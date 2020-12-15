Log in
ERG S p A : Corporate calendar for the year 2021

12/15/2020 | 12:09pm EST
Genoa, 15 December 2020
- ERG S.p.A. announces its corporate calendar for the year 2021, as approved today by the Board of Directors.

You will recall that the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 82-ter of the Issuers' Regulations, resolved to continue preparing, on a voluntary basis, interim reports on operations (at 31 March and 30 September) with contents aligned to those of previous years' interim reports - according to the valuation and measurement criteria laid down by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) - which will be approved and subsequently published in continuity with the disclosures hitherto made to the market, namely within 45 days of the end of the first and third quarters of the financial year.

Subject

Date of Board of Directors Meeting

Date of Shareholders' Meeting

Approval of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Draft Financial Statements at 31 December 2020

11 March 2021

Approval of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2020

26 April 2021

Approval of the Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2021

13 May 2021

Approval of the Half-Yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2021

30 July 2021

Approval of the Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2021

11 November 2021

Subject

Date

Conference call and webcast with analysts

12 March 2021

Conference call and webcast with analysts

14 May 2021

Conference call and webcast with analysts

30 July 2021

Conference call and webcast with analysts

12 November 2021

In accordance with the Instructions accompanying the Rules of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., aimed at facilitating operations on the derivatives market (IDEM), ERG S.p.A. announces that any payment of dividends will be made in May. Changes or additions to the above calendar, if any, will be promptly communicated by way of appropriate press release.

This press release, issued at …… a.m./p.m. (CET) on 15 December 2020, is available to the public on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section 'Media/Press Releases', at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).

Contacts:
Anna Cavallarin Head of Media Relations & Digital Channels - tel. + 39 010 2401804 mob. + 39 3393985139 - acavallarin@erg.eu
Emanuela Delucchi Head of Investor Relations & CSR - tel. + 39 010 2401806 - e-mail: edelucchi@erg.eu - ir@erg.eu
Matteo Bagnara IR - tel. + 39 010 2401423 - e-mail: ir@erg.eu
www.erg.eu - @ergnow

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 17:08:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
