Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ERG S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERG   IT0001157020

ERG S.P.A.

(ERG)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/01 11:35:37 am EDT
30.94 EUR   +2.59%
03/31Vestas Wins Orders In Italy With ERG
MT
03/30ERG S P A : Report on the remuneration policy and fees paid
PU
03/24ERG S P A : Signed two PPA with ENGIE for two new wind farms in Scotland
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ERG S p A : Presentation of lists for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

04/02/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Presentation of lists for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

Genoa, 2 April 2022 - With regard to the appointment of ERG S.p.A. Board of Statutory Auditors, on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting convened on 26 April 2022, in first call, and, if necessary, on 27 April 2022, in second call, notice is hereby given that, within the terms set forth by Article 144-sexies, paragraph 4, of the Issuers' Regulations and Article 22, seventh paragraph, of the Company's Articles of Association, Shareholder San Quirico S.p.A., holder of 83,619,940 shares corresponding to 55.628% of ERG S.p.A.'s share capital, and some investors, holders of 6,216,983 shares corresponding to 4.136% of ERG S.p.A.'s share capital, have presented their respective lists of candidates for appointment to the ERG S.p.A. Board of Statutory Auditors, each list supported by the related documentation.

We inform that no further lists may be presented for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors pursuant to Article 144-sexies, paragraph 5, of the Issuers' Regulations and Article 22, paragraph 8, of the Company's Articles of Association.

The aforesaid lists will be made available to the public within the deadlines and according to the procedures laid down in the current regulations at the Company's registered office at Via De Marini 1, Genoa, on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section "Corporate Governance/2022 Shareholders' Meeting", at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).

This press release, issued on 2 April 2022, is available to the public at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the eMarket authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section "Media/Press releases".

ERG Contacts:

Emanuela Delucchi Chief IR ESG, Communication Officer- tel. + 39 010 2401806 - email: delucchi@erg.eu - ir@erg.eu

Anna Cavallarin Head of External Communication - tel. + 39 010 2401804 mobile + 39 3393985139 email: acavallarin@erg.eu

Matteo Bagnara Head of Investor Relations - Tel. + 39 010 2401423 - E-mail: ir@erg.euwww.erg.eu - @ergnow

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 06:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ERG S.P.A.
03/31Vestas Wins Orders In Italy With ERG
MT
03/30ERG S P A : Report on the remuneration policy and fees paid
PU
03/24ERG S P A : Signed two PPA with ENGIE for two new wind farms in Scotland
PU
03/17ERG S P A : Shareholders Meeting-Notice of call on 26/27 April 2022 (extended version)
PU
03/17ERG S P A : Board of Directors report concerning the matters on the agenda of the ERG S.p...
PU
03/15ERG Seeks M&A Opportunities in Romania
CI
03/15TRANSCRIPT : ERG S.p.A. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
03/15ERG To Invest $3 Billion By 2026 To Expand Renewable Production
MT
03/15ERG S P A : Ir day fy 2021 results and 2022 2026 business plan
PU
03/15ERG S P A : The Board of Directors approves the consolidated financial statements and the ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 095 M 1 208 M 1 208 M
Net income 2021 156 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2021 1 884 M 2 080 M 2 080 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 4 606 M 5 084 M 5 084 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,93x
EV / Sales 2022 8,75x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart ERG S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ERG S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERG S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 30,94 €
Average target price 32,61 €
Spread / Average Target 5,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Luigi Merli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edoardo Garrone Manager-Planning Department
Renato Alessandro Sturani Chief Operating Officer
Mara Anna Rita Caverni Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabetta Oliveri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERG S.P.A.8.79%5 084
NTPC LTD8.52%17 249
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.22%10 982
ADANI POWER LIMITED85.66%9 407
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-43.52%9 053
AC ENERGY CORPORATION-20.91%6 461