Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ERICSSON
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERIC   US2948216088

ERICSSON

(ERIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:28:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
5.935 USD   -0.42%
02:30pEricsson announces CFO transition
PR
02:01pEricsson announces CFO transition
AQ
10:53aEricsson Agrees CA$470 Million R&D Investment Plan with Canadian Government
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ericsson announces CFO transition

04/17/2023 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced that Carl Mellander, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will step down at the end of the first quarter 2024. Mr. Mellander has been with Ericsson for over 25 years and has been a member of its Executive Team since 2016. A recruitment process will be initiated to appoint a successor.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, comments: "For almost 7 years Carl has been a valued member of the Executive Team and instrumental in the turnaround of Ericsson. We have come to a mutual agreement that this is a good time for a change, as the turnaround phase is completed and the foundation for the next chapter of Ericsson's strategy has been laid. During his tenure as CFO, Ericsson regained its technology leadership and significantly strengthened its financial position. With his dedicated leadership and broad background in Ericsson and other companies, Carl has successfully built Ericsson's finance function and been an integral part in closing key strategic acquisitions as well as enhancing our compliance program. I wish him all the best in his future ventures. I am happy he will stay on in the role until the end of Q1 2024, which allows for finding and ensuring a smooth handover to a successor."

Carl Mellander comments: "It has been an incredible privilege to serve as Ericsson's CFO during these soon 7 years and to work with such an extraordinary group of people. I am deeply proud of the work we have done in transforming the Company; Ericsson is well positioned globally to continue building on its industry-leading position and to expand into enterprise. If there was ever a good time for me to move on to new career adventures, I feel that this moment is it, and I am excited about what the future might bring. Meanwhile I will continue in full capacity as CFO during this period. I will always follow Ericsson with passion and pride as it keeps transforming society."

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here
https://twitter.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com  (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com  (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3751961/1989180.pdf

Ericsson announces CFO transition

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ericsson-announces-cfo-transition-301799242.html

SOURCE Ericsson


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ERICSSON
02:30pEricsson announces CFO transition
PR
02:01pEricsson announces CFO transition
AQ
10:53aEricsson Agrees CA$470 Million R&D Investment Plan with Canadian Government
MT
10:22aEricsson, Government of Canada to Invest More Than CA$470 Million in R&D Centers
MT
09:59aCanada, Ericsson to Co-Invest C$470 Million in Next-Gen Communications R&D Collaboratio..
DJ
09:27aEricsson and the Government of Canada to invest more than CAD 470 million in R&D centre..
AQ
04/16Exclusive-Malaysia plans to set up second 5G network from next year -sources
RE
04/13Cradlepoint Recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm Radar Report for SD-WAN
AQ
04/13Megafon expects no material impact from latest U.S. sanctions
RE
04/06Cradlepoint acquisition of Ericom strengthens Ericsson's global enterprise ambitions
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ERICSSON
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer