ERG S p A : 30 Mar 2021 ERG S.p.A. - Annual Report as at 31 December 2020

2020

Annual Report

as at 31 December 2020

ANNUAL REPORT AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2020

CONTENTS

1 DIRECTOR'S REPORT

The Group

Introduction ................................................................ 5

Corporate bodies ....................................................... 6

Business description ................................................ 7

Geographical segments at 31 December 2020.. 8

Consolidation scope at 31 December 2020 ........ 9

Organisational model ............................................... 10

Strategy ....................................................................... 11

Change in business scope ...................................... 13

ERG's stock market performance .......................... 15

Signiﬁcant events during the year ......................... 17

Proﬁt for the year

Performance highlights ........................................... 22

Performance by sector ............................................ 23

Comments on the performance for the year ........ 24

Proﬁt for the year - Business ...................................... 27

Reference market ............................................... 27

Group sales .......................................................... 29

Wind ...................................................................... 30

Solar ...................................................................... 38

Hydroelectric ...................................................... 39

Thermoelectric .................................................. 41

Regulatory framework - Incentive ............................ 43 Relevant legislative and institutional updates

during the year .......................................................... 47

Risks and uncertainties ............................................ 53

Health, safety and environment ............................. 68

Governance ................................................................ 70

Human Capital ........................................................... 72

2020 Industrial relations ......................................... 77

Cultural and social activities ................................... 79

Financial Statements and Alternative Performance Indicators (APIs)

Consolidated Financial Statements ...................... 82

Alternative Performance Indicators ..................... 94

ERG S.p.A. operating results, ﬁnancial position

and cash ﬂows .......................................................... 102

Reconciliations in accordance with CONSOB communication no. DEM/6064293

of 28 July 2006 ......................................................... 106

Management notes on the main non-consolidated Subsidiaries, Associates

and Joint Ventures ................................................... 107

Management and coordination activities

by ERG S.p.A . ............................................................ 111

Privacy ........................................................................ 113

Treasury shares ........................................................ 114

Branches .................................................................... 114

Related Party transactions ..................................... 114

Business outlook

Signiﬁcant events after the reporting date .......... 115

Business outlook .......................................................

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

AND OWNERSHIP .............................................. 116

118

1. Executive Summary .......................................... 119

2. History .................................................................. 131

3. Information about the ownership structure

CONTENTS

at 31 December 2018 pursuant to art. 123-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (Consolidated Finance Act

or "T.U.F.") ............................................................ 134

4.

Corporate Governance ..................................... 137

5. Statutory Bodies ................................................ 138

Board Committees ............................................ 168

Internal Committees ......................................... 183

Corporate Governance Documents ............... 186

6. Management and Coordination ...................... 197 The Internal Control and Risk Management

System of the ERG Group ....................................... 198

Structure and operation of the Internal

Control and Risk Management System

of the ERG Group ............................................... 200 8. Information on the main features of the existing internal control and risk management systems in relation to the process of ﬁnancial disclosure, including

at consolidated level ............................................ 203

9. The Independent Auditors .................................. 208

10. Investor Relations ................................................. 209

11.1Commitments ....................................................... 209

BOARD PROPOSAL ........................................... 214

2 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Income Statement ...................................................... 216

Statement of comprehensive income .................... 217

Statement of Financial Position ............................... 218

Statement of Cash Flows .......................................... 219

Statement of Changes in Equity .............................. 220 Notes to the Consolidated Financial

Statements .................................................................... 221

I.

Introduction ....................................................... 221

II. Operational management .............................. 235

III.

Investing activity ............................................... 250

IV. Provisions and contingent liabilities ............ 264

V. Financing activities .......................................... 268

VI. Taxation .............................................................. 292

VII. Other Notes ....................................................... 295

Statement ont the Consolidated Financial

Statements .................................................................... 321

Independent Auditors' Report .................................. 322

3 NOTES TO THE SEPARATE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Statement of ﬁnancial position ................................ 330

Income Statement ...................................................... 331

Statement of Comprehensive Income ................... 332

Statement of Cash Flows .......................................... 333

Statement of Changes in Equity .............................. 334

Notes to the Separate Financial Statements ........ 335

Analysis of the statement of ﬁnancial position .... 345

Income Statement Analysis ...................................... 371

Statement of the Separate Financial Analysis ..... 395

Board of Statutory Auditors' Report ........................ 396

Independent Auditors' Report .................................. 410

Financial Statements of the main subsidiaries .... 415

