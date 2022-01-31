Log in
ERG S p A : Perfezionata l'acquisizione di due parchi fotovoltaici in esercizio da 92 MW in Spagna

01/31/2022 | 08:40am EST
Press release

Completion of the closing for the acquisition of two photovoltaic plants in operation in Spain

for a total of 92 MW

Genoa, 31 January 2022 - ERG, through its Spanish subsidiary, has acquired today from GEI Subasta 1 SA the 100% capital of two project companies under the Spanish law owning two solar plants in operation in the Castilla de la Mancha and Andalusia regions of southern Spain, with a capacity of 50.0 and 41.6 MW, respectively, totalling 91.6 MW.

As previously announced (see press release on December 9th, 2021), the transaction's purchase price is 96.2 million euros (asset value), while the provisional Ebitda for 2021 is 11 million euros.

The plants were commissioned in early 2020, having participated in the auctions regulated by Royal Decree no. 359 of 2017 and have an estimated total annual production of 188 GWh, equal to over 2,050 equivalent hours/year, one of Europe's highest, which correspond to 110 kt of CO2 emissions avoided every year.

This press release, issued on 31 January 2022, is available to the public on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the 'Media/Press Releases' section, at Borsa Italiana SpA and on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com).

Contacts:

Anna Cavallarin Head of External Communication - tel. + 39 010 2401804 cell. + 39 3393985139 e-mail:acavallarin@erg.eu

Emanuela Delucchi Chief ESG, IR & Communication Officer - tel. + 39 010 2401806 - e-mail:edelucchi@erg.eu - ir@erg.eu

Matteo Bagnara Head of IR - tel. + 39 010 2401423 - e-mail:ir@erg.eu

www.erg.eu

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 13:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
