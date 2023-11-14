(Alliance News) - ERG Spa reported on Tuesday that it closed the first nine months of the year with a group profit of EUR112 million, down from EUR459 million in the same period of 2022, which was inclusive of the net gain recognized on the sale of the Terni hydroelectric nucleus on January 3, 2022, for EUR324 million.

In the quarter, on the other hand, adjusted group net income from continuing operations was EUR35 million, in line with the third quarter of 2022.

The item, the company explains, reflects the measures of clawback and windfall taxes, which, as a result of the sharp and abrupt decline in electricity prices in all relevant markets below the various "revenue caps," resulted in refunds with a negligible negative impact estimated at around EUR1 million on net income, up from EUR14 million in the third quarter of 2022.

In the third quarter, adjusted revenues amounted to EUR151 million, down from EUR173 million in the same period 2022, due to lower market prices recorded in all countries, sharply lower than the particularly high prices in the same period last year, and due to the elimination of the value of the GRIN incentive in Italy, only partly offset by the higher wind and solar productions recorded in the period and by the higher installed capacity both as a result of the recent acquisition in Spain in the second quarter and as a result of the commissioning of the first repowering parks in Italy and the internally developed parks in the United Kingdom and Sweden between late 2022 and early 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA, net of special items, was EUR102 million, down from EUR118 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net operating income is EUR50 million from EUR60 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net debt for "continuing operations" was EUR1.41 billion, down from EUR1.52 billion from June 30. The change mainly reflects investments for the period mainly related to development on Repowering projects in Italy more than offset by the positive cash flow for the period from the movement in cash flow hedge reserves on hedging derivatives and commodities, as well as of the effects related to the transactions on the sale of the thermoelectric business, finalized on October 17. As of December 31, it was EUR1.43 billion.

In the first nine months, adjusted revenues increased to EUR521 million from EUR542 million. Adjusted Ebitda as of September 30 was EUR365 million from EUR390 million in the same period in 2022. Adjusted Ebit was EUR204 million from EUR224 million.

In the first nine months, capital expenditures amounted to EUR377 million from EUR823 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Looking ahead, for fiscal year 2023, at the group level, the company estimates EBITDA in the range of EUR490 million to EUR520 million, with an increase in the minimum threshold from the previous range of EUR480 million to EUR520 million due to the increased windiness in recent weeks and broadly in line with the 2022 result net of the impact of clawback measures.

Capital expenditures are in a range of EUR500 to EUR600 million from EUR946 million in 2022, in line with the previous range, and include the completion of the parks that came into operation between the end of 2022 and during 2023, ongoing construction activities, and expected disbursements for the recent acquisitions of solar parks in Spain.

Net debt at the end of 2023 is expected to be in the range of EUR1.40 billion to EUR1.50 billion, in line with the previous range, although taking into account the impact on debt of the recently launched buyback program.

ERG's stock closed Monday in the green by 1.6 percent at EUR23.40 per share.

