ERG S p A : Presentation of lists for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

Presentation of lists for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

Genoa, 2 April 2022 - With regard to the appointment of ERG S.p.A. Board of Statutory Auditors, on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting convened on 26 April 2022, in first call, and, if necessary, on 27 April 2022, in second call, notice is hereby given that, within the terms set forth by Article 144-sexies, paragraph 4, of the Issuers' Regulations and Article 22, seventh paragraph, of the Company's Articles of Association, Shareholder San Quirico S.p.A., holder of 83,619,940 shares corresponding to 55.628% of ERG S.p.A.'s share capital, and some investors, holders of 6,216,983 shares corresponding to 4.136% of ERG S.p.A.'s share capital, have presented their respective lists of candidates for appointment to the ERG S.p.A. Board of Statutory Auditors, each list supported by the related documentation.

We inform that no further lists may be presented for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors pursuant to Article 144-sexies, paragraph 5, of the Issuers' Regulations and Article 22, paragraph 8, of the Company's Articles of Association.

