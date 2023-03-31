ERG S p A : Report on the remuneration policy and the fees paid

3

LETTER OF THE CHAIRWOMAN OF THE NOMINATIONS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Emanuela Bonadiman

Chairwoman of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee

Dear Shareholders,

as Chairwoman of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee, together with my colleagues Elena Grifoni Winters and Federica Lolli, I am pleased to present the ERG Group Annual Report on the Remuneration Policy and the fees paid.

Over the past few years, the global environment has seen unprecedented impacts, not only for people, but also for the global economy. The current macro-economic scenario is dominated by risks and uncertainties linked to climate change and related social emergencies, the energy crisis, the increase in the cost of raw materials, as well as a significant increase in inflation. In a similar context, the renewable energy production sector has confirmed and strengthened its role as a leader in the energy transformation.

Despite these critical issues, the Group continued its growth path in 2022, believing deeply in its model as an independent producer of electricity from renewable sources and increasingly strengthening its European dimension. The investment projects envisaged in the Business Plan were pursued with the support of engagement initiatives aimed at consolidating and expanding relationships with key stakeholders, and by leveraging its people and the ability to resiliently structure and finalise alternative financing instruments for development projects.

Our ambition is to continue to foster a sustainable work environment, through meritocracy, the development of new skills, the focus on and promotion of Diversity & Inclusion, based on a remuneration policy aligned with company values, business objectives, fair treatment and equal pay. The new challenges have reinforced the guiding principles of our remuneration policy: pay equity and consistency, alignment with company strategies, competitiveness with the market, and enhancement of merit and performance, within our structured governance system, which is the best framework for nurturing talent and generating sustainable value.

In continuity with previous years, in preparing the Report we took into consideration the indications that emerged from the favourable vote of the Shareholders' Meeting of 26 April 2022, as well as the results of the engagement activities that we conducted with key proxy advisors, investors and stakeholders on corporate governance issues. We gained useful insights from the various people we spoke with, with the aim of adopting best market practices, improving the transparency of the ERG pay systems and ensuring adaptation to Italian and European regulatory requirements in order to guarantee stakeholders the tools needed to thoroughly assess the Company and exercise their rights on an informed basis.

The Remuneration Policy prepared for 2023 is consistent with the Remuneration Policy adopted for 2022 in terms of structure and elements. Information has been expanded in some areas, confirming the high level of transparency on the market's most pressing issues, such as: the structure and integration of sustainability objectives in both short and long-term incentive systems, correlation between pay and performance, more transparent representation of the overall balance of the remuneration of the Chief Executive Officer both in the ex-ante and ex-post scenario, gender pay equity and minimum wage and a broader disclosure about the relationship between the remuneration of the Chief Executive Officer and the entire company population.

I therefore submit this Report to you in the hope that it will provide a comprehensive overview of ERG's remuneration system and its contribution to the creation of value and sustainable success for shareholders and all other stakeholders in the medium to long-term.

Sincerely,

Emanuela Bonadiman