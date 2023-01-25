Advanced search
    ERGO   GB00BN7ZCY67

ERGOMED PLC

(ERGO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-01-24 am EST
1308.00 GBX   -0.46%
Ergomed : Board Change

01/25/2023 | 02:17am EST
Board Change

Richard Barfield to retire as Chief Financial Officer

to be succeeded by Jonathan Curtain

Guildford, UK - 25 January 2023: Ergomed plc (LSE: ERGO) ("Ergomed" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry, today announces that Richard Barfield, Chief Financial Officer, has informed the Board of his intention to retire on 3 February 2023, following which he will cease to be a Director. The company is pleased to announce that Jonathan Curtain, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director of the Board of Ergomed with effect from 3 February 2023.

Jonathan joined Ergomed in November 2022, bringing with him extensive life sciences industry experience, having spent 13 years with ICON plc, a leading global CRO business listed on NASDAQ with a market capitalisation of $19 billion. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Corporate and Commercial Finance, where he had a broad range of responsibilities including financial reporting, acquisitions and post- acquisition integration, debt and equity fundraising, treasury, commercial finance and overall financial management. During his time with ICON, he also led the Investor Relations function and played a key role in transactions worth over $13.5 billion including most recently the $12 billion acquisition by ICON of PRA Health Sciences Inc. Jonathan is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants with over 20 years' experience since receiving his ACA qualification at KPMG.

Richard Barfield joined Ergomed in May 2019 as Chief Financial Officer. Having reached the age of 65 last July, he has decided to retire and looks forward to spending more time with his family.

Dr Miroslav Reljanović, Executive Chairman of Ergomed, commented: "On behalf of the entire team at Ergomed, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Richard for his service to the business since joining as CFO in 2019. He has made a significant contribution to establishing the platform for sustained growth that we now have in place. I am also very pleased to announce Jonathan's appointment as CFO and to the Board. Our belief in his ability to contribute further to Ergomed's success has been further strengthened during his time as Deputy CFO. I wish Richard well for his retirement and I am confident that in Jonathan we have a very strong successor who will continue to deliver on our global strategy."

Additional Disclosures

The following information regarding the appointment of Jonathan Andrew Curtain, aged 46, is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current directorships/partnerships:

Past directorships/partnerships (within the last

five years):

None.

Icon Global Treasury Unlimited Company

Recherche Clinique Icon (Canada) Inc (also known as

Icon Clinical Research (Canada) Inc)

Jonathan Curtain does not hold any legal or beneficial direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company.

There is no further information required to be disclosed in respect of the above appointment pursuant to Rule 17 or Schedule 2 (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Ergomed plc

Tel: +44 (0) 1483 402 975

Miroslav Reljanović (Executive Chairman)

Richard Barfield (Chief Financial Officer)

Jonathan Curtain (Deputy Chief Financial Officer)

Keith Byrne (Senior Vice-President, Capital Markets &

Strategy)

Numis (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Freddie Barnfield / Euan Brown (Nominated Adviser)

James Black (Broker)

Peel Hunt (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

James Steel / Dr Christopher Golden

Consilium Strategic Communications - for UK enquiries

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

Chris Gardner / Matthew Neal / Maya Bennison

ergomed@consilium-comms.com

About Ergomed plc

Ergomed provides specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry spanning all phases of clinical development, post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information. Ergomed's fast-growing services business includes an industry-leading suite of specialist pharmacovigilance (PV) solutions, integrated under the PrimeVigilance brand, a full range of high-quality clinical research and trial management services under the Ergomed brand (CRO) and mission-critical regulatory compliance and consulting services under the ADAMAS brand. For further information, visit: http://ergomedplc.com.

2

Disclaimer

Ergomed plc published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 07:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
