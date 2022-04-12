Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ERICSSON
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERIC   US2948216088

ERICSSON

(ERIC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
9.350 USD   -3.21%
05:47aERIC ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 2, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Shareholders
PR
12:41aNokia to Exit Russia and Book $108.9 Million Provision
DJ
04/11European ADRs Nudge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ERIC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 2, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Shareholders

04/12/2022 | 05:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: April 27, 2017 to February 25, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 2, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in ERIC:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/telefonaktiebolaget-lm-ericsson-loss-submission-form?id=25791&from=4

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson NEWS - ERIC NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ericsson overstated the extent to which it had reformed its business practices to eliminate the use of bribes to secure business in foreign countries; (ii) Ericsson had paid bribes to the terrorist group the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria to gain access to certain transport routes in Iraq; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from its operations in Iraq were, in at least substantial part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson you have until May 2, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the ERIC lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/telefonaktiebolaget-lm-ericsson-loss-submission-form?id=25791&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eric-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-2-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-telefonaktiebolaget-lm-ericsson-shareholders-301522897.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ERICSSON
05:47aERIC ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 2, 2022 in the ..
PR
12:41aNokia to Exit Russia and Book $108.9 Million Provision
DJ
04/11European ADRs Nudge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
04/11Ericsson Indefinitely Halts Business in Russia
MT
04/11Ericsson Ends Russian Operations, Expects $1.2 Billion Impairment in Q1
MT
04/11Ericsson suspends business in Russia, puts staff on paid leave
RE
04/11Ericsson Suspends Russia Business Indefinitely, Books $95 Million Provision -- Update
DJ
04/11Ericsson suspends business in Russia indefinitely and records provision in Q1 2022
AQ
04/11Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Suspends Business in Russia Indefinitely
CI
04/08Ericsson chief steps down amid isis payment probe
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ERICSSON
More recommendations