ERG S p A : Accounting situations no EU foreign subsidiaries as at 31 December 2022

Premises

In relation to the obligations referred to art. 2.6.2, paragraph 7, of the Regulations of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and taking into account the provisions of art. 36 of the Market Regulations adopted by Consob with resolution no. 16191 of 29 October 2007 and subsequent amendments, ERG S.p.A. reports in this document accounting situations of the companies controlled by it which are established and governed by the law of countries not belonging to the European Union and which have been identified as relevant on the basis of the criteria referred to in paragraph 2 of art.15 of the Consob Market Regulations. In particular, the balance sheets and income statements of these companies are shown below as prepared for the purposes of preparing the Consolidated Financial Statements of the ERG Group at 31 December 2022.