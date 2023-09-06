ERG COMPANY OVERVIEW

Italian Infrastructure Day

7 September 2023

ERG TODAY

A LONG HISTORY…

starts up about 230MW

Wind: ERG acquires

172MW in Italy, and

ERG Power's

ERG enters the

ERG enters the

among France, Poland,

solar power sector

solar sector

U.K. and Sweden.

combined cycle

(30 photovoltaic

in Germany:

At the end of 2022

power plant (480MW)

plants acquired,

fuelled by natural gas

89MW in operation).

co-development

installed wind power

agreement with

totals 2,599MW.

Production

enters operation.

ERG transfers the

AREAM (600MW).

commences at the

ISAB Energy plant

San Quirico Refinery

and the fuel network

in Genoa.

of ERG Oil Sicily.

ERG enters the

wind market in the

United Kingdom

ERG enters

with a 47.5MW project.

At the end of 2018,

PV capacity at year-end

At the end of 2016,

The ERG share

the renewables sector

TotalERG

installed wind power

amounts to 370MW,

installed wind capacity

with the acquisition

is established,

totals 1,822MW.

Installed wind power

after acquisitions of

is listed on the

is 1,720MW.

of EnerTAD.

a joint venture for the

Definitive exit from Oil

at the end of 2020

34MW in Italy and

Stock Exchange.

sale of oil products.

with the sale of TotalERG.

totals 1,967MW.

25MW in Spain(3).

1947

1997

2006

2010

2014

2016

2018

2020

2022

1975

2000

2017

2019

2021

1938

2008

2013

2015

Edoardo Garrone

ERG - through ISAB

ERG becomes the leading

ERG enters the

ERG closes

Wind: ERG enters the

founds ERG in Genoa.

Energy - starts to

wind operator in Italy

hydroelectric sector

the acquisition of

Sweden market, and starts

produce and sell

with an installed capacity

with plants in Umbria,

Andromeda (51MW)

operation in U.K.. At year-

electricity from the

of 1,087MW and among

the Marches and Lazio

assets, increasing

end installed wind capacity

gasification of the

the top ten in Europe

(527MW).

its PV total capacity

in Europe is 2,198MW.

heavy residues from

(with a total of 1,340MW),

up to 141MW.

On August 2, ERG signs an

refinement.

and acquires a company for

agreement with ENEL for the

wind farm O&M activities.

sale of ERG Hydro S.r.l.(1).

Production commences

ERG sells 49% of the

ERG's growth in the

at the ISAB Refinery

ISAB Refinery to

wind sector continues:

in Priolo.

LUKOIL.

48MW in operation in

Germany; 16MW in

ERG acquires 6 wind farms

operation in France.

in France (64MW) and

At the end of 2017,

Wind: ERG acquires

constructs 3 wind farms in

installed wind capacity

ERG transfers the ISAB

Poland for a total of 82MW.

in Europe is 1,814MW.

52MW in France and

ERG enters the solar

Refinery and completes

At the end of 2015,

34MW in Germany.

market in France (79MW)

At year end, installed

its exit from refining.

installed wind capacity

and Spain (92MW)(2).

5

(1) The closing for the sale of the Hydro portfolio to Enel took place on January 3, 2022

wind capacity in

(2) The closing of the solar acquisition in Spain (92MW) took place on January 31, 2022

is 1,506MW.

Europe is 1,929MW.

  1. The closing of the solar acquisition in Spain (25MW) took place on June 30, 2023

