Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice Enables Automation and Intelligent Call Routing Capabilities for Personalised Customer Experience

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), has announced that Endress+Hauser, a Swiss-based globally operating process and laboratory instrumentation and automation supplier, has chosen Vonage Contact Center for Service Cloud Voice to deliver consistent and personalised customer experience across all channels.

With a global workforce of almost 17,000, the family-owned company sought to fundamentally develop how they interacted with their customers. Vonage Contact Center for Service Cloud Voice couples their existing Salesforce CRM with Vonage Contact Center, bringing more automation, intelligence and engagement capabilities to the organisation on a global scale.

"Endress+Hauser was founded more than 70 years ago. While we are proud of our history, we want to ensure we are ready for the future," said Rob MacKenzie, Corporate Director Sales Excellence at Endress+Hauser. "We have staff working across different communication channels. In all channels, our people maintain and access customer data that helps us to improve the customer experience. Vonage Contact Center for Service Cloud Voice enables us to integrate our communications channels, reducing internal complexities while capturing vital insights, ensuring no gaps in the customer journey, enhancing both our employees' and the customers' experience."

Vonage is a leading contact centre partner for Salesforce providing a platform to deploy valuable services for businesses looking to manage, deploy and consolidate multiple communication solutions in order to drive overall efficiency. Vonage's AI capabilities, like real-time transcription, highly available global voice and telephony network, enterprise-grade Interactive Voice Response and omnichannel routing solutions integrate directly with Salesforce Service Cloud Voice and Einstein Intelligence. This allows businesses to create richer connections with their customers and improve agent experiences with a more informed and efficient view of the customer.

Thomas Plack, SVP and Head of Industry at Salesforce Germany said, "Service Cloud Voice provides agents with an integrated tool to answer, make calls and resolve customer issues. With this seamless agent experience, Endress+Hauser is delivering a proactive, personalised approach to their customers."

Savinay Berry, Executive Vice President, Product and Engineering, Vonage said, "Vonage solutions are designed to work with organisations like Endress+Hauser, who want to more deeply engage with customers to create memorable customer experiences while increasing agent satisfaction and the overall employee experience. With Vonage Contact Center for Service Cloud Voice, we fully integrate with Salesforce to optimise efficiency and leverage AI-based capabilities to provide a consistent, personalised customer experience."

Salesforce, Einstein, Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, inc.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform.

About Endress+Hauser

Endress+Hauser is a global leader in measurement and automation technology for process and laboratory applications. The family company, headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland, achieved net sales of more than 3.7 billion euros in 2023 with a total workforce of almost 17,000.

Endress+Hauser devices, solutions and services are at home in many industries. Customers thus use them to gain valuable knowledge from their applications. This enables them to improve their products, work economically and at the same time protect people and the environment.

Endress+Hauser is a reliable partner worldwide. Its own sales companies in more than 50 countries as well as representatives in another 70 countries ensure competent support. Production facilities on four continents manufacture quickly and flexibly to the highest quality standards.

Endress+Hauser was founded in 1953 by Georg H Endress and Ludwig Hauser. Ever since, the company has been pushing ahead with the development and use of innovative technologies, now helping to shape the industry's digital transformation. 8,900 patents and applications protect the Group's intellectual property.

For further information, please visit www.endress.com/media-center or www.endress.com

