(Alliance News) - ERG Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 10,000 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 27 and 29.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR28.7294, for a total value of EUR287,294.

As of today, the company holds 3.2 million treasury shares, or 2.1 percent of its share capital.

ERG's stock closed Tuesday down 2.8 percent at EUR28.06 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.