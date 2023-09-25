Stock ERG ERG S.P.A.
ERG S.p.A.

Equities

ERG

IT0001157020

Independent Power Producers

Real-time Borsa Italiana 11:44:59 2023-09-25 am EDT Intraday chart for ERG S.p.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
23.42 EUR -2.66% -5.72% -19.13%
ERG : Opinion change, from Add to Reduce
Sep. 19 Europeans to open slightly lower AN

ERG : Opinion change, from Add to Reduce

September 25, 2023 at 01:22 pm EDT

Company Profile

ERG S.p.A. specializes in electricity generation from renewable energies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electricity generation from wind energy (83.2%); - electricity generation from thermal energy (14.9%); - electricity generation from solar energy (1.9%).
Sector
Independent Power Producers
Calendar
2023-11-12 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ERG S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
24.06EUR
Average target price
34.16EUR
Spread / Average Target
+41.99%
