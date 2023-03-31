Advanced search
    ERG   IT0001157020

ERG S.P.A.

(ERG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:44:07 2023-03-31 am EDT
27.77 EUR   +1.50%
08:35aErg S P A : Consolidated non-financial statement drawn up pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016 as at 31 December 2022
PU
08:35aErg S P A : Report on the remuneration policy and the fees paid
PU
08:35aErg S P A : Report on corporate governance and ownership as at 31 December 2022
PU
ERG S p A : Report on corporate governance and ownership as at 31 December 2022

03/31/2023 | 08:35am EDT
Report on Corporate Governance and

Ownership 2022

2

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP 2022

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. CORPORATE BODIES AND BOARD COMMITTEES

The current corporate governance model of ERG S.p.A. (hereinafter also "ERG" and the "Company") is based on the traditional management and control system and is divided into two bodies appointed by the Shareholders' Mee- ting, namely the Board of Directors, which is vested with the broadest powers for the ordinary and extraordinary management of the Company, and the Board of Statutory Auditors, which is tasked with supervising management and compliance with the law and the Articles of Association.

3

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Approves the Financial Statements, appoints the Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors,

and resolves on changes to the Articles of Association and on non-recurring transactions such as mergers, demergers and capital increases.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Approves the periodic financial reports, defines the strategic

Oversees compliance with the law and with the Articles of

guidelines, the fundamental aspects of the organisational structure

Association, adherence with correct administration principles,

and the corporate governance system, resolves on significant

and the adequacy of the ICRM System2, and ensures the

transactions, and assesses the company's performance.

independence of the Independent Auditors.

Consisting of 12 members of which 6 independent1, it held 9 meetings

Currently consisting of a Chairman, 2 Standing Statutory

were held in 2022 with an average duration of around 3 hours

Auditors and 2 Alternate Statutory Auditors. 17 meetings were

held in 2022 with an average duration of around 3 hours.

9 3h

17 3h

meetings duration

meetings duration

CONTROL, RISK AND SUSTAINABILITY

NOMINATIONS AND

COMMITTEE3

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE3

It performs the role and tasks envisaged by

It makes recommendations for the

the Corporate Governance Code for the Control

remuneration of Directors with powers

and Risk Committee as well in relation to

or specific duties and for the definition

Sustainability and in particular it supports the

of remuneration policies and Group's

Board of Directors' evaluations and decisions

management incentive schemes. It

relating to the ICRM System, as well as those

provides an assessment opinion on the size,

relating to the approval of the periodic financial

composition and functioning of the Board of

reports, the Consolidated Non-Financial

Directors and Board Committees.

Statement, the ESG Plan, those relating to

Consisting of a Chairman and 2 members

Group Governance, the obligations pursuant

all independent1, 9 meetings were held in

to Italian Legislative Decree no. 231/01, anti-

2022 with an average duration

corruption, Finance and Risk Management.

of around 1 hour.

Consisting of a Chairman and 2 members

all independent1, 12 meetings were held in

2022 with an average duration

of around 2 hours

12

2h

9

1h

meetings

duration

meetings

duration

STRATEGIC COMMITTEE

Plays a supporting role towards the Executive Deputy Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer in the performance of their role and office as part of the Board of Directors and in terms of the strategy and policies approved by the Board of Directors, by way of the prior examination of the long-term Business Plans, and the Group Investment budget, as well as Group investments and operations.

Consisting of a Chairman and 5 members,

9 meetings were held in 2022 which lasted on

average about 3 hours and 30 minutes.

9

3h30

meetings

duration

  1. With reference to the provisions of Art. 148, paragraph 3 of the Consolidated Finance Act, Art. 2, recommendation 7, of the Corporate Governance Code promoted by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (the "CGC"), as well as in the light of the "quantitative" and "qualitative" criteria defined in the Regulations for the operation of the Board of Directors, the Control, Risk and Sustainability and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (the "Regulations")
  2. Internal Control and Risk Management System
  3. Responsible for formulating opinions for the purposes of the procedure for transactions with related parties.

The opinions, in summary form, expressed by the Directors and by the Statutory Auditors as part of the self-assessment process relating to financial year 2022 on current corporate model adopted by the Company.

31%

38%

31%

Adequate

More than adequate

Excellent

4

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP 2022

1.2. INTERNAL COMMITTEES

CREDITCOMMITTEE

RISK COMMITTEE

ESG COMMITTEE

COMMITTEEINVESTMENT

COMMITTEEHUMAN

CAPITAL

FRAMEWORKTAX CONTROL COMMITTEE

MANAGEMENT

COMMITTEE

BUSINESS DEVELOMPENT

COMMITTEE

MANAGEMENT

RESULTS

BUSINESS

RISK COMMITTEE

  • Supports the CEO in defining strategies and policies for the management of financial and market risks;
  • Provides the CEO with the information required to authorise financial and market risk management operations, and to monitor the execution of significant transactions and verify their effects.

