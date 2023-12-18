(Alliance News) - ERG Spa announced Monday that it bought back 330,000 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 11 and 15.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR27.0960, for a total value of EUR8.9 million.

As of today, the company holds 2.1 million treasury shares, or 1.9 percent of its share capital.

ERG's stock closed Monday down 1.3 percent at EUR27.72 per share.

