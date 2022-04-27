ERG S p A : Summary of votes on items on the agenda of the Meeting

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS'

MEETING OF 26 APRIL 2022

SUMMARY OF VOTES ON ITEMS ON THE AGENDA OF THE MEETING

ERG S.p.A.

Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 26 April 2022

A total of 392 shareholders attended the meeting in their own name or by proxy for 127,039,855 ordinary shares representing 84.512942% of the ordinary share capital.

1. Financial Statements at 31 December 2021 and Directors' Report

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

Not counted

2. Allocation of net result for the financial year

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

126,595,415 0 183,924 260,516 127,039,855 0

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

99.650157 84.217280

0.000000 0.000000

0.144777 0.122355

0.205066 0.173308

100.000000 84.512942

0.000000 0.000000

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

125,989,792 642,547 147,000 260,516 127,039,855 0

99.173438 83.814391

0.505784 0.427453

0.115712 0.097791

0.205066 0.173308

100.000000 84.512942

Not counted

0.000000 0.000000

3.1. Appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Chairman

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

LIST 1 LIST 2 Against Abstained Non-voting Total

3

94,020,706

74.008827

74.008827 62.547037

384

32,596,738

25.658671

25.658671 21.684898

0

0

0.000000

0.000000 0.000000

3

147,162

0.115839

0.115839 0.097899

2 392 0

275,249 127,039,855 0

0.216664 100.000000 0.000000

0.216664 0.183109

100.000000 84.512942

Not counted

0.000000 0.000000

3.2. Determination of the remuneration payable to the Chairman and to the other members of the Board of Statutory Auditors

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

Not counted

125,041,097 1,493,101 245,141 260,516 127,039,855 0

4. Determination of the remuneration payable to the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2022

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

98.426669 83.183274

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

1.175301 0.993282

0.192964 0.163079

0.205066 0.173308

100.000000 84.512942

0.000000 0.000000

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

125,235,345 1,326,994 147,000 330,516 127,039,855 0

98.579572 83.312497

1.044549 0.882779

0.115712 0.097791

0.260167 0.219875

100.000000 84.512942

Not counted

0.000000 0.000000

5. Determination of the remuneration payable to the members of the Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee for the financial year 2022

In favour 381 Against 6 Abstained 1 Non-voting 4 Total 392 Not counted 0 N. SHAREHOLDERS N. SHARES % OF ORDINARY SHARES % OF ORDINARY (IN THEIR OWN REPRESENTED SHARE CAPITAL NAME OR BY PROXY) 125,235,345 98.579572 98.579572 83.312497 1,326,994 1.044549 1.044549 0.882779 147,000 0.115712 0.115712 0.097791 330,516 0.260167 0.260167 0.219875 127,039,855 100.000000 100.000000 84.512942 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 % OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

6. Determination of the remuneration payable to the members of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee for the financial year 2022

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

N. SHARES

Not counted

124,762,711 1,799,628 147,000 330,516 127,039,855 0

7. Authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

98.207536 82.998078

1.416585 1.197198

0.115712 0.097791

0.260167 0.219875

100.000000 84.512942

0.000000 0.000000

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

108,079,548 17,760,032 869,759 330,516 127,039,855 0

85.075308 71.899646

13.979890 11.814816

0.684635 0.578605

0.260167 0.219875

100.000000 84.512942

Not counted

0.000000 0.000000

8.1. Report on the remuneration policy - Section I: 2022 Remuneration Policy

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

In favour Against Abstained Non-voting Total

Not counted

327 61 1 3 392 0

121,673,211 4,959,128 147,000 260,516 127,039,855 0

8.2. Report on the remuneration policy - Section II: 2021 Compensation and remuneration

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

Not counted

118,415,557 6,629,157 1,734,625 260,516 127,039,855 0

Extra 1. Proposal to amend Article 10, paragraph 5, of the Articles of Association

N. SHAREHOLDERS

(IN THEIR OWN NAME OR BY

PROXY)

95.775622 3.903600 0.115712 0.205066 100.000000 0.000000

N. SHARES

% OF ORDINARY SHARES

REPRESENTED

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

95.775622 80.942796

3.903600 3.299047

0.115712 0.097791

0.205066 0.173308

100.000000 84.512942

0.000000 0.000000

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

93.211345 78.775650

5.218171 4.410030

1.365418 1.153955

0.205066 0.173308

100.000000 84.512942

0.000000 0.000000

% OF SHARES ADMITTED

TO VOTE

% OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

101,964,054 23,469,385 1,275,900 330,516 127,039,855 0

80.261469 67.831329

18.474033 15.612949

1.004330 0.848789

0.260167 0.219875

100.000000 84.512942

Not counted

0.000000 0.000000