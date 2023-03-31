ERG S p A : Report on corporate governance and ownership as at 31 December 2022

3

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Approves the Financial Statements, appoints the Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors,

and resolves on changes to the Articles of Association and on non-recurring transactions such as mergers, demergers and capital increases.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS Approves the periodic financial reports, defines the strategic Oversees compliance with the law and with the Articles of guidelines, the fundamental aspects of the organisational structure Association, adherence with correct administration principles, and the corporate governance system, resolves on significant and the adequacy of the ICRM System2, and ensures the transactions, and assesses the company's performance. independence of the Independent Auditors. Consisting of 12 members of which 6 independent1, it held 9 meetings Currently consisting of a Chairman, 2 Standing Statutory were held in 2022 with an average duration of around 3 hours Auditors and 2 Alternate Statutory Auditors. 17 meetings were held in 2022 with an average duration of around 3 hours.