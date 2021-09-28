Ergomed : Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

Strong organic growth and acquisitions drive increased revenue and profit Growth in new sales awards and order book underpins high levels of forward visibility • Total revenue growth of 38.8% over H1 2020 to £56.0 million (up 48.1% in constant currency*) • Adjusted EBITDA of £12.1 million up 33.0% • Basic adjusted earnings per share […]

Strong organic growth and acquisitions drive increased revenue and profit

Growth in new sales awards and order book underpins high levels of forward visibility

• Total revenue growth of 38.8% over H1 2020 to £56.0 million (up 48.1% in constant currency*)

• Adjusted EBITDA of £12.1 million up 33.0%

• Basic adjusted earnings per share of 16.8p, up 48.7%

• Service fee revenue growth of 29.3% (11.1% on a like-for-like basis, 18.2% in constant currency*)

• CRO revenue up 90.2% over H1 2020 to £27.2 million, with like-for-like growth of 16.1% (up 24.5% in constant currency*)

• Net new sales awards in H1 2021 increased by 50.8% over H1 2020

• Growth in order book maintained - up 18.0% since 1 January 2021 (£193.0 million) and up 50.5% on prior year to £227.8 million, providing high visibility into H2 2021 and beyond

• Continued international expansion with growing presence in the USA

• North America revenues up 70.8% to £35.5 million with recent acquisitions Ashfield Pharmacovigilance and MedSource fully integrated

• Cash balance increased to £24.6 million and debt free

*Constant currency growth is calculated by restating H1 2021 performance using H1 2020 exchange rates

Guildford, UK - 28 September 2021: Ergomed plc, (LSE: ERGO) ('Ergomed' or the 'Company'), a company focused on providing specialised services to the global pharmaceutical industry, announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Dr Miroslav Reljanović, Executive Chairman of Ergomed, said: "The excellent financial results that Ergomed has reported in the first half of 2021 reflect continued strong organic growth and the successful integration of value-enhancing acquisitions with significant new business won in both the pharmacovigilance and CRO businesses. Global demand for our services continues to strengthen and our confidence in the long-term growth of the Company is underpinned by the buoyant markets in which we operate, our acquisition strategy, and the robust platform provided by our order book and balance sheet."

Key Financial Highlights

• Revenue of £56.0 million, up 38.8% (H1 2020: £40.4 million)

• Adjusted EBITDA of £12.1 million, up 33.0% (H1 2020: £9.1 million)

• Basic adjusted earnings per share of 16.8p, up 48.7% (H1 2020: 11.3p)

• Net cash of £24.6 million, up 74.5% (30 June 2020: £14.1 million)

Operational Highlights

• Robust sales performance with net new sales awards up 50.8%

• Order book of future contracted revenue up 50.5% to £227.8 million (30 June 2020: £151.4 million) and up 18.0% since 1 January 2021 (£193.0 million)

• CRO division delivered strong growth with revenue up 90.2% over H1 2020 to £27.2 million, including the MedSource business acquired in 2020, with like-for-like growth of 16.1% (24.5% in constant currency)

• Integration of recent acquisitions of Ashfield Pharmacovigilance and MedSource completed

• North America revenues up 70.8% to £35.5 million, despite foreign exchange headwinds

About Ergomed plc

Ergomed provides specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry spanning all phases of clinical development, post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information. Ergomed's fast-growing services business includes an industry-leading suite of specialist pharmacovigilance (PV) solutions, integrated under the PrimeVigilance brand and a full range of high-quality clinical research and trial management services under the Ergomed brand (CRO). For further information, visit: http://ergomedplc.com.