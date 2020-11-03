ERG S p A : to hold third quarter 2020 result...

Genoa, 3 November 2020 - The conference call to discuss the third quarter 2020 results is scheduled for 11.00 Italian time (10.00 UK time) on Wednesday, 11 November 2020.

The results will be released the same day at 8.00 Italian time (7.00 UK time). Participants will include ERG's Chief Executive Officer Luca Bettonte, and Corporate General Manager and CFO Paolo Merli.

The pdf presentation will be released on ERG's website www.erg.eu about fifteen minutes before the beginning of the conference call. The presentation will be archived on ERG's internet site until its next earnings conference call is held.