Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ERG S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERG   IT0001157020

ERG S.P.A.

(ERG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ERG S p A : “Beyond Net Zero” The best idea for ERG's sustainable future by 2050 has been awarded

10/16/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

"Beyond Net Zero"

The best idea for ERG's sustainable future by 2050 has been awarded as part of the hackathon organised by ERG and Talent Garden Genova

The winner is a project on self-sustainable energy communities

Genoa, 15 October 2021 - The best idea from the "Beyond Net Zero" hackathon, launched by ERG in collaboration with Talent Genova and the SAFE Master's in Energy Resources Management to identify ERG's business model by 2050, has been awarded. The initiative is part of the #All4ClimatelyItaly2021 Programme, the calendar of events aimed at promoting 2021 as the year of Climate Ambition, promoted by the Ministry of the Environment.

During the final event, which took place today in Genoa at the Liguria Digitale headquarters in Erzelli, the 10 proposals that made it to the final phase of the hackathon were presented to a jury of managers and university lecturers.

The winner of the first edition of "Beyond Net Zero" was the project Rural Renewable Energy Communities, presented by the team composed of Irene Fontana and Lorenzo Gini, which focuses on the development of sustainable rural energy communities.

The winning project proposes an innovative vision for ERG by 2050, framing its founding values in an international scenario in which technological, environmental and social innovation is at the service of sustainability, taking its inspiration from the company's ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) strategy.

The winners of "Beyond Net Zero" won an internship at Talent Garden Genova, a work station for a year at Talent Garden Genova and a trip to the UK to present their concept at the COP26 event to be held in Glasgow (Scotland) from 1 to 12 November 2021.

"Beyond Net Zero" confirms ERG's commitment to training and educating the Next Generation, which is one of the main objectives of the ESG programme, closely integrated with the business strategy. With this in mind, ERG is committed to involving around 20,000 students in Italy and abroad in training programmes and initiatives by 2025.

ERG contacts:

Emanuela Delucchi Chief ESG, IR & Communication Officer - tel. + 39 010 2401806 - email: edelucchi@erg.eu - ir@erg.eu

Anna Cavallarin Head of External Communication - tel. + 39 010 2401804 mobile + 39 3393985139 email: acavallarin@erg.eu

Matteo Bagnara Head of Investor Relations - tel. + 39 010 2401423 - email: ir@erg.eu www.erg.eu - @ergnow

Talent Garden contacts:Lorenzo Tosa - 33 81918150 lorenzotosa@live.it

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 16:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ERG S.P.A.
12:32pERG S P A : “Beyond Net Zero” The best idea for ERG's sustainable future by 20..
PU
10/14ERG S P A : and the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) work together to accelerate the ..
PU
10/08RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES AND LANDSCAPE : A possible combination of design, functionality and..
PU
10/01ERG S P A : Signed PPA in France with ENGIE
PU
10/01ERG S P A : consolidates its presence in France and Germany. Acquisition of wind and solar..
PU
09/28ERG S P A : 143 MW of repowering awarded in the sixth renewable energy source auction
PU
09/09ERG S P A : Resolution by ERG S.p.A.'s special attorney
PU
09/08ERG S P A : places its third 500 million Euro Green Bond. The Group's first 10-year bond i..
PU
08/04ERG S P A : Italy's ERG Encounters Minor Cybersecurity Breach
MT
08/02ENEL S P A : agrees to buy hydro assets from Italy's ERG in 1 bln euro deal
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 097 M 1 273 M 1 273 M
Net income 2021 134 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2021 1 445 M 1 676 M 1 676 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 4 097 M 4 753 M 4 752 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,05x
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 804
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart ERG S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ERG S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERG S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 27,52 €
Average target price 27,81 €
Spread / Average Target 1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Luigi Merli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edoardo Garrone Executive Chairman
Renato Alessandro Sturani Chief Operating Officer
Mara Anna Rita Caverni Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabetta Oliveri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERG S.P.A.17.61%4 753
NTPC LTD50.38%19 315
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED135.93%12 183
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.18.06%11 042
AC ENERGY CORPORATION25.78%8 523
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.36.00%6 616