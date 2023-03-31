Advanced search
    ERG   IT0001157020

ERG S.P.A.

(ERG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:43:26 2023-03-31 am EDT
27.77 EUR   +1.50%
Erg S P A : Consolidated non-financial statement drawn up pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016 as at 31 December 2022
PU
Erg S P A : Report on the remuneration policy and the fees paid
PU
Erg S P A : Report on corporate governance and ownership as at 31 December 2022
PU
ERG S p A : Accounting situations no EU foreign subsidiaries as at 31 December 2022

03/31/2023
Accounting situations as at 31.12.2022 of the non EU-foreign subsidiaries pursuant to Article 15 of the Market Regulations

Consob

Premises

In relation to the obligations referred to art. 2.6.2, paragraph 7, of the Regulations of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and taking into account the provisions of art. 36 of the Market Regulations adopted by Consob with resolution no. 16191 of 29 October 2007 and subsequent amendments, ERG S.p.A. reports in this document accounting situations of the companies controlled by it which are established and governed by the law of countries not belonging to the European Union and which have been identified as relevant on the basis of the criteria referred to in paragraph 2 of art.15 of the Consob Market Regulations. In particular, the balance sheets and income statements of these companies are shown below as prepared for the purposes of preparing the Consolidated Financial Statements of the ERG Group at 31 December 2022.

ERG UK Holding Limited

Reclassified Statement of Financial Position

2022

2021

(million of Euro)

Intangible Assets

0

0

Tangible Assets

0

0

Equity investement and other non current assets

354

250

Non current assets

354

250

Inventories

0

0

Trade receivables

1

0

Trade payables

(1)

(0)

Net operating working capital

(0)

0

Employee benefits

0

0

Other assets

2

1

Other liabilities

(0)

0

Net invested Capital

355

251

0

0

Equity attributable of the owner of the parent

16

29

Non - controlling interests

0

0

Non current financial indebtedness

0

0

Current financial indebtedness

339

222

Equity and financial indebtedness

355

251

2022

2021

Reclassified Income Statement

(million of Euro)

Revenue

0,1

0,1

Other income

0,0

0,0

Total Revenue

0,1

0,1

Purchases

(0,0)

0,0

Change in inventories

0,0

0,0

Services and other operating costs

(1,3)

(0,6)

Personnel Expense

(0,6)

(0,3)

Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA)

(1,7)

(0,8)

Amortization, depreciation and write-downs

(0,0)

(0,0)

Operating Profit (EBIT)

(1,7)

(0,8)

Net financial income (expense)

(9,9)

4,3

Net gains (losses) on equity investments

(0,2)

0,0

Profit before taxes

(11,9)

3,6

Income taxes

0,8

0,0

Profit (loss) of the period

(11,1)

3,6

Non-controlling interests

0,0

0,0

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

-11,1

3,6

ERG Wind MEI 2-14-2 Limited

Reclassified Statement of Financial Position

2022

2021

(million of Euro)

Intangible Assets

0

0

Tangible Assets

0

0

Equity investement and other non current assets

95

98

Non current assets

95

98

Inventories

0

0

Trade receivables

0

0

Trade payables

(0)

(0)

Net operating working capital

(0)

(0)

Employee benefits

0

0

Other assets

14

4

Other liabilities

(15)

(6)

Net invested Capital

94

97

0

0

Equity attributable of the owner of the parent

(8)

(8)

Non - controlling interests

0

0

Non current financial indebtedness

(0)

4

Current financial indebtedness

102

101

Equity and financial indebtedness

94

97

2022

2021

Reclassified Income Statement

(million of Euro)

Revenue

0,0

0,0

Other income

0,0

0,0

Total Revenue

0,0

0,0

Purchases

0,0

0,0

Change in inventories

0,0

0,0

Services and other operating costs

(0,0)

(0,0)

Personnel Expense

0,0

0,0

Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA)

(0,0)

(0,0)

Amortization, depreciation and write-downs

0,0

0,0

Operating Profit (EBIT)

(0,0)

(0,0)

Net financial income (expense)

0,0

(0,0)

Net gains (losses) on equity investments

0,0

0,0

Profit before taxes

0,0

(0,0)

Income taxes

0,3

(1,2)

Profit (loss) of the period

0,3

(1,2)

Non-controlling interests

0,0

0,0

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

0,3

-1,2

Sandy Knowe Wind Farm Limited

Reclassified Statement of Financial Position

2022

2021

(million of Euro)

Intangible Assets

0

0

Tangible Assets

119

73

Equity investement and other non current assets

4

0

Non current assets

124

73

Inventories

0

0

Trade receivables

2

0

Trade payables

(7)

(7)

Net operating working capital

(4)

(7)

Employee benefits

0

0

Other assets

2

1

Other liabilities

(5)

2

Net invested Capital

116

69

0

0

Equity attributable of the owner of the parent

1

(0)

Non - controlling interests

0

0

Non current financial indebtedness

0

0

Current financial indebtedness

115

69

Equity and financial indebtedness

116

69

2022

2021

Reclassified Income Statement

(million of Euro)

Revenue

3,6

0,0

Other income

0,0

0,0

Total Revenue

3,6

0,0

Purchases

(0,0)

0,0

Change in inventories

0,0

0,0

Services and other operating costs

(1,1)

(0,1)

Personnel Expense

0,0

0,0

Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA)

2,5

(0,1)

Amortization, depreciation and write-downs

(0,4)

0,0

Operating Profit (EBIT)

2,1

(0,1)

Net financial income (expense)

(1,2)

(0,5)

Net gains (losses) on equity investments

0,0

0,0

Profit before taxes

0,9

(0,6)

Income taxes

0,3

0,0

Profit (loss) of the period

1,2

(0,6)

Non-controlling interests

0,0

0,0

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

1,2

-0,6

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 12:34:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
