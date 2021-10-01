ERG S p A : Signed PPA in France with ENGIE

Press Release

Signed PPA in France with ENGIE

Genoa, 1 October 2021 - ERG, leading independent producer of energy from renewable sources, through its subsidiaries in France, has reached an agreement with ENGIE SA, a world leader in energy and services, concerning five-year long term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), for the off taking of renewable energy produced at five ERG wind power plants located in France.

The five facilities - La Bruyere, Le Carreau, Les Mardeaux, Hetomesnil and Lihus, which have an overall installed power capacity of 55MW and an annual output of more than 100 GWh, will exit the FIT (Feed in Tariff) incentive at the end of 2021.

The supply will take place on a "pay-as-produced" basis with a fixed price remuneration for the entire energy output. Engie will also guarantee the "Route to Market" service to enable delivery of the energy to the country's power grid.

Paolo Merli, ERG's CEO, commented: "The agreement reflects pricing levels higher than those assumed in the Plan and represents a further step, after the PPAs recently signed in Italy and Northern Ireland, towards a "quasi-regulated" infrastructure model, in line with our strategy."

