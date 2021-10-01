Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ERG S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERG   IT0001157020

ERG S.P.A.

(ERG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ERG S p A : Signed PPA in France with ENGIE

10/01/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Signed PPA in France with ENGIE

Genoa, 1 October 2021 - ERG, leading independent producer of energy from renewable sources, through its subsidiaries in France, has reached an agreement with ENGIE SA, a world leader in energy and services, concerning five-year long term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), for the off taking of renewable energy produced at five ERG wind power plants located in France.

The five facilities - La Bruyere, Le Carreau, Les Mardeaux, Hetomesnil and Lihus, which have an overall installed power capacity of 55MW and an annual output of more than 100 GWh, will exit the FIT (Feed in Tariff) incentive at the end of 2021.

The supply will take place on a "pay-as-produced" basis with a fixed price remuneration for the entire energy output. Engie will also guarantee the "Route to Market" service to enable delivery of the energy to the country's power grid.

Paolo Merli, ERG's CEO, commented: "The agreement reflects pricing levels higher than those assumed in the Plan and represents a further step, after the PPAs recently signed in Italy and Northern Ireland, towards a "quasi-regulated" infrastructure model, in line with our strategy."

ERG Contacts:

Emanuela Delucchi Chief ESG, IR & Communication Officer - tel. + 39 010 2401806 - e-mail:edelucchi@erg.eu

Anna Cavallarin Head of External Communication - tel. + 39 010 2401804 mob. + 39 3393985139 e-mail:

acavallarin@erg.eu

Matteo Bagnara Head of Investor Relations - tel. + 39 010 2401423 - e-mail:ir@erg.eu www.erg.eu- @ergnow

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 15:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ERG S.P.A.
11:32aERG S P A : Signed PPA in France with ENGIE
PU
07:52aERG S P A : consolidates its presence in France and Germany. Acquisition of wind and solar..
PU
09/28ERG S P A : 143 MW of repowering awarded in the sixth renewable energy source auction
PU
09/09ERG S P A : Resolution by ERG S.p.A.'s special attorney
PU
09/08ERG S P A : places its third 500 million Euro Green Bond. The Group's first 10-year bond i..
PU
08/04ERG S P A : Italy's ERG Encounters Minor Cybersecurity Breach
MT
08/02ENEL S P A : agrees to buy hydro assets from Italy's ERG in 1 bln euro deal
RE
08/02ERG S P A : Agreement to sell its hydro portfolio to ENEL for 1.0bn
PU
07/30ERG S P A : 2q and 1h 2021 results
PU
07/30ERG S P A : The Board of Directors of ERG S.p.A. approves the interim financial report at ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 097 M 1 273 M 1 273 M
Net income 2021 134 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2021 1 445 M 1 676 M 1 676 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 3 826 M 4 434 M 4 438 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,80x
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 804
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart ERG S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ERG S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERG S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 25,70 €
Average target price 27,81 €
Spread / Average Target 8,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Luigi Merli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edoardo Garrone Executive Chairman
Renato Alessandro Sturani Chief Operating Officer
Mara Anna Rita Caverni Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabetta Oliveri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERG S.P.A.9.83%4 434
NTPC LTD42.78%18 544
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED168.86%13 872
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.39.58%13 036
AC ENERGY CORPORATION25.33%8 443
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.50.00%8 083