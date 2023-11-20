(Alliance News) - ERG Spa announced Monday that it bought back 237,622 of its own ordinary shares between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR25.0284, for a total value of EUR5.9 million.

As of today, the company holds 1.8 million treasury shares, or 1.2 percent of its share capital.

ERG's stock closed Monday up 0.6 percent at EUR25.62 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

