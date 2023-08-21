  1. Markets
Real-time Borsa Italiana - 11:44:59 2023-08-21 am EDT Intraday chart for ERG S.p.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
23.88 EUR +0.25% -1.57% -17.54%
07:08pm ERG : H1 23 update: target cut by -6.8% Alphavalue
Jul. 31 Futures down; China 'helps' domestic demand AN

ERG : H1 23 update: target cut by -6.8%

Today at 01:08 pm

Latest news about ERG S.p.A.

Chart ERG S.p.A.

Chart ERG S.p.A.
Company Profile

ERG S.p.A. specializes in electricity generation from renewable energies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electricity generation from wind energy (83.2%); - electricity generation from thermal energy (14.9%); - electricity generation from solar energy (1.9%).
Sector
Independent Power Producers
Calendar
2023-11-12 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ERG S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
23.82EUR
Average target price
34.16EUR
Spread / Average Target
+43.42%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Other Independent Power Producers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ERG S.P.A.
Chart Analysis ERG S.p.A.
-17.54% 3 874 M $
HUBEI ENERGY GROUP CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Hubei Energy Group Co., Ltd.
+7.38% 3 985 M $
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Glow Energy Public Company Limited
 0.00% 3 718 M $
ACEN CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Acen Corporation
-32.94% 3 698 M $
CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Capital Power Corporation
-15.02% 3 443 M $
GCL ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis GCL Energy Technology Co.,Ltd.
-9.68% 2 712 M $
GS HOLDINGS CORP.
Chart Analysis GS Holdings Corp.
-11.53% 2 635 M $
TRANSALTA CORPORATION
Chart Analysis TransAlta Corporation
+9.33% 2 610 M $
RATCH GROUP
Chart Analysis Ratch Group
-18.13% 2 166 M $
CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.
Chart Analysis Central Puerto S.A.
+71.09% 2 142 M $
Other Independent Power Producers
