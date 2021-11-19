Log in
    ERGO   GB00BN7ZCY67

ERGOMED PLC

(ERGO)
  Report
Ergomed : Jefferies London Healthcare Conference – Presentation by Ergomed Executive Chairman, Dr Miroslav Reljanovic

11/19/2021 | 04:33am EST
Ergomed's Founder and Executive Chairman Dr Miroslav Reljanovic recently attended and presented at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Dr Miroslav Reljanovic, Ergomed's Founder and Executive Chairman, had the pleasure to present on Ergomed as a fast-growing global provider of expert, high-quality services to the biopharmaceutical industry, spanning all phases of clinical trials, post-approval pharmacovigilance, and medical information.
To view the presentation please click here
If you require further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Disclaimer

Ergomed plc published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 120 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
Net cash 2021 30,0 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 705 M 950 M 951 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,64x
EV / Sales 2022 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 150
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart ERGOMED PLC
Duration : Period :
Ergomed plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERGOMED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 435,00 GBX
Average target price 1 490,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Timothy Barfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Miroslav Reljanovic Executive Chairman
Gordana Tonkovic Head-Clinical Development
Sladana Sturlic Head-Clinical Operations
Lewis Cameron Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERGOMED PLC36.02%950
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.36%85 035
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.24%67 805
BIONTECH SE236.19%66 191
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.16.69%60 704
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-21.55%47 141