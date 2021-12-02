Ergomed : Roger Holden appointed as Ergomed Senior Director, Quality Assurance

Ergomed is pleased to welcome Roger Holden as our Senior Director, Quality Assurance.

With 37 years of experience in the Pharmaceutical and allied industries, Roger has 26 years of experience as a Quality Assurance/Quality Management professional across Pharma, Biotech, and CRO's.

He has a consultative and collaborative approach creating partnerships to make sure, that quality is seen as part of everyone's roles and responsibilities and in instilling a quality mindset throughout the organization he is working with.

Roger shared: "I am very excited to be joining the Ergomed CRO business at this time of expansion and growth. I look forward to strengthening our quality management provision to internal and external customers and collaborating with business partners to help all stakeholders to work together in improving processes, services, and the overall quality culture."

Please, join us in welcoming Roger to the Ergomed Team!

