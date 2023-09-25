ERG S.p.A.
ERG : Opinion change, from Add to Reduce
September 25, 2023 at 01:22 pm EDT
More about the company
ERG S.p.A. specializes in electricity generation from renewable energies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electricity generation from wind energy (83.2%); - electricity generation from thermal energy (14.9%); - electricity generation from solar energy (1.9%).
SectorIndependent Power Producers
Calendar
2023-11-12 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
24.06EUR
Average target price
34.16EUR
Spread / Average Target
+41.99%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-19.13%
|3 834 M $
|+3.81%
|3 886 M $
|0.00%
|3 718 M $
|-12.32%
|3 539 M $
|-38.98%
|3 285 M $
|0.00%
|3 217 M $
|-7.99%
|2 829 M $
|-13.49%
|2 531 M $
|+56.85%
|2 173 M $
|-.--%
|2 109 M $
