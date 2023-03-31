ERG S p A : Consolidated non-financial statement drawn up pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016 as at 31 December 2022
Consolidated Non-Financial Statement
drawn up in accordance with Italian Legislative Decree no. 254/2016
CONTENTS
Letter to shareholders and stakeholders
We are ERG: 1938-2022
ERG in 2022
The ERG Group
Key economic indicators
Key ESG indicators and recognitions
IFM joins the ERG Group
The ERG Group Strategy
The European Taxonomy
Our sustainability Governance model
Our sustainability policies
Methodological Note
Planet
The Reference Context
CO2 avoided: a positive impact of renewable sources
Energy Efficiency
Building while respecting the environment and biodiversity
Innovation: Strategies for a Green Future
Engagement
The Reference Context
Dialogue with our Stakeholders
(Translation from the Italian original which remains the definitive version)
People
The Reference Context
Governance in the Context of People
Human capital management and development
People engagement
The search for new talent
Diversity & Inclusion
Industrial Relations
Health and safety protection in our workplaces
Governance
ERG's Context and Values
Governance
Main procedures to protect minority shareholders
Anti-corruption: Commitment to Ethical Integrity
Group's Management Systems
Internal Control and Risk Management System
Tax Strategy
Supplier Management
Carbon Footprint and D&I
The Edoardo Garrone Foundation
DATA AND INDICATORS PERFORMANCE
FOCUS ON "ASSETS HELD FOR SALE":
CCGT THERMOELECTRIC PLANT (IFRS 5)
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT
GRI CONTENT INDEX
LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS AND STAKEHOLDERS
Dear shareholders, dear stakeholders,
2022 was characterised by the energy system crisis, unprecedented in size and severity. The speculative phenomena related to the gas market, to which the energy price market remains closely linked, were compounded by the exponential increase in inflation. Completing the scenario were the effects of the war in Ukraine with the decisive tightening of gas supplies from Russia.
Even more significant is the evidence of the effects of climate change, which in 2022 manifested themselves in all their dramatic proportions with extreme events such as record droughts, heat waves, forest fires and floods, causing numerous casualties as well as considerable economic damage.
Facts that have provided an urgent need to resolve the European energy system's excessive dependence on gas, especially from unstable geographies, by finding new sources of supply and implementing wide-ranging strategies for the use of sustainable technologies, with the aim of freeing Europe from fossil fuels. To this day, in fact, there is no other way out than the achievement of full energy independence, which only renewable sources can guarantee. This will make it possible to look to the sustainable future of our communities with greater confidence and security.
To cope with soaring prices, a series of extraordinary temporary government measures were also introduced for the renewable sector, including price-caps and extra-taxation on profits often in open contrast to European Regulations, which in a shortsighted manner generated a perception of regulatory risk and unprecedented management complexity in the sector. Shortsighted measures that do not represent the solution to the problem but that undermine the ability of RES operators to invest in the energy transition, at the same time blocking the further development of renewables. Suffice it to say that in 2022 they had an impact of EUR 91 million for the Group not included in the EBITDA as special items as significant income components of an unusual nature, of which approximately EUR 63 million in Italy alone. The tax rate in our country, including extra levies, was 70%, the highest in Europe.
In this extremely challenging context, the ERG Group continued to strengthen its role as a leader in the decarbonisation process underway at global level, in the firm belief that the development of renewable energies represents the only solution to these multiple challenges.
Indeed, 2022 was a year in which the Group was able to further demonstrate its industrial and financial solidity, recording very positive economic results and strongly increased installed capacity, with which we are satisfied, and a strong execution in line and ahead with the plan objectives, towards a "pure renewable" business model.
The Group's installed capacity in wind and solar power grew by 526 MW in 2022 to reach over 3 GW , thanks to both M&A transactions, which accounted for around 60%, and organic development, for around 40%. In line with the geographical diversification objectives, ERG has more than 1,500 MW of installed capacity abroad with strong growth recorded in the United Kingdom, consolidation in Poland and entry into new countries, such as Spain and Sweden.
In France in particular, after the extension of the Parc Eolien Vallée de l'Aa2, we commissioned the Les Bouchats wind farm; in Poland,
we commissioned the Piotrkow and Laszki wind farm, although the proximity to the Ukrainian border made construction activities particularly difficult. In December 2022, the Sandy Knowe wind farm came into operation and during the first days of 2023 the Creag Riahbach wind farm in UK was started up with a capacity of 86 MW and 92 MW respectively. After the commissioning in 2021 of the Craiggore and Evishagaran wind farms in Northern Ireland, these projects mark an important step in the planned development in the UK, a key market in our growth strategy. Furthermore, in Sweden we completed the construction of the Furuby wind farm (62 MW). With regard to solar abroad, at the beginning of 2022 we finalised the acquisition of two photovoltaic plants in Spain (92 MW), and we signed the agreement for a 25 MWp photovoltaic plant in the final commissioning phase. The increased focus on solar technology resulted in the acquisition of 18 photovoltaic plants totalling 34 MW in Italy.
In 2022, investment efforts continued in line with the Group's mission "keep growing in RES acting as #SDGsContributor", amounting to EUR 946 million. In line with the objective of
85-90%quasi-regulated EBITDA, we have further stabilised our revenue through new PPAs in the UK for 0.5 TWh, and in Italy thanks to the 12-year agreement with Essilor-Luxottica for 0.9 TWh for the green energy produced by the Partinico-Monreale wind farm, the first in ERG's portfolio subject to repowering activities of which ERG is a pioneer.
And it is precisely thanks to the validity of our business strategy that ERG reached a milestone in 2022 with its entry into the FTSE MIB, the primary benchmark index of Euronext Milan − a regulated market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. − consisting of the 40 largest securities in terms of liquidity and trading volume, representing around 80% of domestic market capitalisation. Inclusion in this index, 25 years after the Group's IPO in 1997 at a launch price of about one-tenth of its current value, is an incentive to continue our growth path with the aim of creating sustainable long-term value.
For the second year in a row, our financial and sustainability reporting has been rewarded for its transparency with the Oscar di Bilancio 2022, the award promoted by FERPI, Borsa Italiana and Università Bocconi, in the 'Medium and Small Listed Companies' category. The award once again recognised ERG's effective and transparent communication in both the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-Financial Statement.
From a financial point of view, as anticipated, the results excluding non-recurring items, were decidedly positive with EBITDA standing at EUR 537 million, up by 35% following the increase in installed capacity during the year for 526 MW, as well as the full contribution of the plants that entered into operation or were acquired in 2021. Net profit, at EUR 216 million (+71%) compared to EUR 127 million in 2021, is also up significantly due to improved operating results and lower financial expense.
Regarding the guidance, EBITDA, net of clawback measures, is estimated to be in the range of EUR 500 million to EUR 550 million in 2023, up from 2022 (EUR 502 million net of clawback), capital expenditure is expected to be in the range of EUR 400 million to EUR 500 million. The financial structure is strengthened, with net financial debt expected to be in the range between EUR 1,300 million and EUR 1,400 million (EUR 1,434 million at the end