    ERG   IT0001157020

ERG S.P.A.

(ERG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:43:29 2023-03-31 am EDT
27.77 EUR   +1.50%
08:35aErg S P A : Consolidated non-financial statement drawn up pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016 as at 31 December 2022
PU
08:35aErg S P A : Report on the remuneration policy and the fees paid
PU
08:35aErg S P A : Report on corporate governance and ownership as at 31 December 2022
PU
ERG S p A : Annual Report as at 31 December 2022 -

03/31/2023 | 08:35am EDT
Directors' Report 2022

at and for the year ended 31 December 2022

The Annual Report 2022 constitues non-official version which is not compliant with the proviisons of the Comission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815.

2 ANNUAL REPORT AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2022

CONTENTS

1 DIRECTORS' REPORT

Risks and uncertaines

65

HIGHLIGHTS

6

Healt, Safety and Environment

81

THE GROUP

8

Governance

84

Corporate bodies

8

Human capital

86

Business description

9

2022 Industrial relations

90

Geographical segments at 31 December 2022 . 11

Scope of Consolidation at 31 December 2022...

12

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER INFORMATION 91

Organisational model

13

Financial statements

91

Strategy

15

Alternative performance indicators

103

Change in business scope during the year

22

ERG S.p.A. operating results, financial position

ERG's stock market performance

24

and cash flows

109

Performance of ERG's Shares and Shareholding

Reconciliations in accordance with CONSOB

Structure at 30 December 2022

25

Communication no. DEM/6064293 of

Significant events during the year

26

28 July 2006

112

Management notes on the main

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD AND SCENARIO...

32

non-consolidated subsidiaries, associates

Comments on the year's performance

33

and joint ventures

113

Reference market

36

Management and coordination activities

Regulatory Framework - Incentives

37

by ERG S.p.A

115

Relevant legislative and institutional updates

Treasury shares

116

during the year

40

Branches

116

Performance by country

51

Related party transactions

116

Italy

53

Significant events after the reporting date

117

Abroad

56

France

56

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

118

Germany - Wind

59

UK and Sweden - Wind

61

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

120

Spain - Solar

62

East Europe - Wind

63

2 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS

Income Statement

159

Statement of comprehensive income

160

Statement of Financial Position

161

Statement of Cash Flows

162

Statement of Changes in Equity

163

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statement.164

I.

Introduction

164

II.

Operational management

175

III.

Investing activities

190

IV.

Provision and contingent labilities

206

V.

Financing activities

210

VI. Taxation

236

VII. Assets held for sale

240

VIII. Other notes

247

Statements on the Conslidated Financial

Statements

278

Independent Auditors' Report

279

CONTENTS

3

3 SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Statement of Financial Position

287

Income Statement

288

Statement of comprehensive income

289

Statement of Cash Flows

290

Statement of Changes in Equity

291

Notes to the Separate Financial Statements . 292

Analysis of the Statement of Financial

Position

297

Income Statement analysis

321

Statement on the Separate Financial

Statements

345

Board of Statutory Auditors' Report

346

Independent Auditors' Report

364

Directors' Report

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPARATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

5

DIRECTORS' REPORT

BASIS FOR PREPARATION

Disclosure pursuant to Articles 70 and 71 of the Issuers' Regulation

The Parent has selected the option, introduced by CONSOB with its resolution no. 18079 of 20 January 2012, of waiving the obligation to make available to the public an information document upon carrying out significant transactions, i.e. mergers, demergers, capital increases by contributions in kind, acquisitions and sales.

Operating segments

Starting from 2022, following the significant Asset Rotation process launched in 2021 with the sale of the hydroelectric business and which will be completed with the probable sale of the thermoelectric business, the operating results are presented and commented on with reference to the various geographical segments in which ERG operates, in line with the new internal methods for measuring the Group's results, and in line with the 2022-2026 Business Plan approved by the Board of Directors on 14 March 2022, aimed at reinvesting the resources deriving from divestments and focusing on the growth strategy in Wind

  • Solar by means of a policy of geographical and technological diversification.
    It should be noted that the results, presented by geographical area as from this document, reflect the energy sales carried out on the markets by Group Energy Management, in addition to the application of effective hedges of the generation margin. The above mentioned hedges include, inter alia, the use of instruments by Energy Management to hedge the price risk. In order to give a clearer representation of business by geographic area and, secondarily, by technology, the wind and solar results include the hedging carried out in respect of renewables

Alternative Performance Indicators (APIs) and adjusted results Some of the Alternative Performance Indicators (APIs) used in this document are different from the financial indicators expressly provided for by the IAS/IFRS adopted by the Group.

