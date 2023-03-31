ERG S p A : Report on the remuneration policy and the fees paid
Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
held on 26/27 April 2023
REPORT ON THE REMUNERATION POLICY AND THE FEES PAID
CONTENTS
LETTER OF THE CHAIRWOMAN OF THE NOMINATIONS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
1. EVOLUTION OF APPROACH
2. SUMMARY OF THE MAIN CHANGES
3. CONTRIBUTION TO THE STRATEGY
SECTION I: 2023 REMUNERATION POLICY
4. PARTIES INVOLVED
4.1 NOMINATIONS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
5. STRUCTURE OF THE 2023 REMUNERATION POLICY
5.1 BOARD OF DIRECTORS
5.2 KEY MANAGERS
5.3 INCENTIVE PLANS BASED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
5.4 BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS
6. DEROGATION PROCEDURE
SECTION II: AMOUNTS PAID FOR 2022
7. PAY FOR PERFORMANCE
7.1 GENERATE RESULTS AND SHARE SUCCESS
8. IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2022 REMUNERATION POLICY
8.1 BOARD OF DIRECTORS
8.2 KEY MANAGERS
8.3 INCENTIVE PLANS BASED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
8.4 BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS
9. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
10. AMOUNTS PAID IN 2022
11. MONETARY INCENTIVE PLANS
12. SHARE INCENTIVE PLANS
13. COMPENSATION PLANS BASED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
14. EQUITY INVESTMENTS HELD IN 2022
GLOSSARY
LETTER OF THE CHAIRWOMAN OF THE NOMINATIONS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Emanuela Bonadiman
Chairwoman of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee
Dear Shareholders,
as Chairwoman of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee, together with my colleagues Elena Grifoni Winters and Federica Lolli, I am pleased to present the ERG Group Annual Report on the Remuneration Policy and the fees paid.
Over the past few years, the global environment has seen unprecedented impacts, not only for people, but also for the global economy. The current macro-economic scenario is dominated by risks and uncertainties linked to climate change and related social emergencies, the energy crisis, the increase in the cost of raw materials, as well as a significant increase in inflation. In a similar context, the renewable energy production sector has confirmed and strengthened its role as a leader in the energy transformation.
Despite these critical issues, the Group continued its growth path in 2022, believing deeply in its model as an independent producer of electricity from renewable sources and increasingly strengthening its European dimension. The investment projects envisaged in the Business Plan were pursued with the support of engagement initiatives aimed at consolidating and expanding relationships with key stakeholders, and by leveraging its people and the ability to resiliently structure and finalise alternative financing instruments for development projects.
Our ambition is to continue to foster a sustainable work environment, through meritocracy, the development of new skills, the focus on and promotion of Diversity & Inclusion, based on a remuneration policy aligned with company values, business objectives, fair treatment and equal pay. The new challenges have reinforced the guiding principles of our remuneration policy: pay equity and consistency, alignment with company strategies, competitiveness with the market, and enhancement of merit and performance, within our structured governance system, which is the best framework for nurturing talent and generating sustainable value.
In continuity with previous years, in preparing the Report we took into consideration the indications that emerged from the favourable vote of the Shareholders' Meeting of 26 April 2022, as well as the results of the engagement activities that we conducted with key proxy advisors, investors and stakeholders on corporate governance issues. We gained useful insights from the various people we spoke with, with the aim of adopting best market practices, improving the transparency of the ERG pay systems and ensuring adaptation to Italian and European regulatory requirements in order to guarantee stakeholders the tools needed to thoroughly assess the Company and exercise their rights on an informed basis.
The Remuneration Policy prepared for 2023 is consistent with the Remuneration Policy adopted for 2022 in terms of structure and elements. Information has been expanded in some areas, confirming the high level of transparency on the market's most pressing issues, such as: the structure and integration of sustainability objectives in both short and long-term incentive systems, correlation between pay and performance, more transparent representation of the overall balance of the remuneration of the Chief Executive Officer both in the ex-ante and ex-post scenario, gender pay equity and minimum wage and a broader disclosure about the relationship between the remuneration of the Chief Executive Officer and the entire company population.
I therefore submit this Report to you in the hope that it will provide a comprehensive overview of ERG's remuneration system and its contribution to the creation of value and sustainable success for shareholders and all other stakeholders in the medium to long-term.
Sincerely,
Emanuela Bonadiman
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2023 REMUNERATION POLICY GUIDELINES
Enhances the responsibilities, the skills and the contribution demanded by the position. Ensures
Fixed Remuneration attraction and retention through continuous market benchmarking.
Remunerates the activity carried out in the event that the variable component is not paid out.
Executive Deputy Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Both roles receive an annual fee, as members of the Board of Directors, and an annual remuneration for their role as Executive Directors.
