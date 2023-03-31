ERG S p A : Independent Auditors' Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements and on the corporate governance and ownership Report as at 31 December 2022

KPMG S.p.A.

(The accompanying translated consolidated financial statements of the ERG Group constitute a non-official version which is not compliant with the provisions of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815. This independent auditors' report has been translated into English solely for the convenience of international readers. Accordingly, only the original Italian version is authoritative.)

Independent auditors' report pursuant to article 14 of Legislative decree no. 39 of 27 January 2010 and article 10 of Regulation (EU) no. 537 of 16 April 2014

To the shareholders of

ERG S.p.A.

Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of the ERG Group (the "group"), which comprise the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the income statement and the statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended and notes thereto, which include a summary of the significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the ERG Group as at 31 December 2022 and of its financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards endorsed by the European Union and the Italian regulations implementing article 9 of Legislative decree no. 38/05.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA Italia). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of ERG S.p.A. (the "parent") in accordance with the ethics and independence rules and standards applicable in Italy to audits of financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.