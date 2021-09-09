ERG S p A : Resolution by ERG S.p.A.'s special attorney

Press release
Resolution by ERG S.p.A.'s special attorney
Genoa, 9 September 2021 - Notice is hereby given that the resolution by the special attorney of ERG S.p.A. regarding the issuance of a 10 year fixed rate bond for 500,000,000 Euro, issued as part of its 3 billion Euro EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) Programme (see PR dated 8/9/2021) is available to the public at the Company's offices at Via De Marini 1, Genoa, on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section "Investor Relations/Debt", at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).
This press release, issued on 9 September 2021, is available to the public at the Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section "Media/Press releases".
Contacts:
Emanuela Delucchi Chief ESG, IR & Communication Officer - ph. + 39 010 2401806 - e-mail:
edelucchi@erg.eu - ir@erg.eu
Anna Cavallarin Head of External Communication - ph. + 39 010 2401804 mob. + 39 3393985139 e-mail:
acavallarin@erg.eu
Matteo Bagnara Head of Investor Relations - ph. + 39 010 2401423 - e-mail: ir@erg.eu www.erg.eu - @ergnow
Disclaimer
ERG S.p.A. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 15:11:07 UTC.