October 12, 2023 at 07:16 am EDT

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of ERG Spa on Thursday resolved to start a share buyback program for a maximum of about 3.7 million shares, or 2.5 percent of the share capital, with a maximum outlay of EUR100.0 million.

As of today's date, the company holds 782,080 treasury shares equal to 0.5 percent of the share capital.

ERG's stock is up 1.1 percent at EUR22.94 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.