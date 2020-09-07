Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  ERG S.p.A.    ERG   IT0001157020

ERG S.P.A.

(ERG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/07 11:30:00 am
21.76 EUR   +1.21%
10:50aERG S P A : Resolution by ERG S.p.A.'s special at...
PU
09/04ERG S P A : places 500 million Euro Green Bon...
PU
09/02ERG S P A : Press release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ERG S p A : Resolution by ERG S.p.A.'s special at...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 10:50am EDT

Genoa, 7 September 2020 - Notice is hereby given that the resolution by the special attorney of ERG S.p.A. regarding the issuance of a 7 year fixed rate bond for 500,000,000 Euro, issued as part of its 2 billion Euro EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) Programme (see PR dated 4 September 2020) is available to the public at the Company's offices at Via De Marini 1, Genoa, on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section 'Investor Relations/Debt', at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).

This press release, issued at 4:30 p.m (CEST) on 7 September 2020, is available to the public at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section 'Media/Press releases'.

Contacts:
Anna Cavallarin Head of Media Relations & Digital Channels - tel. + 39 010 2401804 mob. + 39 3393985139 e-mail: acavallarin@erg.eu
Emanuela Delucchi IR Manager - tel. + 39 010 2401806 - e-mail: ir@erg.eu
Matteo Bagnara IR - tel. + 39 010 2401423 - e-mail: ir@erg.eu

www.erg.eu - @ERGnow

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 14:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ERG S.P.A.
10:50aERG S P A : Resolution by ERG S.p.A.'s special at...
PU
09/04ERG S P A : places 500 million Euro Green Bon...
PU
09/02ERG S P A : Press release
PU
08/04ERG S P A : Minutes of the ERG S.p.A. Board of Di...
PU
08/04ERG S P A : Verbale del Consiglio di Amministrazi...
PU
07/31ERG S P A : The Board of Directors of ERG S.p.A. ...
PU
07/16ERG S P A : to hold second quarter 2020 resul...
PU
07/01ERG S P A : Euro Medium Term Notes Programme for ...
PU
06/30ERG S P A : executes the Amend & Extend for t...
PU
06/18ERG S P A : Increased Voting Rules
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 008 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
Net income 2020 106 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2020 1 430 M 1 691 M 1 691 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
Yield 2020 3,49%
Capitalization 3 201 M 3 775 M 3 785 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,59x
EV / Sales 2021 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart ERG S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ERG S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERG S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 21,61 €
Last Close Price 21,50 €
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Bettonte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edoardo Garrone Executive Chairman
Paolo Luigi Merli Corporate General Manager & CFO
Giovanni Mondini Vice Chairman
Alessandro Garrone Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERG S.P.A.11.86%3 775
NTPC LTD-20.45%12 785
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-14.80%6 663
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-18.83%5 512
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-31.54%5 188
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-28.72%5 099
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group