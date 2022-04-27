Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ERG S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERG   IT0001157020

ERG S.P.A.

(ERG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ERG S p A : Summary of votes on items on the agenda of the Meeting

04/27/2022 | 07:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS'

MEETING OF 26 APRIL 2022

SUMMARY OF VOTES ON ITEMS ON THE AGENDA OF THE MEETING

We are #SDGsContributors

ERG S.p.A.

Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 26 April 2022

A total of 392 shareholders attended the meeting in their own name or by proxy for 127,039,855 ordinary shares representing 84.512942% of the ordinary share capital.

SUMMARY OF VOTES ON ITEMS ON THE AGENDA OF THE MEETING

1. Financial Statements at 31 December 2021 and Directors' Report

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

Not counted

2. Allocation of net result for the financial year

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

126,595,415 0 183,924 260,516 127,039,855 0

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

99.650157 84.217280

0.000000 0.000000

0.144777 0.122355

0.205066 0.173308

100.000000 84.512942

0.000000 0.000000

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

125,989,792 642,547 147,000 260,516 127,039,855 0

99.173438 83.814391

0.505784 0.427453

0.115712 0.097791

0.205066 0.173308

100.000000 84.512942

Not counted

0.000000 0.000000

3.1. Appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Chairman

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

LIST 1 LIST 2 Against Abstained Non-voting Total

3

94,020,706

74.008827

74.008827 62.547037

384

32,596,738

25.658671

25.658671 21.684898

0

0

0.000000

0.000000 0.000000

3

147,162

0.115839

0.115839 0.097899

2 392 0

275,249 127,039,855 0

0.216664 100.000000 0.000000

0.216664 0.183109

100.000000 84.512942

Not counted

0.000000 0.000000

3.2. Determination of the remuneration payable to the Chairman and to the other members of the Board of Statutory Auditors

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

Not counted

125,041,097 1,493,101 245,141 260,516 127,039,855 0

4. Determination of the remuneration payable to the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2022

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

98.426669 83.183274

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

1.175301 0.993282

0.192964 0.163079

0.205066 0.173308

100.000000 84.512942

0.000000 0.000000

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

125,235,345 1,326,994 147,000 330,516 127,039,855 0

98.579572 83.312497

1.044549 0.882779

0.115712 0.097791

0.260167 0.219875

100.000000 84.512942

Not counted

0.000000 0.000000

5. Determination of the remuneration payable to the members of the Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee for the financial year 2022

In favour

381

Against

6

Abstained

1

Non-voting

4

Total

392

Not counted

0

N. SHAREHOLDERS

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

% OF ORDINARY

(IN THEIR OWN

REPRESENTED

SHARE CAPITAL

NAME OR BY

PROXY)

125,235,345

98.579572

98.579572

83.312497

1,326,994

1.044549

1.044549

0.882779

147,000

0.115712

0.115712

0.097791

330,516

0.260167

0.260167

0.219875

127,039,855

100.000000

100.000000

84.512942

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

6. Determination of the remuneration payable to the members of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee for the financial year 2022

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

N. SHARES

Not counted

124,762,711 1,799,628 147,000 330,516 127,039,855 0

7. Authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

98.207536 82.998078

1.416585 1.197198

0.115712 0.097791

0.260167 0.219875

100.000000 84.512942

0.000000 0.000000

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

108,079,548 17,760,032 869,759 330,516 127,039,855 0

85.075308 71.899646

13.979890 11.814816

0.684635 0.578605

0.260167 0.219875

100.000000 84.512942

Not counted

0.000000 0.000000

8.1. Report on the remuneration policy - Section I: 2022 Remuneration Policy

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

In favour Against Abstained Non-voting Total

Not counted

327 61 1 3 392 0

121,673,211 4,959,128 147,000 260,516 127,039,855 0

8.2. Report on the remuneration policy - Section II: 2021 Compensation and remuneration

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

Not counted

118,415,557 6,629,157 1,734,625 260,516 127,039,855 0

Extra 1. Proposal to amend Article 10, paragraph 5, of the Articles of Association

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

95.775622 3.903600 0.115712 0.205066 100.000000 0.000000

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

95.775622 80.942796

3.903600 3.299047

0.115712 0.097791

0.205066 0.173308

100.000000 84.512942

0.000000 0.000000

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

93.211345 78.775650

5.218171 4.410030

1.365418 1.153955

0.205066 0.173308

100.000000 84.512942

0.000000 0.000000

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

101,964,054 23,469,385 1,275,900 330,516 127,039,855 0

80.261469 67.831329

18.474033 15.612949

1.004330 0.848789

0.260167 0.219875

100.000000 84.512942

Not counted

0.000000 0.000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 11:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ERG S.P.A.
04/26ERG S P A : The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of ERG S.p.A. approves the Financial Statem..
PU
04/26Nexans Wins $6 Million Contract to Deliver Equipment, Services for ERG's Onshore Wind F..
MT
04/05ERG S P A : Lists for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors
PU
04/02ERG S P A : Presentation of lists for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors
PU
03/31Vestas Wins Orders In Italy With ERG
MT
03/30ERG S P A : Report on the remuneration policy and fees paid
PU
03/30ERG S P A : Accounting situations no EU foreign subsidiaries as at 31 December 2021
PU
03/30ERG S P A : Proposal presented by shareholder Polcevera S.r.l.
PU
03/30ERG S P A : Consolidated Non-Financial Statement drawn up pursuant to Italian Legislative ..
PU
03/30ERG S P A : Report on Corporate Governance and ownership at 31 December 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 621 M 662 M 662 M
Net income 2022 120 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2022 842 M 897 M 897 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,9x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 4 875 M 5 195 M 5 195 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,20x
EV / Sales 2023 7,81x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart ERG S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ERG S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERG S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 32,60 €
Average target price 32,61 €
Spread / Average Target 0,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Luigi Merli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edoardo Garrone Manager-Planning Department
Renato Alessandro Sturani Chief Operating Officer
Mara Anna Rita Caverni Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabetta Oliveri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERG S.P.A.14.63%5 195
NTPC LTD26.21%19 857
ADANI POWER LIMITED186.51%14 371
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.22%10 665
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-46.13%8 620
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.11.56%7 032