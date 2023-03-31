Advanced search
ERG S p A : Report on the remuneration policy and the fees paid

03/31/2023 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

held on 26/27 April 2023

REPORT ON THE REMUNERATION POLICY AND THE FEES PAID

2 REPORT ON THE REMUNERATION POLICY AND THE FEES PAID 2023

CONTENTS

LETTER OF THE CHAIRWOMAN OF THE NOMINATIONS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

3

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5

INTRODUCTION

7

1. EVOLUTION OF APPROACH

7

2. SUMMARY OF THE MAIN CHANGES

8

3. CONTRIBUTION TO THE STRATEGY

8

SECTION I: 2023 REMUNERATION POLICY

10

4. PARTIES INVOLVED

10

4.1 NOMINATIONS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

10

5. STRUCTURE OF THE 2023 REMUNERATION POLICY

11

5.1 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

11

5.2 KEY MANAGERS

16

5.3 INCENTIVE PLANS BASED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

18

5.4 BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

18

6. DEROGATION PROCEDURE

18

SECTION II: AMOUNTS PAID FOR 2022

19

7. PAY FOR PERFORMANCE

19

7.1 GENERATE RESULTS AND SHARE SUCCESS

20

8. IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2022 REMUNERATION POLICY

23

8.1 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

23

8.2 KEY MANAGERS

24

8.3 INCENTIVE PLANS BASED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

25

8.4 BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

25

9. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

26

10. AMOUNTS PAID IN 2022

27

11. MONETARY INCENTIVE PLANS

30

12. SHARE INCENTIVE PLANS

30

13. COMPENSATION PLANS BASED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

31

14. EQUITY INVESTMENTS HELD IN 2022

31

GLOSSARY

32

3

LETTER OF THE CHAIRWOMAN OF THE NOMINATIONS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Emanuela Bonadiman

Chairwoman of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee

Dear Shareholders,

as Chairwoman of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee, together with my colleagues Elena Grifoni Winters and Federica Lolli, I am pleased to present the ERG Group Annual Report on the Remuneration Policy and the fees paid.

Over the past few years, the global environment has seen unprecedented impacts, not only for people, but also for the global economy. The current macro-economic scenario is dominated by risks and uncertainties linked to climate change and related social emergencies, the energy crisis, the increase in the cost of raw materials, as well as a significant increase in inflation. In a similar context, the renewable energy production sector has confirmed and strengthened its role as a leader in the energy transformation.

Despite these critical issues, the Group continued its growth path in 2022, believing deeply in its model as an independent producer of electricity from renewable sources and increasingly strengthening its European dimension. The investment projects envisaged in the Business Plan were pursued with the support of engagement initiatives aimed at consolidating and expanding relationships with key stakeholders, and by leveraging its people and the ability to resiliently structure and finalise alternative financing instruments for development projects.

Our ambition is to continue to foster a sustainable work environment, through meritocracy, the development of new skills, the focus on and promotion of Diversity & Inclusion, based on a remuneration policy aligned with company values, business objectives, fair treatment and equal pay. The new challenges have reinforced the guiding principles of our remuneration policy: pay equity and consistency, alignment with company strategies, competitiveness with the market, and enhancement of merit and performance, within our structured governance system, which is the best framework for nurturing talent and generating sustainable value.

In continuity with previous years, in preparing the Report we took into consideration the indications that emerged from the favourable vote of the Shareholders' Meeting of 26 April 2022, as well as the results of the engagement activities that we conducted with key proxy advisors, investors and stakeholders on corporate governance issues. We gained useful insights from the various people we spoke with, with the aim of adopting best market practices, improving the transparency of the ERG pay systems and ensuring adaptation to Italian and European regulatory requirements in order to guarantee stakeholders the tools needed to thoroughly assess the Company and exercise their rights on an informed basis.

The Remuneration Policy prepared for 2023 is consistent with the Remuneration Policy adopted for 2022 in terms of structure and elements. Information has been expanded in some areas, confirming the high level of transparency on the market's most pressing issues, such as: the structure and integration of sustainability objectives in both short and long-term incentive systems, correlation between pay and performance, more transparent representation of the overall balance of the remuneration of the Chief Executive Officer both in the ex-ante and ex-post scenario, gender pay equity and minimum wage and a broader disclosure about the relationship between the remuneration of the Chief Executive Officer and the entire company population.

I therefore submit this Report to you in the hope that it will provide a comprehensive overview of ERG's remuneration system and its contribution to the creation of value and sustainable success for shareholders and all other stakeholders in the medium to long-term.

Sincerely,

Emanuela Bonadiman

4

REPORT ON THE REMUNERATION POLICY AND THE FEES PAID 2023

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2023 REMUNERATION POLICY GUIDELINES

Enhances the responsibilities, the skills and the contribution demanded by the position. Ensures

Fixed Remuneration attraction and retention through continuous market benchmarking.

Remunerates the activity carried out in the event that the variable component is not paid out.

Executive Deputy Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Both roles receive an annual fee, as members of the Board of Directors, and an annual remuneration for their role as Executive Directors.

The annual remuneration amount is determined by benchmarking the posts held by them against a peer group consisting of FTSE MIB and MID CAP companies in the industrial sector comparable to ERG in terms of capitalisation, shareholder structure, distribution of powers and complexity.

Key Managers

Annual earnings, from employment.