These alternative indicators are used by the Group in order to facilitate the communication of information on its business performance as well as its net financial indebtedness.

Finally, in order to facilitate an understanding of the business segments' performance, the operating results are shown with the exclusion of significant special income components of an extraordinary nature (special items): these results are indicated with the term "Adjusted results".

The results that include significant income statement components of an exceptional nature (special items) are also defined as "Reported results".

A definition of the indicators and the reconciliation of the amounts involved are provided in the "Alternative Performance Indicators" section.

Finalisation of the sale of the Hydroelectric Business

On 3 January 2022, ERG concluded its transaction with Enel Produzione S.p.A. for the sale of the entire share capital of ERG Hydro S.r.l., as announced on 2 August 2021, following the approval of the Italian Antitrust Authority and the successful completion of the golden power procedure at the Italian Presidency of the Council of Ministers. The consideration totalled approximately EUR 1.265 billion, including the mark-to- market valuation of some hedging derivatives included in the scope relating to part of the future energy production of the ERG Hydro S.r.l. plants.

Agreement for the sale of the Thermoelectric Business

In the first half of 2021, the ERG Group assessed the possibility of a potential asset rotation of the thermoelectric plants to aid in further accelerating the growth and development of its business model. Following the close of the first half of 2021, bids from interested operators were received in early July 2021. Having read the market indications, the Group continued the process of assessing the potential sale of the thermoelectric plant which, at 31 December 2021 (Reporting Date of the 2021 Financial Statements), was still being finalised. However, the thermoelectric plant was not yet available for immediate sale in its current condition at the said Reporting Date.

During 2022, following the in-depth analysis carried out, Group management began negotiations for the sale of the thermoelectric plant, signing an agreement on 9 February with Enel Produzione S.p.A. for the sale of the entire capital of ERG Power S.r.l.

On 23 September 2022, the Italian Antitrust Authority (AGCM) refused authorisation for the aforementioned transaction. Specifically, as a result of the preliminary investigation carried out in recent months the AGCM considered that the transaction would have given rise to the establishment and strengthening of a dominant position with regard to the buyer such as to substantially or indefinitely eliminate or reduce competition in the relevant markets. The AGCM's non-approval of the transaction thus rendered invalid the agreements signed by ERG Power Generation S.p.A. and Enel Produzione S.p.A. for the sale of the equity investment in ERG Power S.r.l. due to the non-fulfilment of one of the conditions necessary for closing. Towards the end of 2022, ERG therefore took the necessary steps to initiate a new competitive process aimed at finding a new buyer, evaluating the most efficient alternative path for pursuing the strategic objective of the 2022-2026 Business Plan of focusing on the core business of generating electricity from renewable sources by divesting ERG Power S.r.l.

In consideration of the above, in this Document the result of the Assets held for sale was therefore recorded in the line "Net profit (loss) from assets held for sale" and the Invested Capital of the Assets held for sale was recorded in the financial statements as the conditions set forth in paragraph 12 of IFRS 5 were met.

2021 income statement amounts adjusted

As a result of the above, the comparison of the results of financial year 2022 with those of the corresponding period of 2021 is significantly affected by the considerable transformation of the Group's portfolio. Therefore, in order to facilitate the understanding of the performance of the two periods and in consideration of the new pure "Wind & Solar" model, the 2021 comparative figures have been restated indicating in the line "Profit (loss) from assets held for sale" the contribution of the hydroelectric and thermoelectric business, in application of IFRS 5.

For further details on the changes made, see the "Alternative Performance Measures" section.

Risks and uncertainties in relation to the business outlook With reference to the estimates and forecasts contained in this document, and in particular in the section "Business outlook", it should be noted that the actual results may differ from those presented due to a number of factors, including: future price trends, the operating performances of plants, wind and irradiance conditions, the impact of energy industry and environmental regulations, and other changes in business conditions and competitors' actions.

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