INVESTMENT COMMITTE

  • Supports the CEO in assessing investment proposals;
  • Expresses a justified technical, economic and financial opinion for the Strategic Committee at various stages in the investment process.

HUMAN CAPITAL COMMITTEE

  • Defines and monitors the main Human Capital development programmes and processes;
  • Provides support to the Executive Deputy Chairman and the CEO in decisions relating to strategies that determine the value of ERG's Human Capital;
  • Monitors the effective implementation of the Human Rights Policy, managing the reports relating to non compliance thereof.

ESG COMMITTEE

Directs, plans and supervises the management of issues related to the implementation of ESG/CSR and Internal and External Communication objectives, and in particular:

  • Defines the Group's sustainability guidelines in the medium-long term and promotes the implementation of consistent practices and projects concerning corporate social responsibility;
  • Approves the ESG Initiatives Plan as an integral part of the Group Business Plan, monitors the implementation, the achievement of the targets and the priority areas of intervention;
  • Approves the Internal and External Communication Plan, also aimed at promoting the ESG initiatives plan, monitoring its implementation and enhancing its growing importance in strategic terms;
  • Manages the preparation and dissemination of the "Consolidated Non-Financial Statement" (NFS) and other reporting methods related to ESG issues.
  • Approve the allocation of proceeds from Green Bond issues and related annual reporting in line with the Green Control Framework.

MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE BUSINESS RESULTS

  • Monitors the Group's economic, financial and industrial results through standardised reporting and control models;
  • Follows the changes in the reference institutional and regulatory framework, sharing growth trends, opportunities and risks;
  • Monitors activities and projects in the context of domestic and foreign institutional relations.

MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

  • Monitors the relevant projects of the Group, supporting the relative Project Leader, as well as ensuring the alignment of all Organisational Units on the priorities and ensuring consistency with the decisions of the Investment Committee;
  • Analyses business development opportunities both in terms of geographic expansion and technological diversification.

TAX CONTROL FRAMEWORK COMMITTEE

  • Performs preliminary analyses, and provides specific recommendations, on the testing, monitoring and assessment activities of the Tax Control Framework;
  • Performs preliminary analyses, and provides specific recommendations, on the Annual Report of the Tax Control Framework, addressed to the Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee;
  • Monitors, jointly with the Head of Process Innovation & Compliance 262, the actual implementation of the remediation plan resulting from the testing, monitoring and evaluation of the Tax Control Framework

CREDIT COMMITTEE

Has competence, for the entire Group, in matters regarding the granting of credit lines, schedule analysis and collection trends, assessment and verification of overdue recovery plans, general assessment of credit performance.

5

1.3. ERG GROUP - MAIN HIGHLIGHTS

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, 2020 - 2022

2020

2021

2022

Variazione %

(restated)

2021-2022

Figures in EUR millions

Revenue from sales and services (1)

601

749

15%

EBITDA

481

399

537

29%

EBIT

198

308

60%

Net financial indebtedness

1,439

2,051

1,434

-43%

ROI

5.7%

5.5%

8.9%

ROE

12.7%

15%

Capitalisation at 31/12

3,517

4,275

4,353

Employees

553

573

Sector

Utility

Equity

1,770

1,559

2,050

EBIT

183

198

308

(1) at adjusted replacement cost

SHARE PERFORMANCE, 2021-2022

ERG vs Euro Stoxx Utilities, FTSE All Share and FTSE Mid Cap

% change from 26/04/2021 to 30/12/2022

30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

-5%

-10%

-15%

-20%

-25,0%

-30,0%

26/04/21

26/05/21

25/06/21

26/07/21

28/08/21

26/09/21

26/10/21

26/11/21

36

34

32

30

28

26

share price

24

ERG

22

20

18

16

26/12/21

26/01/22

26/02/22

26/03/22

26/04/22

26/05/22

26/06/22

26/07/22

26/08/22

26/09/22

26/10/22

26/11/22

26/12/22

ERG

STOXX Utilities

FTSE All Share

FTSE Mid Cap

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 12:34:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 743 M 810 M 810 M
Net income 2022 215 M 235 M 235 M
Net Debt 2022 1 587 M 1 731 M 1 731 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 4 091 M 4 462 M 4 462 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,65x
EV / Sales 2023 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 36,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
