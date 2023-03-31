ERG S p A : Independent Auditors' Report on the Separate Financial Statements and on the corporate governance and ownership Report as at 31 December 2022

KPMG S.p.A. Revisione e organizzazione contabile Piazza della Vittoria, 15 int. 10 e 11 16121 GENOVA GE Telefono +39 010 564992 Email it-fmauditaly@kpmg.it PEC kpmgspa@pec.kpmg.it (The accompanying translated separate financial statements of ERG S.p.A. constitute a non-official version which is not compliant with the provisions of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815. This independent auditors' report has been translated into English solely for the convenience of international readers. Accordingly, only the original Italian version is authoritative.) Independent auditors' report pursuant to article 14 of Legislative decree no. 39 of 27 January 2010 and article 10 of Regulation (EU) no. 537 of 16 April 2014 To the shareholders of ERG S.p.A. Report on the audit of the separate financial statements Opinion We have audited the separate financial statements of ERG S.p.A. (the "company"), which comprise the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the income statement and the statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended and notes thereto, which include a summary of the significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the separate financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of ERG S.p.A. as at 31 December 2022 and of its financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards endorsed by the European Union and the Italian regulations implementing article 9 of Legislative decree no. 38/05. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA Italia). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the separate financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the ethics and independence rules and standards applicable in Italy to audits of financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in the audit of the separate financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the separate financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Società per azioni Capitale sociale Euro 10.415.500,00 i.v. Ancona Bari Bergamo Registro Imprese Milano Monza Brianza Lodi Bologna Bolzano Brescia e Codice Fiscale N. 00709600159 Catania Como Firenze Genova R.E.A. Milano N. 512867 Lecce Milano Napoli Novara Partita IVA 00709600159 KPMG S.p.A. è una società per azioni di diritto italiano e fa parte del Padova Palermo Parma Perugia VAT number IT00709600159 network KPMG di entità indipendenti affiliate a KPMG International Pescara Roma Torino Treviso Sede legale: Via Vittor Pisani, 25 Limited, società di diritto inglese. Trieste Varese Verona 20124 Milano MI ITALIA

ERG S.p.A. Independent auditors' report 31 December 2022 Measurement of the provision for disposed businesses Notes to the separate financial statements: Use of estimates - Risks and uncertainties, Note 12 - Provision for disposed businesses Key audit matter Audit procedures addressing the key audit matter The separate financial statements at 31 December 2022 include the provision for disposed businesses of €76 million. With the support of the relevant internal departments and their legal and tax advisors, the directors estimated provision for disposed businesses, which chiefly relates to the estimated environmental, legal and tax liabilities relating to the "Oil" coastal refining and integrated downstream businesses, whose disposal was completed on 10 January 2018 with the sale of the investment in TotalErg S.p.A.. Measuring this provision is a complex activity, with a high degree of subjectivity, and entails directors' estimates about the outcome of civil, administrative and tax proceedings, in some cases dating back in time, the risk of losing, the timing for their settlement and the related effects on the separate financial statements. For the above reasons, we believe that the measurement of this provision is a key audit matter. Our audit procedures, which also involved our own tax specialists, included: updating our understanding of the process for the measurement of the effect of legal disputes and assessing the design and implementation of relevant controls;

analysing the discrepancies between past years' estimates of the effect of legal disputes and actual figures resulting from their subsequent settlement, in order to understand the accuracy of the estimation process;

sending written requests for information to the advisors assisting the company and discussing with the internal legal department about the assessment of the risk of losing pending disputes and the quantification of the related liability;

for the main disputes subject to estimate, updating the analysis of the assumptions used to determine their effect through discussions with the relevant internal departments and analysis of the supporting documentation; • for the main disputes subject to estimate, discussing assumptions or scenarios alternative to those used to calculate the effect of legal disputes and the reasons for their rejection with the relevant internal departments; • analysing the events after the reporting date that provide information useful for an assessment of the provision for disposed businesses; • assessing the appropriateness of the disclosures provided in the notes to the separate financial statements about this provision. Responsibilities of the company's directors and board of statutory auditors ("Collegio Sindacale") for the separate financial statements The directors are responsible for the preparation of separate financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards endorsed by the European Union and the Italian regulations implementing article 9 of Legislative decree no. 38/05 and, within the terms established by the Italian law, for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. 2

ERG S.p.A. Independent auditors' report 31 December 2022 The directors are responsible for assessing the company's ability to continue as a going concern and for the appropriate use of the going concern basis in the preparation of the separate financial statements and for the adequacy of the related disclosures. The use of this basis of accounting is appropriate unless the directors believe that the conditions for liquidating the company or ceasing operations exist, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. The Collegio Sindacale is responsible for overseeing, within the terms established by the Italian law, the company's financial reporting process. Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the separate financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the separate financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISA Italia will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these separate financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with ISA Italia, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the separate financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the company's internal control;

evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the directors;

conclude on the appropriateness of the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the separate financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern;

evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the separate financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the separate financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance, identified at the appropriate level required by ISA Italia, regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. 3

ERG S.p.A. Independent auditors' report 31 December 2022 We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with the ethics and independence rules and standards applicable in Italy and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, the measures taken to eliminate those threats or the safeguards applied. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the separate financial statements of the current year and are, therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors' report. Other information required by article 10 of Regulation (EU) no. 537/14 On 23 April 2018, the company's shareholders appointed us to perform the statutory audit of its separate and consolidated financial statements as at and for the years ending from 31 December 2018 to 31 December 2026. We declare that we did not provide the prohibited non-audit services referred to in article 5.1 of Regulation (EU) no. 537/14 and that we remained independent of the company in conducting the statutory audit. We confirm that the opinion on the separate financial statements expressed herein is consistent with the additional report to the Collegio Sindacale, in its capacity as audit committee, prepared in accordance with article 11 of the Regulation mentioned above. Report on other legal and regulatory requirements Opinion on the compliance with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 The company's directors are responsible for the application of the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 with regard to regulatory technical standards on the specification of a single electronic reporting format (ESEF) to the separate financial statements at 31 December 2022 to be included in the annual financial report. We have performed the procedures required by Standard on Auditing (SA Italia) 700B in order to express an opinion on the compliance of the separate financial statements with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815. In our opinion, the separate financial statements at 31 December 2022 have been prepared in XHTML format in compliance with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815. Opinion pursuant to article 14.2.e) of Legislative decree no. 39/10 and article 123-bis.4 of Legislative decree no. 58/98 The company's directors are responsible for the preparation of the directors' report and the report on corporate governance and ownership at 31 December 2022 and for the consistency of such reports with the related separate financial statements and their compliance with the applicable law. We have performed the procedures required by Standard on Auditing (SA Italia) 720B in order to express an opinion on the consistency of the directors' report and the specific information presented in the report on corporate governance and ownership indicated by article 123-bis.4 of Legislative decree no. 58/98 with the company's separate financial statements at 31 December 2022 and their compliance with the applicable law and to state whether we have identified material misstatements. 4