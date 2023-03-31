ERG S p A : Consolidated non-financial statement drawn up pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016 as at 31 December 2022

Dear shareholders, dear stakeholders,

2022 was characterised by the energy system crisis, unprecedented in size and severity. The speculative phenomena related to the gas market, to which the energy price market remains closely linked, were compounded by the exponential increase in inflation. Completing the scenario were the effects of the war in Ukraine with the decisive tightening of gas supplies from Russia.

Even more significant is the evidence of the effects of climate change, which in 2022 manifested themselves in all their dramatic proportions with extreme events such as record droughts, heat waves, forest fires and floods, causing numerous casualties as well as considerable economic damage.

Facts that have provided an urgent need to resolve the European energy system's excessive dependence on gas, especially from unstable geographies, by finding new sources of supply and implementing wide-ranging strategies for the use of sustainable technologies, with the aim of freeing Europe from fossil fuels. To this day, in fact, there is no other way out than the achievement of full energy independence, which only renewable sources can guarantee. This will make it possible to look to the sustainable future of our communities with greater confidence and security.

To cope with soaring prices, a series of extraordinary temporary government measures were also introduced for the renewable sector, including price-caps and extra-taxation on profits often in open contrast to European Regulations, which in a shortsighted manner generated a perception of regulatory risk and unprecedented management complexity in the sector. Shortsighted measures that do not represent the solution to the problem but that undermine the ability of RES operators to invest in the energy transition, at the same time blocking the further development of renewables. Suffice it to say that in 2022 they had an impact of EUR 91 million for the Group not included in the EBITDA as special items as significant income components of an unusual nature, of which approximately EUR 63 million in Italy alone. The tax rate in our country, including extra levies, was 70%, the highest in Europe.

In this extremely challenging context, the ERG Group continued to strengthen its role as a leader in the decarbonisation process underway at global level, in the firm belief that the development of renewable energies represents the only solution to these multiple challenges.

Indeed, 2022 was a year in which the Group was able to further demonstrate its industrial and financial solidity, recording very positive economic results and strongly increased installed capacity, with which we are satisfied, and a strong execution in line and ahead with the plan objectives, towards a "pure renewable" business model.

The Group's installed capacity in wind and solar power grew by 526 MW in 2022 to reach over 3 GW , thanks to both M&A transactions, which accounted for around 60%, and organic development, for around 40%. In line with the geographical diversification objectives, ERG has more than 1,500 MW of installed capacity abroad with strong growth recorded in the United Kingdom, consolidation in Poland and entry into new countries, such as Spain and Sweden.

In France in particular, after the extension of the Parc Eolien Vallée de l'Aa2, we commissioned the Les Bouchats wind farm; in Poland,