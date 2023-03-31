ERG S p A : Accounting situations no EU foreign subsidiaries as at 31 December 2022
Accounting situations as at 31.12.2022 of the non EU-foreign subsidiaries pursuant to Article 15 of the Market Regulations
Consob
Premises
In relation to the obligations referred to art. 2.6.2, paragraph 7, of the Regulations of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and taking into account the provisions of art. 36 of the Market Regulations adopted by Consob with resolution no. 16191 of 29 October 2007 and subsequent amendments, ERG S.p.A. reports in this document accounting situations of the companies controlled by it which are established and governed by the law of countries not belonging to the European Union and which have been identified as relevant on the basis of the criteria referred to in paragraph 2 of art.15 of the Consob Market Regulations. In particular, the balance sheets and income statements of these companies are shown below as prepared for the purposes of preparing the Consolidated Financial Statements of the ERG Group at 31 December 2022.
ERG UK Holding Limited
Reclassified Statement of Financial Position
2022
2021
(million of Euro)
Intangible Assets
0
0
Tangible Assets
0
0
Equity investement and other non current assets
354
250
Non current assets
354
250
Inventories
0
0
Trade receivables
1
0
Trade payables
(1)
(0)
Net operating working capital
(0)
0
Employee benefits
0
0
Other assets
2
1
Other liabilities
(0)
0
Net invested Capital
355
251
0
0
Equity attributable of the owner of the parent
16
29
Non - controlling interests
0
0
Non current financial indebtedness
0
0
Current financial indebtedness
339
222
Equity and financial indebtedness
355
251
2022
2021
Reclassified Income Statement
(million of Euro)
Revenue
0,1
0,1
Other income
0,0
0,0
Total Revenue
0,1
0,1
Purchases
(0,0)
0,0
Change in inventories
0,0
0,0
Services and other operating costs
(1,3)
(0,6)
Personnel Expense
(0,6)
(0,3)
Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA)
(1,7)
(0,8)
Amortization, depreciation and write-downs
(0,0)
(0,0)
Operating Profit (EBIT)
(1,7)
(0,8)
Net financial income (expense)
(9,9)
4,3
Net gains (losses) on equity investments
(0,2)
0,0
Profit before taxes
(11,9)
3,6
Income taxes
0,8
0,0
Profit (loss) of the period
(11,1)
3,6
Non-controlling interests
0,0
0,0
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
-11,1
3,6
ERG Wind MEI 2-14-2 Limited
Reclassified Statement of Financial Position
2022
2021
(million of Euro)
Intangible Assets
0
0
Tangible Assets
0
0
Equity investement and other non current assets
95
98
Non current assets
95
98
Inventories
0
0
Trade receivables
0
0
Trade payables
(0)
(0)
Net operating working capital
(0)
(0)
Employee benefits
0
0
Other assets
14
4
Other liabilities
(15)
(6)
Net invested Capital
94
97
0
0
Equity attributable of the owner of the parent
(8)
(8)
Non - controlling interests
0
0
Non current financial indebtedness
(0)
4
Current financial indebtedness
102
101
Equity and financial indebtedness
94
97
2022
2021
Reclassified Income Statement
(million of Euro)
Revenue
0,0
0,0
Other income
0,0
0,0
Total Revenue
0,0
0,0
Purchases
0,0
0,0
Change in inventories
0,0
0,0
Services and other operating costs
(0,0)
(0,0)
Personnel Expense
0,0
0,0
Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA)
(0,0)
(0,0)
Amortization, depreciation and write-downs
0,0
0,0
Operating Profit (EBIT)
(0,0)
(0,0)
Net financial income (expense)
0,0
(0,0)
Net gains (losses) on equity investments
0,0
0,0
Profit before taxes
0,0
(0,0)
Income taxes
0,3
(1,2)
Profit (loss) of the period
0,3
(1,2)
Non-controlling interests
0,0
0,0
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
0,3
-1,2
Sandy Knowe Wind Farm Limited
Reclassified Statement of Financial Position
2022
2021
(million of Euro)
Intangible Assets
0
0
Tangible Assets
119
73
Equity investement and other non current assets
4
0
Non current assets
124
73
Inventories
0
0
Trade receivables
2
0
Trade payables
(7)
(7)
Net operating working capital
(4)
(7)
Employee benefits
0
0
Other assets
2
1
Other liabilities
(5)
2
Net invested Capital
116
69
0
0
Equity attributable of the owner of the parent
1
(0)
Non - controlling interests
0
0
Non current financial indebtedness
0
0
Current financial indebtedness
115
69
Equity and financial indebtedness
116
69
2022
2021
Reclassified Income Statement
(million of Euro)
Revenue
3,6
0,0
Other income
0,0
0,0
Total Revenue
3,6
0,0
Purchases
(0,0)
0,0
Change in inventories
0,0
0,0
Services and other operating costs
(1,1)
(0,1)
Personnel Expense
0,0
0,0
Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA)
2,5
(0,1)
Amortization, depreciation and write-downs
(0,4)
0,0
Operating Profit (EBIT)
2,1
(0,1)
Net financial income (expense)
(1,2)
(0,5)
Net gains (losses) on equity investments
0,0
0,0
Profit before taxes
0,9
(0,6)
Income taxes
0,3
0,0
Profit (loss) of the period
1,2
(0,6)
Non-controlling interests
0,0
0,0
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
1,2
-0,6
Disclaimer
ERG S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
© Publicnow 2023
