  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ergomed plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERGO   GB00BN7ZCY67

ERGOMED PLC

(ERGO)
Ergomed : Roger Holden appointed as Ergomed Senior Director, Quality Assurance

12/02/2021 | 05:41am EST
Ergomed is pleased to welcome Roger Holden as our Senior Director, Quality Assurance.

With 37 years of experience in the Pharmaceutical and allied industries, Roger has 26 years of experience as a Quality Assurance/Quality Management professional across Pharma, Biotech, and CRO's.

He has a consultative and collaborative approach creating partnerships to make sure, that quality is seen as part of everyone's roles and responsibilities and in instilling a quality mindset throughout the organization he is working with.

Roger shared: "I am very excited to be joining the Ergomed CRO business at this time of expansion and growth. I look forward to strengthening our quality management provision to internal and external customers and collaborating with business partners to help all stakeholders to work together in improving processes, services, and the overall quality culture."

Please, join us in welcoming Roger to the Ergomed Team!

If you require further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Disclaimer

Ergomed plc published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 10:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 120 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net cash 2021 30,0 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 673 M 896 M 896 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,38x
EV / Sales 2022 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 150
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart ERGOMED PLC
Duration : Period :
Ergomed plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERGOMED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 370,00 GBX
Average target price 1 490,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Timothy Barfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Miroslav Reljanovic Executive Chairman
Gordana Tonkovic Head-Clinical Development
Sladana Sturlic Head-Clinical Operations
Lewis Cameron Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERGOMED PLC29.86%896
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.31%86 465
BIONTECH SE310.30%80 784
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.30.33%67 780
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS31.76%65 932
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-13.26%52 122