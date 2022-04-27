ERG S p A : Summary of votes on items on the agenda of the Meeting

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS'
MEETING OF 26 APRIL 2022
SUMMARY OF VOTES ON ITEMS ON THE AGENDA OF THE MEETING
ERG S.p.A.
Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 26 April 2022
A total of 392 shareholders attended the meeting in their own name or by proxy for 127,039,855 ordinary shares representing 84.512942% of the ordinary share capital.
1. Financial Statements at 31 December 2021 and Directors' Report
N. SHAREHOLDERS
(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY
PROXY)
Not counted
2. Allocation of net result for the financial year
N. SHAREHOLDERS
(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY
PROXY)
N. SHARES
% OF ORDINARY SHARES
REPRESENTED
126,595,415 0 183,924 260,516 127,039,855 0
N. SHARES
% OF ORDINARY SHARES
REPRESENTED
% OF SHARES ADMITTED
TO VOTE
% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL
99.650157 84.217280
0.000000 0.000000
0.144777 0.122355
0.205066 0.173308
100.000000 84.512942
0.000000 0.000000
% OF SHARES ADMITTED
TO VOTE
% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL
125,989,792 642,547 147,000 260,516 127,039,855 0
99.173438 83.814391
0.505784 0.427453
0.115712 0.097791
0.205066 0.173308
100.000000 84.512942
Not counted
0.000000 0.000000
3.1. Appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Chairman
N. SHAREHOLDERS
(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY
PROXY)
N. SHARES
% OF ORDINARY SHARES
REPRESENTED
% OF SHARES ADMITTED
TO VOTE
LIST 1 LIST 2 Against Abstained Non-voting Total
3
94,020,706
74.008827
74.008827 62.547037
384
32,596,738
25.658671
25.658671 21.684898
0
0
0.000000
0.000000 0.000000
3
147,162
0.115839
0.115839 0.097899
2 392 0
275,249 127,039,855 0
0.216664 100.000000 0.000000
0.216664 0.183109
100.000000 84.512942
Not counted
0.000000 0.000000
3.2. Determination of the remuneration payable to the Chairman and to the other members of the Board of Statutory Auditors
N. SHAREHOLDERS
(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY
PROXY)
N. SHARES
% OF ORDINARY SHARES
REPRESENTED
% OF SHARES ADMITTED
TO VOTE
Not counted
125,041,097 1,493,101 245,141 260,516 127,039,855 0
4. Determination of the remuneration payable to the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2022
N. SHAREHOLDERS
(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY
PROXY)
N. SHARES
% OF ORDINARY SHARES
REPRESENTED
98.426669 83.183274
% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL
% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL
1.175301 0.993282
0.192964 0.163079
0.205066 0.173308
100.000000 84.512942
0.000000 0.000000
% OF SHARES ADMITTED
TO VOTE
% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL
125,235,345 1,326,994 147,000 330,516 127,039,855 0
98.579572 83.312497
1.044549 0.882779
0.115712 0.097791
0.260167 0.219875
100.000000 84.512942
Not counted
0.000000 0.000000
5. Determination of the remuneration payable to the members of the Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee for the financial year 2022
|
|
|
In favour
|
381
|
Against
|
6
|
Abstained
|
1
|
Non-voting
|
4
|
Total
|
392
|
Not counted
|
0
|
N. SHAREHOLDERS
|
N. SHARES
|
% OF ORDINARY SHARES
|
% OF ORDINARY
|
(IN THEIR OWN
|
REPRESENTED
|
SHARE CAPITAL
|
NAME OR BY
|
PROXY)
|
125,235,345
|
98.579572
|
98.579572
|
83.312497
|
1,326,994
|
1.044549
|
1.044549
|
0.882779
|
147,000
|
0.115712
|
0.115712
|
0.097791
|
330,516
|
0.260167
|
0.260167
|
0.219875
|
127,039,855
|
100.000000
|
100.000000
|
84.512942
|
0
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
% OF SHARES ADMITTED
TO VOTE
6. Determination of the remuneration payable to the members of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee for the financial year 2022
N. SHAREHOLDERS
(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY
PROXY)
N. SHARES
Not counted
124,762,711 1,799,628 147,000 330,516 127,039,855 0
7. Authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares
N. SHAREHOLDERS
(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY
PROXY)
% OF ORDINARY SHARES
REPRESENTED
N. SHARES
% OF ORDINARY SHARES
REPRESENTED
% OF SHARES ADMITTED
TO VOTE
% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL
98.207536 82.998078
1.416585 1.197198
0.115712 0.097791
0.260167 0.219875
100.000000 84.512942
0.000000 0.000000
% OF SHARES ADMITTED
TO VOTE
% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL
108,079,548 17,760,032 869,759 330,516 127,039,855 0
85.075308 71.899646
13.979890 11.814816
0.684635 0.578605
0.260167 0.219875
100.000000 84.512942
Not counted
0.000000 0.000000
8.1. Report on the remuneration policy - Section I: 2022 Remuneration Policy
N. SHAREHOLDERS
(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY
PROXY)
N. SHARES
% OF ORDINARY SHARES
REPRESENTED
In favour Against Abstained Non-voting Total
Not counted
327 61 1 3 392 0
121,673,211 4,959,128 147,000 260,516 127,039,855 0
8.2. Report on the remuneration policy - Section II: 2021 Compensation and remuneration
N. SHAREHOLDERS
(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY
PROXY)
N. SHARES
% OF ORDINARY SHARES
REPRESENTED
Not counted
118,415,557 6,629,157 1,734,625 260,516 127,039,855 0
Extra 1. Proposal to amend Article 10, paragraph 5, of the Articles of Association
N. SHAREHOLDERS
(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY
PROXY)
95.775622 3.903600 0.115712 0.205066 100.000000 0.000000
N. SHARES
% OF ORDINARY SHARES
REPRESENTED
% OF SHARES ADMITTED
TO VOTE
% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL
95.775622 80.942796
3.903600 3.299047
0.115712 0.097791
0.205066 0.173308
100.000000 84.512942
0.000000 0.000000
% OF SHARES ADMITTED
TO VOTE
% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL
93.211345 78.775650
5.218171 4.410030
1.365418 1.153955
0.205066 0.173308
100.000000 84.512942
0.000000 0.000000
% OF SHARES ADMITTED
TO VOTE
% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL
101,964,054 23,469,385 1,275,900 330,516 127,039,855 0
80.261469 67.831329
18.474033 15.612949
1.004330 0.848789
0.260167 0.219875
100.000000 84.512942
Not counted
0.000000 0.000000