Ergomed : Board Change

Board Change

Richard Barfield to retire as Chief Financial Officer

to be succeeded by Jonathan Curtain

Guildford, UK - 25 January 2023: Ergomed plc (LSE: ERGO) ("Ergomed" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry, today announces that Richard Barfield, Chief Financial Officer, has informed the Board of his intention to retire on 3 February 2023, following which he will cease to be a Director. The company is pleased to announce that Jonathan Curtain, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director of the Board of Ergomed with effect from 3 February 2023.

Jonathan joined Ergomed in November 2022, bringing with him extensive life sciences industry experience, having spent 13 years with ICON plc, a leading global CRO business listed on NASDAQ with a market capitalisation of $19 billion. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Corporate and Commercial Finance, where he had a broad range of responsibilities including financial reporting, acquisitions and post- acquisition integration, debt and equity fundraising, treasury, commercial finance and overall financial management. During his time with ICON, he also led the Investor Relations function and played a key role in transactions worth over $13.5 billion including most recently the $12 billion acquisition by ICON of PRA Health Sciences Inc. Jonathan is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants with over 20 years' experience since receiving his ACA qualification at KPMG.

Richard Barfield joined Ergomed in May 2019 as Chief Financial Officer. Having reached the age of 65 last July, he has decided to retire and looks forward to spending more time with his family.

Dr Miroslav Reljanović, Executive Chairman of Ergomed, commented: "On behalf of the entire team at Ergomed, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Richard for his service to the business since joining as CFO in 2019. He has made a significant contribution to establishing the platform for sustained growth that we now have in place. I am also very pleased to announce Jonathan's appointment as CFO and to the Board. Our belief in his ability to contribute further to Ergomed's success has been further strengthened during his time as Deputy CFO. I wish Richard well for his retirement and I am confident that in Jonathan we have a very strong successor who will continue to deliver on our global strategy."

Additional Disclosures

The following information regarding the appointment of Jonathan Andrew Curtain, aged 46, is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current directorships/partnerships: Past directorships/partnerships (within the last five years): None. Icon Global Treasury Unlimited Company Recherche Clinique Icon (Canada) Inc (also known as Icon Clinical Research (Canada) Inc)

Jonathan Curtain does not hold any legal or beneficial direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company.

There is no further information required to be disclosed in respect of the above appointment pursuant to Rule 17 or Schedule 2 (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

ENDS