The annual remuneration amount is determined by benchmarking the posts held by them against a peer group consisting of FTSE MIB and MID CAP companies in the industrial sector comparable to ERG in terms of capitalisation, shareholder structure, distribution of powers and complexity.
Key Managers
Annual earnings, from employment.
Earnings are determined through specific market analyses in relation to roles with the same level of responsibility and managerial
complexity with respect to the national markets in the industry sector.
Short-Term Variable
Aimed at the achievement of
economic, financial and sustainability targets, predetermined,
Remuneration
measurable and in line with the budget.
Executive Deputy Chairman
Not envisaged
Chief Executive Officer
Key Managers
MBO System:
100% cash
MBO System:
100% cash
Clawback clause:
exercisable within 3 years
Clawback clause:
exercisable within 3 years
Corporate Objective
Floor 50% - Cap 150% of the target
Corporate Objective
Floor 50% - Cap 150% of the target
50% EBT
Target score <50% nothing is due
30% EBT
Target score <50% nothing is owed
Target score >150% 150% of the target
Target score >150% 150% of the target
bonus is due
bonus is due
Sustainability
Floor 80% Cap 120% of the target
Sustainability
Floor 80% Cap 120% of the target
Objective1:
Objective1:
20% ESG
Target score <80% nothing is owed
10% ESG2
Target score <80% nothing is owed
Target score >120% 120% of the target
Target score >120% 120% of the target
bonus is due
bonus is due
Growth Objective:
Floor 80% Cap 120% of the target
Obiettivi Individuali:
Floor 80% Cap 120% of the target
30% Capacità
Target score <80% nothing is owed
60% Various objectives
Target score <80% nothing is owed
produttiva installata
Target score >120% 120% of the target
(sustainability,
Target score >120% 120% of the target
(MW)
bonus is due
economics, business
bonus is due
development and/or
specific projects)
1 Objectives common to all beneficiaries of the MBO system.
2 Key Managers are assessed on sustainability issues both through the common sustainability objective and with the individual objectives linked to specific sustainability issues.
5
Long-Term Variable Remuneration
Aimed at aligning the interests of the beneficiaries with the pursuit of the priority
objective of the creation of sustainable value for the shareholders over the medium/
long term. Contributes to the strategy of ensuring the Company's sustainability over
time, incentivising management to achieve strategic results, with a view to sustainable
success, consistent with the specific objectives of the 2021-2025 Business Plan and the
ESG Plan.
Executive Deputy Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Key Managers
2021-2023 Performance Share System3
ON/OFF performance indicator: 90% expected value of the 2021-2023three-year cumulative EBITDA.
Single awarding at plan inception, with three-year vesting.
Allocation strategy: the number of shares may increase up to 200% of the shares assigned according to the criteria:
p/sh ERG <> between Target Price and Cap Price = Shares allocated with a linear incentive strategy. Sustainability Indicator: multiplier/demultiplier (±10%) of shares that can be allocated
Lock Up: 8 months on 25% of any shares allocated
Clawback clause: exercisable within 3 years
Pay Mix Defined to ensure a remuneration mix that is consistent with the managerial position held based on the strategic importance of the role in terms of achieving the objectives of the New Business and the New ESG Plan.
Executive Deputy Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
4,500 k€
4,500 k€
4,000 k€
4,000 k€
3,500 k€
3,500 k€
3,000 k€
3,000 k€
62%
2,500 k€
2,500 k€
2,000 k€
2,000 k€
40%
1,500 k€
26%
48%
1,500 k€
20%
15%
1,000 k€
1,000 k€
500 k€
100%
74%
52%
500 k€
100%
40%
23%
0 k€
Floor
Target
Cap
0 k€
Floor
Target
Cap
Key Managers4
700 k€
600 k€
500 k€
40-45%
400 k€
300 k€
20-25%
20-25%
200 k€
25-30%
100%
45-55%
30-35%
100 k€
0 k€
Floor
Target
Cap
Fisso
MBO
LTI
The target value of the long-term component was determined by multiplying the target price (EUR 22.5 psh) by the number of shares assigned. The cap value of the long-term component was determined by multiplying the cap price by 220% of the number of shares assigned, assuming the simultaneous achievement of the cap price (EUR 27.5 psh) and the cap value of each sustainability indicator.
3 The regulation implementing the 2021-2023 LTI System was approved on 13 May 2021 by the Board of Directors, at the same time as defining the 2021-2025 Business Plan and the 2021-2025 ESG Plan in order to ensure that the timeframes are fully consistent with the new mandate and the objectives of the aforementioned Business Plan.
4 The histograms represent the average remuneration data in each scenario represented (Floor, Target and Cap).