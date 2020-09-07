ERG S p A : Resolution by ERG S.p.A.'s special at...

Genoa, 7 September 2020 - Notice is hereby given that the resolution by the special attorney of ERG S.p.A. regarding the issuance of a 7 year fixed rate bond for 500,000,000 Euro, issued as part of its 2 billion Euro EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) Programme (see PR dated 4 September 2020) is available to the public at the Company's offices at Via De Marini 1, Genoa, on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section 'Investor Relations/Debt', at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).



