / Average Target
+43.42%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
