(Alliance News) - ERG Spa signed on Thursday, through its subsidiary ERG Power Generation Spa, an agreement with Achernar Assets AG, a Swiss investment holding company, for the sale of the entire capital of ERG Power Srl, owner of the low environmental impact and high efficiency Combined Cycle Gas Turbine cogeneration power plant fuelled by natural gas in Priolo Gargallo (Syracuse).

The consideration in terms of Enterprise Value is EUR191.5 million including items related to working capital and tax credits totaling EUR88.5 million, which is expected to be collected between signing and closing.

The agreements also include some earn-outs related to the performance of the business in 2024 and 2025 as well as some tax-related items totaling about EUR14 million that would bring the plant's valuation to a total of EUR205.5 million.

The plant has an installed capacity of 480 MW, with an average annual production of about 2.4 TWh of electricity and 1.2 million tons of steam. The plant's output is mainly subservient to the Priolo industrial site through long-term contracts.

The operation of the plant is guaranteed by 144 people. "For these resources, thanks to a fruitful collaboration with the trade union components and the serious willingness of the buyer, agreements have been reached that guarantee important safeguard protections for the workers who are part of the divested company," the company specified in a note.

Achernar Assets AG operates mainly in the energy, medical technology, infrastructure and financial services sectors with funds under direct control and with a mission to contribute to the development of investee companies in the medium and long term.

Among Achernar's major shareholders is the Agusta family, historically present in the aviation business globally.

Paolo Merli, chief executive officer of ERG commented, "The sale of ERG Power allows us to complete our transformation into a business model entirely focused on wind and solar power generation: a fundamental step towards achieving the 'net zero' objective that the Group has set for itself and envisaged as part of the ESG plan."

ERG's stock closed Thursday in the red by 0.8 percent at EUR26.02 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.