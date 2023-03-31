ERG S p A : Annual Report as at 31 December 2022

Disclosure pursuant to Articles 70 and 71 of the Issuers' Regulation

The Parent has selected the option, introduced by CONSOB with its resolution no. 18079 of 20 January 2012, of waiving the obligation to make available to the public an information document upon carrying out significant transactions, i.e. mergers, demergers, capital increases by contributions in kind, acquisitions and sales.

Operating segments

Starting from 2022, following the significant Asset Rotation process launched in 2021 with the sale of the hydroelectric business and which will be completed with the probable sale of the thermoelectric business, the operating results are presented and commented on with reference to the various geographical segments in which ERG operates, in line with the new internal methods for measuring the Group's results, and in line with the 2022-2026 Business Plan approved by the Board of Directors on 14 March 2022, aimed at reinvesting the resources deriving from divestments and focusing on the growth strategy in Wind

Solar by means of a policy of geographical and technological diversification.

It should be noted that the results, presented by geographical area as from this document, reflect the energy sales carried out on the markets by Group Energy Management, in addition to the application of effective hedges of the generation margin. The above mentioned hedges include, inter alia, the use of instruments by Energy Management to hedge the price risk. In order to give a clearer representation of business by geographic area and, secondarily, by technology, the wind and solar results include the hedging carried out in respect of renewables

Alternative Performance Indicators (APIs) and adjusted results Some of the Alternative Performance Indicators (APIs) used in this document are different from the financial indicators expressly provided for by the IAS/IFRS adopted by the Group.

These alternative indicators are used by the Group in order to facilitate the communication of information on its business performance as well as its net financial indebtedness.

Finally, in order to facilitate an understanding of the business segments' performance, the operating results are shown with the exclusion of significant special income components of an extraordinary nature (special items): these results are indicated with the term "Adjusted results".

The results that include significant income statement components of an exceptional nature (special items) are also defined as "Reported results".

A definition of the indicators and the reconciliation of the amounts involved are provided in the "Alternative Performance Indicators" section.

Finalisation of the sale of the Hydroelectric Business

On 3 January 2022, ERG concluded its transaction with Enel Produzione S.p.A. for the sale of the entire share capital of ERG Hydro S.r.l., as announced on 2 August 2021, following the approval of the Italian Antitrust Authority and the successful completion of the golden power procedure at the Italian Presidency of the Council of Ministers. The consideration totalled approximately EUR 1.265 billion, including the mark-to- market valuation of some hedging derivatives included in the scope relating to part of the future energy production of the ERG Hydro S.r.l. plants.