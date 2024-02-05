(Alliance News) - ERG Spa announced Monday that it purchased 310,000 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR27.0531, for a total consideration of EUR8.4 million.

As of today, the company holds 4.1 million treasury shares, or 2.7 percent of its share capital.

ERG's stock closed Monday down 1.5 percent at EUR26.78 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

