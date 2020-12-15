ERG S p A : Corporate calendar for the year 2021

- ERG S.p.A. announces its corporate calendar for the year 2021, as approved today by the Board of Directors.

You will recall that the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 82-ter of the Issuers' Regulations, resolved to continue preparing, on a voluntary basis, interim reports on operations (at 31 March and 30 September) with contents aligned to those of previous years' interim reports - according to the valuation and measurement criteria laid down by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) - which will be approved and subsequently published in continuity with the disclosures hitherto made to the market, namely within 45 days of the end of the first and third quarters of the financial year.



Subject Date of Board of Directors Meeting Date of Shareholders' Meeting Approval of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Draft Financial Statements at 31 December 2020 11 March 2021 Approval of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2020 26 April 2021 Approval of the Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2021 13 May 2021 Approval of the Half-Yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2021 30 July 2021 Approval of the Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2021 11 November 2021

Subject Date Conference call and webcast with analysts 12 March 2021 Conference call and webcast with analysts 14 May 2021 Conference call and webcast with analysts 30 July 2021 Conference call and webcast with analysts 12 November 2021

In accordance with the Instructions accompanying the Rules of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., aimed at facilitating operations on the derivatives market (IDEM), ERG S.p.A. announces thatChanges or additions to the above calendar, if any, will be promptly communicated by way of appropriate press release.

This press release, issued at …… a.m./p.m. (CET) on 15 December 2020, is available to the public on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section 'Media/Press Releases', at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).

Contacts:

Anna Cavallarin Head of Media Relations & Digital Channels - tel. + 39 010 2401804 mob. + 39 3393985139 - acavallarin@erg.eu

Emanuela Delucchi Head of Investor Relations & CSR - tel. + 39 010 2401806 - e-mail: edelucchi@erg.eu - ir@erg.eu

Matteo Bagnara IR - tel. + 39 010 2401423 - e-mail: ir@erg.eu

www.erg.eu - @ergnow

