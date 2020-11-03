?>
ERG S.p.A.

ERG S.P.A.

(ERG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/03 06:29:57 am
19.975 EUR   -0.12%
06:10aERG S P A : to hold third quarter 2020 result...
PU
10/26ERG S P A : wins auction for two wind farms i...
PU
10/23ERG S P A : continues to expand in Poland. 24...
PU
ERG S p A : to hold third quarter 2020 result...

11/03/2020 | 06:10am EST
Genoa, 3 November 2020 - The conference call to discuss the third quarter 2020 results is scheduled for 11.00 Italian time (10.00 UK time) on Wednesday, 11 November 2020.

The results will be released the same day at 8.00 Italian time (7.00 UK time). Participants will include ERG's Chief Executive Officer Luca Bettonte, and Corporate General Manager and CFO Paolo Merli.

The pdf presentation will be released on ERG's website www.erg.eu about fifteen minutes before the beginning of the conference call. The presentation will be archived on ERG's internet site until its next earnings conference call is held.

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 11:09:00 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 1 005 M 1 175 M 1 175 M
Net income 2020 107 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2020 1 419 M 1 659 M 1 659 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
Yield 2020 3,75%
Capitalization 2 977 M 3 465 M 3 481 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
EV / Sales 2021 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart ERG S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ERG S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERG S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 22,19 €
Last Close Price 20,00 €
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Bettonte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edoardo Garrone Executive Chairman
Paolo Luigi Merli Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Giovanni Mondini Vice Chairman
Alessandro Garrone Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERG S.P.A.4.06%3 465
NTPC LTD-25.07%11 843
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.31%9 411
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-21.48%5 667
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-26.87%4 965
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-34.90%4 878
