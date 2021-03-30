ERG S p A : 30 Mar 2021 ERG S.p.A. - Annual Report as at 31 December 2020

2020
Annual Report
as at 31 December 2020
ANNUAL REPORT AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2020
CONTENTS
1 DIRECTOR'S REPORT
The Group
Introduction ................................................................ 5
Corporate bodies ....................................................... 6
Business description ................................................ 7
Geographical segments at 31 December 2020.. 8
Consolidation scope at 31 December 2020 ........ 9
Organisational model ............................................... 10
Strategy ....................................................................... 11
Change in business scope ...................................... 13
ERG's stock market performance .......................... 15
Signiﬁcant events during the year ......................... 17
Proﬁt for the year
Performance highlights ........................................... 22
Performance by sector ............................................ 23
Comments on the performance for the year ........ 24
Proﬁt for the year - Business ...................................... 27
Reference market ............................................... 27
Group sales .......................................................... 29
Wind ...................................................................... 30
Solar ...................................................................... 38
Hydroelectric ...................................................... 39
Thermoelectric .................................................. 41
Regulatory framework - Incentive ............................ 43 Relevant legislative and institutional updates
during the year .......................................................... 47
Risks and uncertainties ............................................ 53
Health, safety and environment ............................. 68
Governance ................................................................ 70
Human Capital ........................................................... 72
2020 Industrial relations ......................................... 77
Cultural and social activities ................................... 79
Financial Statements and Alternative Performance Indicators (APIs)
Consolidated Financial Statements ...................... 82
Alternative Performance Indicators ..................... 94
ERG S.p.A. operating results, ﬁnancial position
and cash ﬂows .......................................................... 102
Reconciliations in accordance with CONSOB communication no. DEM/6064293
of 28 July 2006 ......................................................... 106
Management notes on the main non-consolidated Subsidiaries, Associates
and Joint Ventures ................................................... 107
Management and coordination activities
by ERG S.p.A . ............................................................ 111
Privacy ........................................................................ 113
Treasury shares ........................................................ 114
Branches .................................................................... 114
Related Party transactions ..................................... 114
Business outlook
Signiﬁcant events after the reporting date .......... 115
Business outlook .......................................................
REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
AND OWNERSHIP .............................................. 116
1. Executive Summary .......................................... 119
2. History .................................................................. 131
3. Information about the ownership structure
at 31 December 2018 pursuant to art. 123-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (Consolidated Finance Act
or "T.U.F.") ............................................................ 134
Corporate Governance ..................................... 137
5. Statutory Bodies ................................................ 138
Board Committees ............................................ 168
Internal Committees ......................................... 183
Corporate Governance Documents ............... 186
6. Management and Coordination ...................... 197 The Internal Control and Risk Management
System of the ERG Group ....................................... 198
Structure and operation of the Internal
Control and Risk Management System
of the ERG Group ............................................... 200 8. Information on the main features of the existing internal control and risk management systems in relation to the process of ﬁnancial disclosure, including
at consolidated level ............................................ 203
9. The Independent Auditors .................................. 208
10. Investor Relations ................................................. 209
11.1Commitments ....................................................... 209
BOARD PROPOSAL ........................................... 214
2 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Income Statement ...................................................... 216
Statement of comprehensive income .................... 217
Statement of Financial Position ............................... 218
Statement of Cash Flows .......................................... 219
Statement of Changes in Equity .............................. 220 Notes to the Consolidated Financial
Statements .................................................................... 221
Introduction ....................................................... 221
II. Operational management .............................. 235
Investing activity ............................................... 250
IV. Provisions and contingent liabilities ............ 264
V. Financing activities .......................................... 268
VI. Taxation .............................................................. 292
VII. Other Notes ....................................................... 295
Statement ont the Consolidated Financial
Statements .................................................................... 321
Independent Auditors' Report .................................. 322
3 NOTES TO THE SEPARATE
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Statement of ﬁnancial position ................................ 330
Income Statement ...................................................... 331
Statement of Comprehensive Income ................... 332
Statement of Cash Flows .......................................... 333
Statement of Changes in Equity .............................. 334
Notes to the Separate Financial Statements ........ 335
Analysis of the statement of ﬁnancial position .... 345
Income Statement Analysis ...................................... 371
Statement of the Separate Financial Analysis ..... 395
Board of Statutory Auditors' Report ........................ 396
Independent Auditors' Report .................................. 410
Financial Statements of the main subsidiaries .... 415
