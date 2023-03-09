Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ERG S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERG   IT0001157020

ERG S.P.A.

(ERG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:03 2023-03-08 am EST
26.84 EUR   +0.15%
02:12aErg S P A : EssilorLuxottica and ERG sign a long-term Corporate PPA agreement in Italy for the supply of electricity produced from renewable sources
PU
02/27Mib the best; goes down Saipem before accounts
AN
02/27Mib expected up; markets cautious after US PCE
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ERG S p A : EssilorLuxottica and ERG sign a long-term Corporate PPA agreement in Italy for the supply of electricity produced from renewable sources

03/09/2023 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EssilorLuxottica and ERG sign a long-term Corporate PPA agreement in

Italy for the supply of electricity produced from renewable sources

Charenton-le-Pont, France and Genoa, Italy (9 March 2023) - EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, and ERG, a leading European producer of energy from renewable sources through its subsidiary ERG Power Generation, announced today that they have signed a twelve-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the supply of approximately 900 GWh of green energy between 2023-2034.

The agreement is based on the sale by ERG of approximately 75% of the energy produced by its Partinico- Monreale wind farm near Palermo, Italy, the first in the Group's portfolio to complete repowering activities. Following the replacement of the entire facility with latest generation equipment, the wind farm will consist of 10 turbines of 4.2 MW with a total installed power of 42 MW (compared to the previous 19 turbines for a 16 MW installed power) and an estimated annual production of 94GWh (compared to the current 27 GWh). The wind farm is in an advanced stage of construction and will come into operation during the second quarter of 2023.

For EssilorLuxottica, this agreement marks an important step towards its objective of becoming carbon neutral in its direct operations (Scope 1 and 2 emissions) by 2025, starting with Europe by the end of the year, as outlined in its "Eyes on the Planet" Sustainability program.

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica commented: "At EssilorLuxottica we envision a better, cleaner future where our planet and people can thrive. As a sign of our long-term commitment in this area, we are proud to announce this strategic partnership with ERG supporting our goal to become carbon neutral in our direct operations and to reduce the impact of our value chain. Through Eyes on the Planet, we are contributing to the global agenda of tackling climate change and protecting our planet for generations to come".

Paolo Merli, Chief Executive Officer of ERG commented: "We are pleased with this agreement, a partnership between two leaders of the Italian industrial context committed to contributing to the decarbonization process through the development and use of renewable energy. The agreement allows us to maximize the value of our first Repowering project in Italy through energy sales mechanisms capable of stabilizing revenues, which are even more important given the current strong volatility scenario".

About EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more and be more by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, Salmoiraghi & Viganò and GrandVision are part of

the EssilorLuxottica family. EssilorLuxottica has approximately 190,000 employees. In 2022, the Company generated consolidated revenue of Euro 24.5 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP. For more information, please visit www.essilorluxottica.com.

About ERG

ERG is an industrial company that has been operating in the energy market for over 80 years, 70 years out of which in the oil sector supporting the development of the Country. ERG has been able to anticipate the current global decarbonisation process of the energy system through a complete transformation of its business model and to face global energy scenario challenges. It has completed the ecological transition by abandoning the oil sector and acquiring a leading role in the generation of electricity from renewable sources and natural gas in about ten years. Today it is the leading Italian wind operator, in the top ten European wind producers and among the top six photovoltaic operators in Italy.

CONTACTS

EssilorLuxottica

Marco Catalani - Head of Corporate Communications e-mail:media@essilorluxottica.com

Giorgio Iannella - Head of Investor Relations e-mail:ir@essilorluxottica.com

ERG

Emanuela Delucchi- Chief ESG, IR & Communication Officer tel. + 39 010 2401806 - e-mail:edelucchi@erg.eu - ir@erg.euAnna Cavallarin- Head of External Communication

tel. + 39 010 2401804 mobile + 39 3393985139 e-mail:acavallarin@erg.euMatteo Bagnara- Head of IR

tel. + 39 010 2401423 - e-mail:ir@erg.eu www.erg.eu- @ergnow

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 07:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ERG S.P.A.
02:12aErg S P A : EssilorLuxottica and ERG sign a long-term Corporate PPA agreement in Italy for..
PU
02/27Mib the best; goes down Saipem before accounts
AN
02/27Mib expected up; markets cautious after US PCE
AN
02/24Rising U.S. inflation sends markets down
AN
02/24Milan up; oil sector well with Saipem and ERG
AN
01/10Milan lines up declines; Erg stays afloat
AN
01/10Futures down; Fedspaek reinforces hawkish message
AN
01/09Stock exchanges in green; Mib over 25,300, Telecom leads
AN
01/09Mib rising to highs since last March
AN
01/06Mib touches 25,000; momentum after Eurozone data
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ERG S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 753 M 795 M 795 M
Net income 2022 215 M 228 M 228 M
Net Debt 2022 1 588 M 1 678 M 1 678 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 3,35%
Capitalization 4 014 M 4 240 M 4 240 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,44x
EV / Sales 2023 7,14x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart ERG S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ERG S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERG S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 26,84 €
Average target price 36,23 €
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Luigi Merli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edoardo Garrone Manager-Planning Department
Renato Alessandro Sturani Chief Operating Officer
Mara Anna Rita Caverni Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabetta Oliveri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERG S.P.A.-7.32%4 240
NTPC LTD6.22%20 907
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD0.74%11 712
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED5.76%10 344
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED3.10%7 943
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.14.17%6 622