This document contains certain forward-looking information that is subject to a number of factors that may influence the accuracy of the statements and the projections upon which the statements are based. There can be no assurance that the projections or forecasts will ultimately prove to be accurate; accordingly, the Company makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy of such information or the likelihood that the Company will perform as projected.
AGENDA
- ERG Today
- Recent Developments, 2Q 2023 Results and 2023 Guidance
- Abstract of ERG's updated 2022-2026 Business Plan
- Management Profiles
ERG TODAY
A LONG HISTORY…
starts up about 230MW
Wind: ERG acquires
172MW in Italy, and
ERG Power's
ERG enters the
ERG enters the
among France, Poland,
solar power sector
solar sector
U.K. and Sweden.
combined cycle
(30 photovoltaic
in Germany:
At the end of 2022
power plant (480MW)
plants acquired,
fuelled by natural gas
89MW in operation).
co-development
installed wind power
agreement with
totals 2,599MW.
Production
enters operation.
ERG transfers the
AREAM (600MW).
commences at the
ISAB Energy plant
San Quirico Refinery
and the fuel network
in Genoa.
of ERG Oil Sicily.
ERG enters the
wind market in the
United Kingdom
ERG enters
with a 47.5MW project.
At the end of 2018,
PV capacity at year-end
At the end of 2016,
The ERG share
the renewables sector
TotalERG
installed wind power
amounts to 370MW,
installed wind capacity
with the acquisition
is established,
totals 1,822MW.
Installed wind power
after acquisitions of
is listed on the
is 1,720MW.
of EnerTAD.
a joint venture for the
Definitive exit from Oil
at the end of 2020
34MW in Italy and
Stock Exchange.
sale of oil products.
with the sale of TotalERG.
totals 1,967MW.
25MW in Spain(3).
1947
1997
2006
2010
2014
2016
2018
2020
2022
1975
2000
2017
2019
2021
1938
2008
2013
2015
Edoardo Garrone
ERG - through ISAB
ERG becomes the leading
ERG enters the
ERG closes
Wind: ERG enters the
founds ERG in Genoa.
Energy - starts to
wind operator in Italy
hydroelectric sector
the acquisition of
Sweden market, and starts
produce and sell
with an installed capacity
with plants in Umbria,
Andromeda (51MW)
operation in U.K.. At year-
electricity from the
of 1,087MW and among
the Marches and Lazio
assets, increasing
end installed wind capacity
gasification of the
the top ten in Europe
(527MW).
its PV total capacity
in Europe is 2,198MW.
heavy residues from
(with a total of 1,340MW),
up to 141MW.
On August 2, ERG signs an
refinement.
and acquires a company for
agreement with ENEL for the
wind farm O&M activities.
sale of ERG Hydro S.r.l.(1).
Production commences
ERG sells 49% of the
ERG's growth in the
at the ISAB Refinery
ISAB Refinery to
wind sector continues:
in Priolo.
LUKOIL.
48MW in operation in
Germany; 16MW in
ERG acquires 6 wind farms
operation in France.
in France (64MW) and
At the end of 2017,
Wind: ERG acquires
constructs 3 wind farms in
installed wind capacity
ERG transfers the ISAB
Poland for a total of 82MW.
in Europe is 1,814MW.
52MW in France and
ERG enters the solar
Refinery and completes
At the end of 2015,
34MW in Germany.
market in France (79MW)
At year end, installed
its exit from refining.
installed wind capacity
and Spain (92MW)(2).
5
(1) The closing for the sale of the Hydro portfolio to Enel took place on January 3, 2022
wind capacity in
(2) The closing of the solar acquisition in Spain (92MW) took place on January 31, 2022
is 1,506MW.
Europe is 1,929MW.
- The closing of the solar acquisition in Spain (25MW) took place on June 30, 2023
