ERG S p A : Resolution by ERG S.p.A.'s special attorney

Press release

Resolution by ERG S.p.A.'s special attorney

Genoa, 9 September 2021 - Notice is hereby given that the resolution by the special attorney of ERG S.p.A. regarding the issuance of a 10 year fixed rate bond for 500,000,000 Euro, issued as part of its 3 billion Euro EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) Programme (see PR dated 8/9/2021) is available to the public at the Company's offices at Via De Marini 1, Genoa, on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section "Investor Relations/Debt", at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).

