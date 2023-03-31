ERG S p A : Report on corporate governance and ownership as at 31 December 2022
Report on Corporate Governance and
Ownership 2022
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. CORPORATE BODIES AND BOARD COMMITTEES
The current corporate governance model of ERG S.p.A. (hereinafter also "ERG" and the "Company") is based on the traditional management and control system and is divided into two bodies appointed by the Shareholders' Mee- ting, namely the Board of Directors, which is vested with the broadest powers for the ordinary and extraordinary management of the Company, and the Board of Statutory Auditors, which is tasked with supervising management and compliance with the law and the Articles of Association.
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Approves the Financial Statements, appoints the Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors,
and resolves on changes to the Articles of Association and on non-recurring transactions such as mergers, demergers and capital increases.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS
Approves the periodic financial reports, defines the strategic
Oversees compliance with the law and with the Articles of
guidelines, the fundamental aspects of the organisational structure
Association, adherence with correct administration principles,
and the corporate governance system, resolves on significant
and the adequacy of the ICRM System2, and ensures the
transactions, and assesses the company's performance.
independence of the Independent Auditors.
Consisting of 12 members of which 6 independent1, it held 9 meetings
Currently consisting of a Chairman, 2 Standing Statutory
were held in 2022 with an average duration of around 3 hours
Auditors and 2 Alternate Statutory Auditors. 17 meetings were
held in 2022 with an average duration of around 3 hours.
CONTROL, RISK AND SUSTAINABILITY
NOMINATIONS AND
COMMITTEE3
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE3
It performs the role and tasks envisaged by
It makes recommendations for the
the Corporate Governance Code for the Control
remuneration of Directors with powers
and Risk Committee as well in relation to
or specific duties and for the definition
Sustainability and in particular it supports the
of remuneration policies and Group's
Board of Directors' evaluations and decisions
management incentive schemes. It
relating to the ICRM System, as well as those
provides an assessment opinion on the size,
relating to the approval of the periodic financial
composition and functioning of the Board of
reports, the Consolidated Non-Financial
Directors and Board Committees.
Statement, the ESG Plan, those relating to
Consisting of a Chairman and 2 members
Group Governance, the obligations pursuant
all independent1, 9 meetings were held in
to Italian Legislative Decree no. 231/01, anti-
2022 with an average duration
corruption, Finance and Risk Management.
of around 1 hour.
Consisting of a Chairman and 2 members
all independent1, 12 meetings were held in
2022 with an average duration
of around 2 hours
STRATEGIC COMMITTEE
Plays a supporting role towards the Executive Deputy Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer in the performance of their role and office as part of the Board of Directors and in terms of the strategy and policies approved by the Board of Directors, by way of the prior examination of the long-term Business Plans, and the Group Investment budget, as well as Group investments and operations.
Consisting of a Chairman and 5 members,
9 meetings were held in 2022 which lasted on
average about 3 hours and 30 minutes.
With reference to the provisions of Art. 148, paragraph 3 of the Consolidated Finance Act, Art. 2, recommendation 7, of the Corporate Governance Code promoted by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (the "CGC"), as well as in the light of the "quantitative" and "qualitative" criteria defined in the Regulations for the operation of the Board of Directors, the Control, Risk and Sustainability and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (the "Regulations")
Internal Control and Risk Management System
Responsible for formulating opinions for the purposes of the procedure for transactions with related parties.
The opinions, in summary form, expressed by the Directors and by the Statutory Auditors as part of the self-assessment process relating to financial year 2022 on current corporate model adopted by the Company.
31%
38%
31%
Adequate
More than adequate
Excellent
1.2. INTERNAL COMMITTEES
CREDITCOMMITTEE
RISK COMMITTEE
ESG COMMITTEE
COMMITTEEINVESTMENT
COMMITTEEHUMAN
CAPITAL
FRAMEWORKTAX CONTROL COMMITTEE
MANAGEMENT
COMMITTEE
BUSINESS DEVELOMPENT
COMMITTEE
MANAGEMENT
RESULTS
BUSINESS
RISK COMMITTEE
Supports the CEO in defining strategies and policies for the management of financial and market risks;
Provides the CEO with the information required to authorise financial and market risk management operations, and to monitor the execution of significant transactions and verify their effects.
INVESTMENT COMMITTE
Supports the CEO in assessing investment proposals;
Expresses a justified technical, economic and financial opinion for the Strategic Committee at various stages in the investment process.
HUMAN CAPITAL COMMITTEE
Defines and monitors the main Human Capital development programmes and processes;
Provides support to the Executive Deputy Chairman and the CEO in decisions relating to strategies that determine the value of ERG's Human Capital;
Monitors the effective implementation of the Human Rights Policy, managing the reports relating to non compliance thereof.
ESG COMMITTEE
Directs, plans and supervises the management of issues related to the implementation of ESG/CSR and Internal and External Communication objectives, and in particular:
Defines the Group's sustainability guidelines in the medium-long term and promotes the implementation of consistent practices and projects concerning corporate social responsibility;
Approves the ESG Initiatives Plan as an integral part of the Group Business Plan, monitors the implementation, the achievement of the targets and the priority areas of intervention;
Approves the Internal and External Communication Plan, also aimed at promoting the ESG initiatives plan, monitoring its implementation and enhancing its growing importance in strategic terms;
Manages the preparation and dissemination of the "Consolidated Non-Financial Statement" (NFS) and other reporting methods related to ESG issues.
Approve the allocation of proceeds from Green Bond issues and related annual reporting in line with the Green Control Framework.
MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE BUSINESS RESULTS
Monitors the Group's economic, financial and industrial results through standardised reporting and control models;
Follows the changes in the reference institutional and regulatory framework, sharing growth trends, opportunities and risks;
Monitors activities and projects in the context of domestic and foreign institutional relations.
MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
Monitors the relevant projects of the Group, supporting the relative Project Leader, as well as ensuring the alignment of all Organisational Units on the priorities and ensuring consistency with the decisions of the Investment Committee;
Analyses business development opportunities both in terms of geographic expansion and technological diversification.
TAX CONTROL FRAMEWORK COMMITTEE
Performs preliminary analyses, and provides specific recommendations, on the testing, monitoring and assessment activities of the Tax Control Framework;
Performs preliminary analyses, and provides specific recommendations, on the Annual Report of the Tax Control Framework, addressed to the Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee;
Monitors, jointly with the Head of Process Innovation & Compliance 262, the actual implementation of the remediation plan resulting from the testing, monitoring and evaluation of the Tax Control Framework
CREDIT COMMITTEE
Has competence, for the entire Group, in matters regarding the granting of credit lines, schedule analysis and collection trends, assessment and verification of overdue recovery plans, general assessment of credit performance.
1.3. ERG GROUP - MAIN HIGHLIGHTS
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, 2020 - 2022
2020
2021
2022
Variazione %
(restated)
2021-2022
Figures in EUR millions
Revenue from sales and services (1)
601
749
15%
EBITDA
481
399
537
29%
EBIT
198
308
60%
Net financial indebtedness
1,439
2,051
1,434
-43%
ROI
5.7%
5.5%
8.9%
ROE
12.7%
15%
Capitalisation at 31/12
3,517
4,275
4,353
Employees
553
573
Sector
Utility
Equity
1,770
1,559
2,050
EBIT
183
198
308
(1) at adjusted replacement cost
SHARE PERFORMANCE, 2021-2022
ERG vs Euro Stoxx Utilities, FTSE All Share and FTSE Mid Cap