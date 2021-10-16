ERG S p A : “Beyond Net Zero” The best idea for ERG's sustainable future by 2050 has been awarded

Press release

"Beyond Net Zero"

The best idea for ERG's sustainable future by 2050 has been awarded as part of the hackathon organised by ERG and Talent Garden Genova

The winner is a project on self-sustainable energy communities

Genoa, 15 October 2021 - The best idea from the "Beyond Net Zero" hackathon, launched by ERG in collaboration with Talent Genova and the SAFE Master's in Energy Resources Management to identify ERG's business model by 2050, has been awarded. The initiative is part of the #All4ClimatelyItaly2021 Programme, the calendar of events aimed at promoting 2021 as the year of Climate Ambition, promoted by the Ministry of the Environment.

During the final event, which took place today in Genoa at the Liguria Digitale headquarters in Erzelli, the 10 proposals that made it to the final phase of the hackathon were presented to a jury of managers and university lecturers.

The winner of the first edition of "Beyond Net Zero" was the project Rural Renewable Energy Communities, presented by the team composed of Irene Fontana and Lorenzo Gini, which focuses on the development of sustainable rural energy communities.

The winning project proposes an innovative vision for ERG by 2050, framing its founding values in an international scenario in which technological, environmental and social innovation is at the service of sustainability, taking its inspiration from the company's ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) strategy.

The winners of "Beyond Net Zero" won an internship at Talent Garden Genova, a work station for a year at Talent Garden Genova and a trip to the UK to present their concept at the COP26 event to be held in Glasgow (Scotland) from 1 to 12 November 2021.

"Beyond Net Zero" confirms ERG's commitment to training and educating the Next Generation, which is one of the main objectives of the ESG programme, closely integrated with the business strategy. With this in mind, ERG is committed to involving around 20,000 students in Italy and abroad in training programmes and initiatives by 2025.

