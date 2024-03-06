The Annual Report 2023 available for download and printed version available for order

The Annual Report 2023 publication consists of Ericsson's Financial report 2023, the Corporate Governance report 2023, the Remuneration report 2023 and the Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility report 2023

STOCKHOLM, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Annual Report 2023 in Swedish as well as an English translation are now available to download from the Ericsson website: www.ericsson.com/en/investors. Printed copies of the Annual Report 2023 will be available for order by filling in the form on this page: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/order-annual-report

The Swedish Annual Report 2023 is also available on Ericsson's website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

For further information, please visit the Investor Relations pages: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York.

This information is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09:00 AM CET on March 6, 2024.

