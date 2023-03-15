Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  ERG S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    ERG   IT0001157020

ERG S.P.A.

(ERG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:33:00 2023-03-15 am EDT
26.93 EUR   +1.70%
03:57aItaly's ERG raises goals for plan to 2026
RE
03:16aERG doubles profit, rises dividend in 2022
AN
03/10Erg S P A : to hold 2022 results & strategy update conference call
PU
Italy's ERG raises goals for plan to 2026

03/15/2023 | 03:57am EDT
ROME (Reuters) - Italian renewable energy group ERG on Wednesday set higher targets on core earnings, investments and dividend as it updated its 2022-2026 business plan after announcing xx profits for last year.

ERG said it was expecting earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise above 650 million euros ($698 million) in 2026.

That was up from a target of 560 million euros in the business plan presented last year.

The group raised its investment target over course of the plan to 3.5 billion euros from 2.9 billion and its dividend target to 1 euro per share from 0.9 euros.

For 2022, ERG posted a 35% rise in adjusted EBITDA to 537 million euros while its adjusted net profit from continuing operations jumped to 216 million euros from 127 million.

($1 = 0.9316 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERG S.P.A. 2.64% 27.14 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
ERG SPÓLKA AKCYJNA 0.00% 45 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 753 M 807 M 807 M
Net income 2022 215 M 231 M 231 M
Net Debt 2022 1 591 M 1 705 M 1 705 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 3 960 M 4 244 M 4 244 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,37x
EV / Sales 2023 7,08x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 36,9%
ERG S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ERG S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 26,48 €
Average target price 36,23 €
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Luigi Merli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edoardo Garrone Manager-Planning Department
Renato Alessandro Sturani Chief Operating Officer
Mara Anna Rita Caverni Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabetta Oliveri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERG S.P.A.-8.56%4 244
NTPC LTD7.96%21 188
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD2.49%12 016
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED2.26%10 011
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-3.10%7 578
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.7.09%6 454