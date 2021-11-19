Ergomed : Jefferies London Healthcare Conference – Presentation by Ergomed Executive Chairman, Dr Miroslav Reljanovic

Financials GBP USD Sales 2021 120 M 161 M 161 M Net income 2021 13,9 M 18,8 M 18,8 M Net cash 2021 30,0 M 40,5 M 40,5 M P/E ratio 2021 50,3x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 705 M 950 M 951 M EV / Sales 2021 5,64x EV / Sales 2022 4,88x Nbr of Employees 1 150 Free-Float 76,7% Chart ERGOMED PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ERGOMED PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 2 Last Close Price 1 435,00 GBX Average target price 1 490,00 GBX Spread / Average Target 3,83% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Richard Timothy Barfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Miroslav Reljanovic Executive Chairman Gordana Tonkovic Head-Clinical Development Sladana Sturlic Head-Clinical Operations Lewis Cameron Chief Operating Officer & Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ERGOMED PLC 36.02% 950 GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 16.36% 85 035 REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 34.24% 67 805 BIONTECH SE 236.19% 66 191 WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. 16.69% 60 704 VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS -21.55% 47 141