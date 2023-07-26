(Alliance News) - PLC Spa announced Wednesday that PLC Service Srl, a group company, has been awarded the revamping and repowering activities of three photovoltaic plants of more than 13 MWp located in Puglia and Molise, held by a special purpose vehicle controlled by ERG Spa, a leading independent producer of energy from renewable sources in Italy.

The total consideration for the contract amounts to more than EUR5.5 million.

PLC, through PLC Service, plans to carry out the revamping and repowering activities with its own means, and completion is expected by the second quarter of 2024.

As part of the deal, PLC Service will also be entrusted for a three-year period with the operation&maintenance activities of 29 plants held by ERG, including the three mentioned above, for a total of about 35 MW and a total value of about EUR1.1 million.

"The contracts signed in recent months further consolidate the PLC Group's role in the renewable energy services market in Italy, enhancing the know-how and reliability of one of the leading players in the sector," the company note reads.

PLC's stock is in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR1.44 per share and ERG's stock trades up 0.4 percent at EUR27.84 per share.