Earnings are determined through specific market analyses in relation to roles with the same level of responsibility and managerial

complexity with respect to the national markets in the industry sector.

Short-Term Variable

Aimed at the achievement of

economic, financial and sustainability targets, predetermined,

Remuneration

measurable and in line with the budget.

Executive Deputy Chairman

Not envisaged

Chief Executive Officer

Key Managers

MBO System:

100% cash

MBO System:

100% cash

Clawback clause:

exercisable within 3 years

Clawback clause:

exercisable within 3 years

Corporate Objective

Floor 50% - Cap 150% of the target

Corporate Objective

Floor 50% - Cap 150% of the target

50% EBT

Target score <50% nothing is due

30% EBT

Target score <50% nothing is owed

Target score >150% 150% of the target

Target score >150% 150% of the target

bonus is due

bonus is due

Sustainability

Floor 80% Cap 120% of the target

Sustainability

Floor 80% Cap 120% of the target

Objective1:

Objective1:

20% ESG

Target score <80% nothing is owed

10% ESG2

Target score <80% nothing is owed

Target score >120% 120% of the target

Target score >120% 120% of the target

bonus is due

bonus is due

Growth Objective:

Floor 80% Cap 120% of the target

Obiettivi Individuali:

Floor 80% Cap 120% of the target

30% Capacità

Target score <80% nothing is owed

60% Various objectives

Target score <80% nothing is owed

produttiva installata

Target score >120% 120% of the target

(sustainability,

Target score >120% 120% of the target

(MW)

bonus is due

economics, business

bonus is due

development and/or

specific projects)

1 Objectives common to all beneficiaries of the MBO system.

2 Key Managers are assessed on sustainability issues both through the common sustainability objective and with the individual objectives linked to specific sustainability issues.

5

Long-Term Variable Remuneration

Aimed at aligning the interests of the beneficiaries with the pursuit of the priority

objective of the creation of sustainable value for the shareholders over the medium/

long term. Contributes to the strategy of ensuring the Company's sustainability over

time, incentivising management to achieve strategic results, with a view to sustainable

success, consistent with the specific objectives of the 2021-2025 Business Plan and the

ESG Plan.

Executive Deputy Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Key Managers

2021-2023 Performance Share System3

ON/OFF performance indicator: 90% expected value of the 2021-2023three-year cumulative EBITDA.

Single awarding at plan inception, with three-year vesting.

Allocation strategy: the number of shares may increase up to 200% of the shares assigned according to the criteria:

p/sh ERG ≤ EUR 22.5 p/sh "Target Price"; Shares allocated = 100% Shares assigned p/sh ERG ≥ EUR 27.5 "Cap Price"; Shares allocated = 200% Shares assigned

p/sh ERG <> between Target Price and Cap Price = Shares allocated with a linear incentive strategy. Sustainability Indicator: multiplier/demultiplier (±10%) of shares that can be allocated

Lock Up: 8 months on 25% of any shares allocated

Clawback clause: exercisable within 3 years

Pay Mix Defined to ensure a remuneration mix that is consistent with the managerial position held based on the strategic importance of the role in terms of achieving the objectives of the New Business and the New ESG Plan.

Executive Deputy Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

4,500 k€

4,500 k€

4,000 k€

4,000 k€

3,500 k€

3,500 k€

3,000 k€

3,000 k€

62%

2,500 k€

2,500 k€

2,000 k€

2,000 k€

40%

1,500 k€

26%

48%

1,500 k€

20%

15%

1,000 k€

1,000 k€

500 k€

100%

74%

52%

500 k€

100%

40%

23%

0 k€

Floor

Target

Cap

0 k€

Floor

Target

Cap

Key Managers4

700 k€

600 k€

500 k€

40-45%

400 k€

300 k€

20-25%

20-25%

200 k€

25-30%

100%

45-55%

30-35%

100 k€

0 k€

Floor

Target

Cap

Fisso

MBO

LTI

The target value of the long-term component was determined by multiplying the target price (EUR 22.5 psh) by the number of shares assigned. The cap value of the long-term component was determined by multiplying the cap price by 220% of the number of shares assigned, assuming the simultaneous achievement of the cap price (EUR 27.5 psh) and the cap value of each sustainability indicator.

3 The regulation implementing the 2021-2023 LTI System was approved on 13 May 2021 by the Board of Directors, at the same time as defining the 2021-2025 Business Plan and the 2021-2025 ESG Plan in order to ensure that the timeframes are fully consistent with the new mandate and the objectives of the aforementioned Business Plan.

4 The histograms represent the average remuneration data in each scenario represented (Floor, Target and Cap).

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 12:34:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 743 M 810 M 810 M
Net income 2022 215 M 235 M 235 M
Net Debt 2022 1 587 M 1 731 M 1 731 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 4 091 M 4 462 M 4 462 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,65x
EV / Sales 2023 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart ERG S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ERG S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERG S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 27,36 €
Average target price 35,13 €
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Luigi Merli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edoardo Garrone Manager-Planning Department
Renato Alessandro Sturani Chief Operating Officer
Mara Anna Rita Caverni Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabetta Oliveri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERG S.P.A.-5.52%4 462
NTPC LTD4.54%20 545
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD0.74%11 835
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED6.02%10 369
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED2.17%7 556
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.14.96%6 530
